I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Sterling v city in 2013/14 is a clear error, wasn't close to being offside

Mane at Goodison, Salah at Brighton, Jota at home to Villa all should have been left to the on field decision (no idea if the linesman flagged or not for any of them) instead of allowing someone sat in a portacabin to manipulate the lines in tight calls
I agree in principle but the issue is that you have to actually define what a 'clear error' is if you are going to make a rule. That's a really difficult thing to do with something like offside where in principle it is a binary thing.

Coady getting a pen at Anfield last season.

The point with offsides is the  binary argument holds less traction once they start fucking about with lines.

