Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12320 on: August 3, 2021, 01:17:06 am »
As someone who has often said here that penalties should be rare occurances, only given when a foul has genuine meaningful consequences regarding preventing a goal, I naturally think this is a step in the right direction and am in favour of it...in theory.

How it will work in practice is another matter. If it means even more time being wasted while referees agonise over decisions then that bad might well outweigh the good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12321 on: August 3, 2021, 07:27:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  3, 2021, 01:17:06 am
As someone who has often said here that penalties should be rare occurances, only given when a foul has genuine meaningful consequences regarding preventing a goal, I naturally think this is a step in the right direction and am in favour of it...in theory.

How it will work in practice is another matter. If it means even more time being wasted while referees agonise over decisions then that bad might well outweigh the good

Promising news but look.at the state of the officials applying it. Benefit of the doubt if you're English or have a United shirt but more excuses to give Salah and Mane nothing?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12322 on: August 3, 2021, 07:44:18 am »
Im happy with the news that the close offside decisions wont be scrutinised or decided by VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12323 on: August 3, 2021, 08:16:13 am »
This quote is still infuriating by Manc Riley:

Quote
Weve now reintroduced the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player, Riley said. Effectively what we have given back to the game is 20 goals that were disallowed last season by using quite forensic scrutiny. Its the toenails, the noses of the players that last season were offside  this season they will be onside.

Most of them scored by us. The fucking idiots nearly cost us a CL place.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12324 on: August 3, 2021, 08:22:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  3, 2021, 08:16:13 am
This quote is still infuriating by Manc Riley:

Most of them scored by us. The fucking idiots nearly cost us a CL place.

Losing 6 home games in a row almost cost us a champions league place.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12325 on: August 3, 2021, 09:28:47 am »
A Harry Kane pen special awarded to Brazil. Should be overturned

Edit - Overturned. Well played ref. c*nt should be booked for cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12326 on: August 3, 2021, 09:32:33 am »
Sounds an improvement in theory but how can you trust them to get it right when you now have someone like Lee Mason as a permanent VAR official.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12327 on: August 3, 2021, 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2021, 09:32:33 am
Sounds an improvement in theory but how can you trust them to get it right when you now have someone like Lee Mason as a permanent VAR official.

The penalty awarded to Brazil just now was one that the likes of Kane, Vardy, Fernandes and Sterling get every other week that stands even after a VAR review. I can't see them just suddenly deciding that these players have been cheating for years and not giving them these pens.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12328 on: August 3, 2021, 09:38:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 09:28:47 am
A Harry Kane pen special awarded to Brazil. Should be overturned

Edit - Overturned. Well played ref. c*nt should be booked for cheating.

It's 'clever' when it's Kane. You can't overturn it then.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12329 on: August 3, 2021, 09:40:51 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 09:37:58 am
The penalty awarded to Brazil just now was one that the likes of Kane, Vardy, Fernandes and Sterling get every other week that stands even after a VAR review. I can't see them just suddenly deciding that these players have been cheating for years and not giving them these pens.

What it should do, is at least stop every contact in the box being given a penalty (depending on the player involved).

I don't see VAR overturning them when they are given though if it's an English player. Look at all the mental gymnastics done by all the pundits to try and say Sterling against Denmark was a pen and not blatant cheating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12330 on: August 3, 2021, 09:43:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  3, 2021, 09:37:58 am
The penalty awarded to Brazil just now was one that the likes of Kane, Vardy, Fernandes and Sterling get every other week that stands even after a VAR review. I can't see them just suddenly deciding that these players have been cheating for years and not giving them these pens.

Yeah, could cause all sorts of amusing problems if suddenly the Mancs got half the penalties (at least!) that they have in previous seasons and pundits had to backtrack on everything they've ever said.

The person I feel sorry for most is poor Peter Walton, he'll be tying himself up in knots. ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12331 on: August 3, 2021, 10:09:53 am »
Soft penalties have existed since the game started. What I cant stand is the contact so hes entitled to go down penalties that were plaguing the game last year.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12332 on: August 3, 2021, 10:11:28 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  3, 2021, 09:43:07 am
Yeah, could cause all sorts of amusing problems if suddenly the Mancs got half the penalties (at least!) that they have in previous seasons and pundits had to backtrack on everything they've ever said.

The person I feel sorry for most is poor Peter Walton, he'll be tying himself up in knots. ;D
He brings it all on himself. If he had any self respect he'd have resigned long ago.
I wonder if he still expects to be taken seriously given the mental contortions he performs on a weekly basis?

If it didn't involve us getting screwed at regular intervals, it would actually be quite funny.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12333 on: August 3, 2021, 10:18:30 am »
As Miguel Delaney notes under the new rules Sterling's pen against Denmark would have been waved off and backing into a player as he jumps for a header will be outlawed. No wonder Kane isn't in training, he's having to think how to recalibrate his game ;D

As for the offsides, the PL were the only league taking them to an atomic level of an analysis. They were told not to do it, but still were doing it last season. Hopefully, it sticks this time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12334 on: August 3, 2021, 10:21:45 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on August  3, 2021, 10:09:53 am
Soft penalties have existed since the game started. What I cant stand is the contact so hes entitled to go down penalties that were plaguing the game last year.

It was the only way they could make excuses for all the English players and Mancs. If it was Mo it was "gone down too easily, contact doesn't mean a penalty".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12335 on: August 3, 2021, 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August  2, 2021, 11:36:29 pm
VAR set to end Premier League players buying a penalty next season

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/02/var-set-to-end-premier-league-players-buying-a-penalty-next-season

I definitely want to see less penalties but I suspect this solution won't work, it will be applied in a wildly inconsistent manner like every other initiative they have tried.With penalties the punishment almost never fits the crime, o for me the solution is to make the area much smaller. IMO it should be a semicircle with the apex at the penalty spot. But that'd be a matter for IFAB and wont happen so I guess we'll be stuck in this pattern of new initiatives every August that are abandoned by the end of October.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12336 on: August 3, 2021, 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on August  3, 2021, 10:09:53 am
Soft penalties have existed since the game started. What I cant stand is the contact so hes entitled to go down penalties that were plaguing the game last year.

The England players genuinely think their entitled to a penalty if they're touched in the box. Sterling even said this after the Denmark game. He basically said there was a contact so it was a penalty. They're so indulged by pundits and commentators to amplify this view as they're never called out on it.

What the England heroes really elevated to a new level last season was basically kicking the defender themselves and then going down like a sack of shit. The Kane and Vardy special.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12337 on: August 3, 2021, 10:50:17 am »
On the face of it all of the changes sound sensible.  The overlapping lines should have been used from the very beginning of VAR, and obviously moving the measuring point away from the armpit was ridiculous in the first place, so even though I am glad that they are seeing sense finally, it just goes to show how badly thought out all these changes tend to be which is scandalous when you are talking about a multi-billion pound sport where these decisions can mean the difference between a title, missing out on CL, or even relegation.

I'll reserve judgement on the penalty (and general foul) severity changes until I actually see them in action.  On paper it sounds good but are referees really just going to change their behaviour overnight and stop giving those ridiculously soft free-kicks to defenders whenever they are touched by an attacker, or stop giving Grealish and Kane free-kicks every time they falls over?  We'll still see decisions favouring the same teams and same players, and probably it just means that Salah won't be awarded a free-kick unless someone rugby tackles him to the ground, and we won't get a penalty unless there is visible blood on our players.  It'll shift the bar higher, but the bar is still going to be higher for some players compared to others.

But hey, at least this is the closest that we'll ever get to PGMOL admitting that their referees are sh*t and that they've been getting decisions wrong by the boatload over the last couple of seasons.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12338 on: August 3, 2021, 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  3, 2021, 09:38:25 am
It's 'clever' when it's Kane. You can't overturn it then.

I fucking hate that phrase. Every time I see it, Gary Neville's horrible voice pops into my head.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12339 on: August 3, 2021, 11:02:55 am »
The Harry Kane foul (backing into a jumping player to win a free-kick/penalty) should have been outlawed years ago. It's amazing nobody has broken their neck or suffered a long-term injury as a result. It's about time it was banned
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12340 on: August 3, 2021, 11:04:20 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on August  3, 2021, 10:50:17 am
On the face of it all of the changes sound sensible.  The overlapping lines should have been used from the very beginning of VAR, and obviously moving the measuring point away from the armpit was ridiculous in the first place, so even though I am glad that they are seeing sense finally, it just goes to show how badly thought out all these changes tend to be which is scandalous when you are talking about a multi-billion pound sport where these decisions can mean the difference between a title, missing out on CL, or even relegation.

I'll reserve judgement on the penalty (and general foul) severity changes until I actually see them in action.  On paper it sounds good but are referees really just going to change their behaviour overnight and stop giving those ridiculously soft free-kicks to defenders whenever they are touched by an attacker, or stop giving Grealish and Kane free-kicks every time they falls over?  We'll still see decisions favouring the same teams and same players, and probably it just means that Salah won't be awarded a free-kick unless someone rugby tackles him to the ground, and we won't get a penalty unless there is visible blood on our players.  It'll shift the bar higher, but the bar is still going to be higher for some players compared to others.

But hey, at least this is the closest that we'll ever get to PGMOL admitting that their referees are sh*t and that they've been getting decisions wrong by the boatload over the last couple of seasons.
Exactly.
I just can't get my head around the fact that they thought that VAR was about armpit offsides.
It's also taken them so long to realise that clear and obvious quickly morphed into a cheats charter, aided and abetted by the likes of Walton.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12341 on: August 3, 2021, 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August  2, 2021, 11:36:29 pm
VAR set to end Premier League players buying a penalty next season

When the 2021-22 season begins, referees are to assess three criteria before deciding whether a penalty should be awarded for a foul challenge. Officials must first consider the degree of contact experienced by the attacking player, then the consequence of that contact, before finally taking into account the motivation of the attacker in reacting to the challenge.


Right.  Well theres zero chance of unconscious (or even conscious) bias there then.  Someone whos been all over the media as being a diver labelled by various gobs on sticks, regardless of whether they are or not, Im sure will have absolutely the same chance of being awarded a penalty as someone who its been decided is  a good honest lad for the same incident.

Anthony Taylor Im sure will have the same view of Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandezs motivation as he will of Mo Salah or Sadio Manes.  ::)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12342 on: August 3, 2021, 11:09:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  3, 2021, 11:02:55 am
The Harry Kane foul (backing into a jumping player to win a free-kick/penalty) should have been outlawed years ago. It's amazing nobody has broken their neck or suffered a long-term injury as a result. It's about time it was banned

Yeah. It's nice reading they're trying to make positive changes but I'm cynical about this and there's still a lot of subjectivity involved, I'm guessing we'll still see a lot of discrepancies in the decisions being made, depending on which players are involved.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12343 on: August 3, 2021, 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on August  2, 2021, 11:36:29 pm
VAR set to end Premier League players buying a penalty next season


The Premier League is to try to end the art of buying a penalty, as it announced tougher refereeing criteria for deciding spot-kicks.

When the 2021-22 season begins, referees are to assess three criteria before deciding whether a penalty should be awarded for a foul challenge. Officials must first consider the degree of contact experienced by the attacking player, then the consequence of that contact, before finally taking into account the motivation of the attacker in reacting to the challenge.

aka. players like Fernandes, which seem to experience great pain at the slightest of touches, are in for a good time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12344 on: August 3, 2021, 11:28:35 am »
I actually expect us to get more soft penalties next season so they can be overturned, and yes that is pure nutcase conspiracy theorist.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12345 on: August 3, 2021, 11:29:47 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  3, 2021, 11:28:35 am
I actually expect us to get more soft penalties next season so they can be overturned, and yes that is pure nutcase conspiracy theorist.

It would definitely fit into the "showing these foreigners they can't get away with it in good old honest Blighty" kind of attitude.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12346 on: August 3, 2021, 11:31:06 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  3, 2021, 11:28:35 am
I actually expect us to get more soft penalties next season so they can be overturned, and yes that is pure nutcase conspiracy theorist.

Me too. I think I'm turning in Andy.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12347 on: August 3, 2021, 01:23:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  3, 2021, 11:28:35 am
I actually expect us to get more soft penalties next season so they can be overturned, and yes that is pure nutcase conspiracy theorist.

More penalties in general will be overturned (or not awarded). Just not if they were won by an English player, therefore the club with half the England team, including many of the worst cheats in the league, will have an even bigger advantage next season.

Thus English players will carry an even bigger premium in the transfer market because they're the ones with the free reign to continue to cheat and fool the fools who referee PL games and operate VAR and knowing the pundits and commentators will always back up the English players.

Riley's statement leaves it up to the VAR official to determine if a player has dived or not, or whether he could have stayed on his feet etc. Of course Salah or Mane won't get the same benefit of the doubt as Sir Harold, King Raheem, Saint Marcus or Jack the Lad.

Penalties will be awarded and overturned more and more on reputations and on nationalities.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12348 on: August 3, 2021, 02:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  3, 2021, 01:23:17 pm
More penalties in general will be overturned (or not awarded). Just not if they were won by an English player, therefore the club with half the England team, including many of the worst cheats in the league, will have an even bigger advantage next season.

Thus English players will carry an even bigger premium in the transfer market because they're the ones with the free reign to continue to cheat and fool the fools who referee PL games and operate VAR and knowing the pundits and commentators will always back up the English players.

Riley's statement leaves it up to the VAR official to determine if a player has dived or not, or whether he could have stayed on his feet etc. Of course Salah or Mane won't get the same benefit of the doubt as Sir Harold, King Raheem, Saint Marcus or Jack the Lad.

Penalties will be awarded and overturned more and more on reputations and on nationalities.

Yes yes we know, England, racist, favouritism, Euro 2020 etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12349 on: August 3, 2021, 03:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  3, 2021, 01:23:17 pm


Riley's statement leaves it up to the VAR official to determine if a player has dived or not, or whether he could have stayed on his feet etc. Of course Salah or Mane won't get the same benefit of the doubt as Sir Harold, King Raheem, Saint Marcus or Jack the Lad.

Can't wait for fat twats like Lee Mason to sit on their arse and decide that a player could have done better.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 07:20:09 pm »
Telegraph reporting the PL is open to introducing a NFL style system in which referees would explain key decisions. System could be in place as early as next year
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:20:09 pm
Telegraph reporting the PL is open to introducing a NFL style system in which referees would explain key decisions. System could be in place as early as next year

As in mic'd up and explaining it on the pitch? Nah, they'd have to pause to do so and enough stopping as it is.

Just make them explain decisions right after the game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12352 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:22:39 pm
As in mic'd up and explaining it on the pitch? Nah, they'd have to pause to do so and enough stopping as it is.

FIFA supposedly prohibit this anyway.

If referees are held accountable and have to come out and explain decisions, they're at least more likely to be fair and less biased. They can't exactly go on TV and call Mo Salah a cheat for the same incident as an English player got a pen for. Even if the pundits would happily cheer the ref on for it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12353 on: Today at 07:47:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:20:09 pm
Telegraph reporting the PL is open to introducing a NFL style system in which referees would explain key decisions. System could be in place as early as next year

That would be a good start. At least then they will have to defend their decisions on the spot, so will need to have a think about what they are awarding and why.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12354 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:47:54 pm
That would be a good start. At least then they will have to defend their decisions on the spot, so will need to have a think about what they are awarding and why.

Only way it works is if the players fuck off away from the ref and let them explain it and then don't start questioning it. Otherwise you're adding 30s to every decision.
