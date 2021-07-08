« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 558360 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12280 on: July 8, 2021, 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July  8, 2021, 09:05:23 am
Yet again Peter Walton makes a holy show of himself with his clear and obvious nonsense.

Even worse is that they pay that bellend for his insight
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12281 on: July 8, 2021, 10:24:52 am »
The clear and obvious error is subjective. How do they define a clear and obvious error? For something like this the ref should be asked to go and look at the incident on screen. It shouldnt be left to someone who is sitting in a cupboard and not in the pitch at that moment.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12282 on: July 8, 2021, 10:44:54 am »
VAR and the delay it causes to the game were sold to football fans on the premise that this exact cheating will not be allowed anymore. It's a baffling decision, no matter how you look at it. At least now UEFA should state loud and clear that VAR made a mistake. The fact they don't, tells you all you need to know. VAR is just another way to influence games, and UEFA needed England in the final badly.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12283 on: July 8, 2021, 11:09:38 am »
As we've all said many times, 'clear and obvious' needs to die a very quick death.  At the moment the bar is so ridiculously high that it is basically worthless, especially as it is so unevenly applied.

Last night was a classic example of the referee being conned into making a mistake, but VAR doing nothing to help him out.  In real time it did look like the first defender kicked Sterling, but the replay clearly showed that there was no contact, but that there was very slight contact by the second defender.  VAR seemed to take that second bit of slight contact to mean that it wasn't a clear and obvious error, but it was crying out for VAR to tell the referee to go to the monitor and have a look to see if what actually happened matched what he thought happened, and if not then give him the chance to change his decision.

What we have at the moment basically justifies players throwing themselves to the ground whenever they feel any contact whatsoever (or initiating contact) and hoping that the ref buys it, while at the same time much more obvious contact is being missed by referees but then not overturned by VAR as it isn't 'clear and obvious'.

When I look at the Sterling decision last night and compare it to the Mane penalty that we didn't get against Southampton it makes my blood boil...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12284 on: July 8, 2021, 11:15:42 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July  8, 2021, 10:10:35 am

Trying to recall his justification for Brighton's pen again because missing that was no way a clear and obvious error.


That was classic Peter Walton. He went from saying he would be amazed if VAR overturned the penalty because it wasn't a clear and obvious error, to saying that it was right to overturn the decision once it was overturned because there was contact.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12285 on: July 8, 2021, 11:18:53 am »
What would be the harm in VAR asking him to have another look? He could still look and give the penalty. I hope that this incident leads to a change
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12286 on: July 8, 2021, 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: Golyo on July  8, 2021, 10:44:54 am
VAR and the delay it causes to the game were sold to football fans on the premise that this exact cheating will not be allowed anymore. It's a baffling decision, no matter how you look at it. At least now UEFA should state loud and clear that VAR made a mistake. The fact they don't, tells you all you need to know. VAR is just another way to influence games, and UEFA needed England in the final badly.
The commentary team knew as soon as they saw the replay that it wasn't a penalty.  They straight away started desperately repeating "it's got to be a clear and obvious error" because they knew that was the loophole that would save England.

For me it was a clear and obvious error but Lineker and Jenas thought it was a penalty (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/57758657).  Shearer was as diplomatically as possible saying it wasn't a penalty but on that very small sample then it probably fails the overturn on a "clear and obvious error threshold".  Lineker did go on to say that England are riding a wave of everything going right for a change and I'm happy to agree with him on that (my childhood memories of England games are endless injustices and misfortune but I'm starting to doubt if they were my memories or implanted by the jingoistic commentators).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12287 on: July 8, 2021, 12:05:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  8, 2021, 11:15:42 am
That was classic Peter Walton. He went from saying he would be amazed if VAR overturned the penalty because it wasn't a clear and obvious error, to saying that it was right to overturn the decision once it was overturned because there was contact.
And the same man has also said contact, but not enough for a pen.

He talks in fucking riddles and he either has no awareness of the massive tit he is making of himself or has so little self respect that he doesn't care.

I'm sick of people talking utter contradictory bollocks and rarely being called out over it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12288 on: July 8, 2021, 03:13:39 pm »
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12289 on: July 8, 2021, 04:24:01 pm »
Seldom is the question of contact properly discussed any more.
Football is basically a strange 'Three tiers of contact' sport now.

There is one set of rules for in the box, another for close to the box and a third set for general build up play. None of these levels are explained and they all exist in the 'referees good judgement' sphere of non-rules. Obviously theree no guarantees of consistency whatsoever. Referee might allow murder outside the box, but penalise every small touch in the box, or he might be very strict in general - but completely lenient inside the box. Or, and this also happens, he might switch his application of these non-rules mid-game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12290 on: July 8, 2021, 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on July  8, 2021, 03:13:39 pm
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.

Still needs updating,not going back to check that Corner for Denmark which they scored from against the Czechs was a total joke & the fact that the lino was stood not 6ft away was just the icing on the cake.

The Semi should have been Eng v Czechs 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12291 on: July 8, 2021, 07:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on July  8, 2021, 03:13:39 pm
Clear and obvious means no contact when the ref assumed contact. What is hard to understand? That was just a soft pen that could have not been given. VAR has been excellent in the Euros.
I think youll find that we all understand what it means, but are frustrated by the inconsistent threshold of what constitutes clear and obvious.
Im not sure anyone is disputing that VAR has been better than we are used to in the PL, but hearing Peter Walton excitedly point out that C&O was almost a loophole meaning the pen had to be given, was a reminder of how shit the VAR we have to endure is.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12292 on: July 8, 2021, 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on July  8, 2021, 10:24:52 am
The clear and obvious error is subjective. How do they define a clear and obvious error? For something like this the ref should be asked to go and look at the incident on screen. It shouldnt be left to someone who is sitting in a cupboard and not in the pitch at that moment.

The problem with fouls is they're subjective anyway a lot of the time. Some more obvious than others, but VAR has brought in the mentality of "well anywhere else on the pitch and it's a foul" so defenders can't even breathe on an attacker now in the box. Put a leg out and the attacker will go over it "well there was contact". Sterling actually said after the game, that it was a foul because he touched his leg. That's his mentality.

How often do you see a room of pundits arguing with each other over whether it was a penalty or not and none of them can agree. It's rarely clear or obvious, if VAR has to check it. Sometimes the ref has fucked up (i.e. Coady's dive against us) and other times you get bullshit overturns like Brighton or Sheff United with us last season.

End result is there's more pens now than ever and players are coached how to dive, yet great goals are ruled out for pubic hair offsides. Both down to a bullshit system called VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12293 on: July 8, 2021, 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  8, 2021, 04:29:26 pm
Still needs updating,not going back to check that Corner for Denmark which they scored from against the Czechs was a total joke & the fact that the lino was stood not 6ft away was just the icing on the cake.

The Semi should have been Eng v Czechs 
Did I miss the Czechs getting a 2nd goal, or are you just talking bollocks?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12294 on: July 8, 2021, 09:35:37 pm »
Fwiw..the commentary team on Univision thought it was not a penalty. But what do Mexicans know..😛
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12295 on: July 9, 2021, 06:09:07 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July  8, 2021, 09:32:43 pm
Did I miss the Czechs getting a 2nd goal, or are you just talking bollocks?

They were all over them and were by far the better side.

Wasn't a corner was it ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12296 on: July 12, 2021, 10:10:09 am »
Was fully expecting VAR to have a big involvement in the final, the referee did a terrific job although Jorginho could easily have seen red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12297 on: July 22, 2021, 10:14:08 am »
Some of the VAR changes coming to the PL

Quote
A proposal to widen the superimposed offside lines was approved by chief executives, with the Premier League choosing to follow the lead of UEFA and the Netherlands Eredivisie for 2021-22.

Thicker lines will go some way to eliminating the marginal offside calls that routinely angered players and management. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford argued VAR was ruining football after he had a goal disallowed for pointing to where he had wanted to collect a pass in a 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last November.

Contentious decisions will not be eradicated by thicker lines but, in theory, will present attacking players with a slight advantage in offside decisions compared to last season. The armpit infringements, like Bamfords, are no longer expected to see goals ruled out from next month. Other leagues, including the Eredivisie, have used a line that represents 10cm on the pitch.

The Premier League will also revise the way decisions are reached in front of viewers. The clunky process of calibrating lines will no longer be shown, a step initially taken to increase transparency, with the final, thicker lines presenting a clearer picture from the outset.

Another alteration for 2021-22 is the revised handball law. IFAB revealed in early March that accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goalscoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence but Euro 2020 was the first time the changes were implemented.

https://theathletic.com/2719720/2021/07/22/the-premier-league-is-changing-var-for-this-season-but-euro-2020-standards-hard-to-repeat?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12298 on: July 22, 2021, 10:33:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 22, 2021, 10:14:08 am
Some of the VAR changes coming to the PL


Doesn't matter how thick the lines are when the c*nts using it move them to suit their agenda
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12299 on: July 22, 2021, 10:44:51 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 22, 2021, 10:14:08 am
Some of the VAR changes coming to the PL

"The Premier League will also revise the way decisions are reached in front of viewers. The clunky process of calibrating lines will no longer be shown, a step initially taken to increase transparency, with the final, thicker lines presenting a clearer picture from the outset."


I don't trust the FA to rule fairly. I think removing the live insight will make it easier for the VAR officials to fuck teams like Liverpool over. Yes, I might be a conspiracy theorist in this subject, but I saw too many crazy instances of diabolical VAR calls last season to convince me they are neutral.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12300 on: July 22, 2021, 12:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on July 22, 2021, 10:44:51 am
I don't trust the FA to rule fairly. I think removing the live insight will make it easier for the VAR officials to fuck teams like Liverpool over. Yes, I might be a conspiracy theorist in this subject, but I saw too many crazy instances of diabolical VAR calls last season to convince me they are neutral.

I'm still convinced they are neutral and that things even themselves out. Based on that, we should be getting at least a dozen contentious calls go our way this season, together with around 6/7 blatant incorrect ones going for us. I'm looking forward to it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12301 on: July 22, 2021, 12:57:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 22, 2021, 10:14:08 am
Quote
The Premier League will also revise the way decisions are reached in front of viewers. The clunky process of calibrating lines will no longer be shown, a step initially taken to increase transparency, with the final, thicker lines presenting a clearer picture from the outset.

Strange way to write

"To hide the clear ineptitude of our refs we will be hiding the decision making process and just showing the result we want to make"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12302 on: July 22, 2021, 01:07:08 pm »
They should just draw one line, that then disappears from screens so when they draw the second one they cannot re-adjust it till it suits what decision they want to give before both lines come on the screen to see if its offside or onside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12303 on: July 22, 2021, 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 22, 2021, 01:07:08 pm
They should just draw one line, that then disappears from screens so when they draw the second one they cannot re-adjust it till it suits what decision they want to give before both lines come on the screen to see if its offside or onside.

Absolutely. I've said this before. The 1st line should not be visible again once placed until they are totally happy with the position of the 2nd line. Only then do they see them side-by-side with the final decision shown.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12304 on: July 22, 2021, 01:20:15 pm »
The thicker lines are an improvement but still lead to regular goal reviews and overturns, as in the Euros (with much better officials applying it).

Annoying thing for me is linesmen are putting flags up when it's level now which is purely due to VAR and you've got the nonsense of the delayed flag
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12305 on: July 22, 2021, 02:58:16 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July 22, 2021, 10:33:53 am
Doesn't matter how thick the lines are when the c*nts using it move them to suit their agenda

They'll just say Bobby's armpit hair and Mo's beard hair is clearly thicker than that of any other player, obviously.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12306 on: July 22, 2021, 03:29:19 pm »
we are going to get fucked even worse then next season

while bruno and sir harry flop like dolphins and get the softest of penalties while salah get his season ended with a wild tackle and gets called soft .

fuck this
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12307 on: July 22, 2021, 06:31:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 22, 2021, 02:58:16 pm
They'll just say Bobby's armpit hair and Mo's beard hair is clearly thicker than that of any other player, obviously.
Thicker lines are an improvement. They were a millimeter-thick last season, would they be 2mm-thick this season? If they keep that improvement, in 100 years the calls will be reasonable, don't y'all think? It's an improvement, a catastrophic improvement.

VAR and offside should not be used in the same sencence.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12308 on: July 22, 2021, 06:59:00 pm »
Maybe I have missed it somewhere, but has anyone said yet how the thicker lines are going to actually help matters? 

At the moment if the attacking player's line is 1mm beyond the defending player's line then it is offside.  It doesn't matter if the lines overlap on screen, it just matters which edge of the line is closer to the goal.  Is that no longer going to be the case and if the lines overlap then it will be automatically be considered onside?  Or is the attacking player's line going to stay the same size and the defending player's line gets bigger to build in a margin of error? 

I ask because it really wouldn't surprise me if PGMOL just introduced thicker lines for both players and still said that 1mm beyond the line is offside.  And the worst thing is that the stupid pundits would say it was now fairer because the lines are thicker...

And as for removing the transparency of watching the VAR take 3 attempts to get the line where they want it and then realising that in the end they end up taking it from the wrong part of the arm or the wrong part of the body altogether, how is that a good thing exactly?  More transparency is what is needed, not less!  We should be able to listen in on the conversations and understand exactly what is happening and for what reason, not just seeing an image on screen and PGMOL then saying that everything works perfectly.  Every VAR decision should be reviewed by an independent body after every match week and a report showing how many decisions were wrong, questionable, or just flat out missed published every week.  Make all of the review information public domain and for the love of god don't let any ex-PL referees be involved in the process. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12309 on: July 24, 2021, 01:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on July 22, 2021, 06:59:00 pm
Maybe I have missed it somewhere, but has anyone said yet how the thicker lines are going to actually help matters? 

At the moment if the attacking player's line is 1mm beyond the defending player's line then it is offside.  It doesn't matter if the lines overlap on screen, it just matters which edge of the line is closer to the goal.  Is that no longer going to be the case and if the lines overlap then it will be automatically be considered onside?  Or is the attacking player's line going to stay the same size and the defending player's line gets bigger to build in a margin of error? 

I ask because it really wouldn't surprise me if PGMOL just introduced thicker lines for both players and still said that 1mm beyond the line is offside.  And the worst thing is that the stupid pundits would say it was now fairer because the lines are thicker...

And as for removing the transparency of watching the VAR take 3 attempts to get the line where they want it and then realising that in the end they end up taking it from the wrong part of the arm or the wrong part of the body altogether, how is that a good thing exactly?  More transparency is what is needed, not less!  We should be able to listen in on the conversations and understand exactly what is happening and for what reason, not just seeing an image on screen and PGMOL then saying that everything works perfectly.  Every VAR decision should be reviewed by an independent body after every match week and a report showing how many decisions were wrong, questionable, or just flat out missed published every week.  Make all of the review information public domain and for the love of god don't let any ex-PL referees be involved in the process.
Shiiiiiit. Thanks for reminding me that we are only a few weeks away from getting abused by Taylor, Tierney, Atkinson et al every week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12310 on: July 30, 2021, 12:46:32 pm »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12311 on: July 30, 2021, 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Sky Sports
It is as yet unclear how thick the lines will be made, or whether the Premier League will follow the Dutch Eredivisie model, where if the final red and blue offside lines are touching, the original on-field decision remains. In that case, the word 'thicker' would actually be misleading.

So does anyone actually know the answer to this yet?  Seems odd that they have announced that they are making a change but not how that change will actually work.  Combine that with the fact that they are not showing the process of the lines being drawn anymore and it seems like a recipe for them continuing to just make stuff up as they go along and then defend whatever decision is actually made.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12312 on: July 30, 2021, 05:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on July 30, 2021, 01:58:09 pm
So does anyone actually know the answer to this yet?  Seems odd that they have announced that they are making a change but not how that change will actually work.  Combine that with the fact that they are not showing the process of the lines being drawn anymore and it seems like a recipe for them continuing to just make stuff up as they go along and then defend whatever decision is actually made.



Not sure I mind that though.

One of the things that stood out to me about the Euros was how little we got replays of challenges where there was no decision. Often no replays of fouls given either.
For me, that seemed to do a lot to remove controversy and contention and helped the image of a well officiated tournament. I'm not saying the officiating was not better than we're used to, but there was no real micro-analysis of borderline tackles, so once decisions were made (one way or the other) they were forgotten.

I think we could do with that here. Unfortunately controversy is clicks, so I doubt it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12313 on: Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm »
https://the42.ie/5513181 ,not sure if this was posted already, going by this we will get loads of penalties this season  ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12314 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm »
Still expecting us to get screwed over whatever happens.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12315 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
VAR set to end Premier League players buying a penalty next season
  • Referees to consider three criteria before giving penalty
  • Offside decisions to give forwards benefit of the doubt again
Paul MacInnes
@PaulMac
Mon 2 Aug 2021 22.30 BST

The Premier League is to try to end the art of buying a penalty, as it announced tougher refereeing criteria for deciding spot-kicks.

When the 2021-22 season begins, referees are to assess three criteria before deciding whether a penalty should be awarded for a foul challenge. Officials must first consider the degree of contact experienced by the attacking player, then the consequence of that contact, before finally taking into account the motivation of the attacker in reacting to the challenge.

The Premier Leagues head of refereeing, Mike Riley, said the decision to change the guidance on penalties followed conversations with top‑flight clubs and players, all of whom wanted spot-kicks awarded only for proper fouls. It also comes after a record 125 penalties were awarded in the top flight last season.

Referees will look for contact and establish clear contact, then ask themselves the question: does that contact have a consequence? Riley said. They will then ask themselves a question: has the player used that contact to actually try and win a foul penalty? So its not sufficient just to say: Yes, theres contact.

I think that the feedback weve had from players, both attackers and defenders, [is that] you want it to be a proper foul that has a consequence, not something that somebody has used slight to contact to go over, and weve given the penalty to reward it.

Riley said he hoped the rules would help to persuade players to stay on their feet in the box. Under the new guidance, the penalty Raheem Sterling won for England against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final would not have been given and, if it had, the decision would be expected to be overturned by VAR.

Riley confirmed this season there will be revisions for the video refereeing technology, with changes to the way it interprets offside decisions set to benefit the attacking team.

VAR assesses whether a player is offside in the buildup to a goal as part of its four key checks but has been criticised for ruling out goals on the tiniest of margins. New rules will apply a different approach, with a final decision made not using the one-pixel-wide lines of the VAR, but the fatter broadcast lines used by TV. If the line marking the attackers position blurs into the line marking the defenders position, the attacker will be deemed onside.

Weve now reintroduced the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player, Riley said. Effectively what we have given back to the game is 20 goals that were disallowed last season by using quite forensic scrutiny. Its the toenails, the noses of the players that last season were offside  this season they will be onside.

Riley remains a staunch supporter of the much-criticised technology, three years into what he sees as a five-year process of establishing it. He said Euro 2020 had helped to make the case for VAR, with a light-touch approach allowing the game to flow. This approach, he says, will be followed in the Premier League.

I think one of the encouraging things that were going into next season is with people expecting that threshold to be in a higher place than last year, he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/02/var-set-to-end-premier-league-players-buying-a-penalty-next-season
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12316 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
It's a good idea in context. However, I give it around 4 minutes of the first gameweek for these numpties to completely fuck it up. Hopefully the end of hearing "clear and obvious" though.

What I don't like about the offside change is that players who were given offside and that are actually technically offside will now be deemed onside and the decision will be overturned. This whole blurring of the lines thing should only apply to not overturning incidents that were deemed onside by the linesman (effectively creating an umpires call equivalent). In my opinion, anyway.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12317 on: Today at 12:22:17 am »
Yeah something needed to be done but i'm still not confident they will implement it correctly.  Same for the softer penalties.  Other teams will still win them more than others.  Wonder when they'll vote on the number of subs next season. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12318 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
In theory, the likes of Fernandes, Kane, Sterling and Vardy are fucked next season if they're going to fix the pathetic decisions they get. However we'll probably be the guinea pigs while they still get every decision in their favour.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12319 on: Today at 01:09:40 am »
I'm not really sure what this will achieve.

They're no longer going to 'penalise trivial things', instead they'll spend ages trying to decide if the original decision was trivial or not.

We end up with just as much inconsistency, interruption and controversy.
