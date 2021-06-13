« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 13, 2021, 12:08:49 am
Belgiums first goal :lmao

What
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 13, 2021, 10:15:59 am
Quote from: rushyman on June 13, 2021, 12:08:49 am
Belgiums first goal :lmao

What

Not a VAR issue that. Just bizarre offside laws. Think back to Harry Kane diving over Karius a few years back. Well offside but the referee guessed Lovren kicked the ball so played him on.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 13, 2021, 10:32:57 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2021, 10:15:59 am
Not a VAR issue that. Just bizarre offside laws. Think back to Harry Kane diving over Karius a few years back. Well offside but the referee guessed Lovren kicked the ball so played him on.

So when Rodri did this in the league, the rules were changed, but only for the EPL? It is unfortunate that the rules differ between leagues and competitions...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 13, 2021, 11:12:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2021, 10:15:59 am
Not a VAR issue that. Just bizarre offside laws. Think back to Harry Kane diving over Karius a few years back. Well offside but the referee guessed Lovren kicked the ball so played him on.

Does my head in that part of the rule, they are only attempting to clear it because the player is there behind them and you cannot take a chance that they are actually onside.  By being offside they are gaining an advantage as the defender has to try and clear it... :butt :butt
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 12:57:50 am
I think VAR has worked well so far but why do we not see the lines drawn like in the prem. Can imagine though the poured pints over people's heads when England score then see it ruled out via VAR!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 07:28:13 am
Quote from: Phil M on May 26, 2021, 10:50:24 am
The implementation of VAR At the Euros is gonna be mightily interesting.

So far the implementation is don't use it except for offsides, and then don't show anyone your workings. It seems less painful in the hand of elite refs. Still would ditch it in a heartbeat.

Also: when did Euro-refs start to allow the game to flow more than English refs? Way more contact and bumps allowed than before, way less soft free-kicks being handed out (still a good number of them, I know).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 07:30:01 am
The new handball rule also seems to be "If it's kicked at your hand, it's not handball"  not sure how many terrible experiments they needed to get back to the law that everyone had been using for a hundred years.

Look forward to the Prem refereeing being nothing like this next year.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 08:18:26 am
Quote from: lamonti on June 14, 2021, 07:28:13 am
So far the implementation is don't use it except for offsides, and then don't show anyone your workings. It seems less painful in the hand of elite refs. Still would ditch it in a heartbeat.

Also: when did Euro-refs start to allow the game to flow more than English refs? Way more contact and bumps allowed than before, way less soft free-kicks being handed out (still a good number of them, I know).

It's been spot on so far.

Don't use it unless for offsides (or if there's a clear howler somewhere) but only overturn a goal if it's clearly offside, if it's too tight to call go with the lino.

VAR is like a good ref, the less you notice it, the better the application.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 11:05:31 am
I know it isn't VAR, but as we don't have a general refereeing or rules thread, this will have to do...

Over the last couple of years there has been a huge amount of controversy around the changes that have been made to the handball rule, and very rightly so, but yet there seems to be very, very little outrage about how much the offside rules are completely ruining the game.  We now exist in a time when you can be offside by a 5mm because you point at where you want the ball to be played, but yet can be stood offside by 5 yards, have someone pass you the ball, but be considered onside because a defender decides to try and stop the ball reaching you and gets a touch on it.  It is absolutely ridiculous.

I have been moaning about the current implementation of offside for years, and what a complete nightmare it must be for defenders to try and play against.  Striker makes a run far too early so you hold your line and let him be caught offside.  Except that the ball is then played to his mate who was just onside and now the striker is stood on his own on the penalty spot with a free shot at goal from the cutback purely because he made his run too early and was in an offside position.  Goal stands.

I don't want goals being ruled out for a player being in an offside position 20 seconds before he scores, but if he scores a goal within 5 seconds or maybe one pass after being offside then the goal should be disallowed IMO.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 11:45:48 am
Quote from: Phil M on May 26, 2021, 10:50:24 am
The implementation of VAR At the Euros is gonna be mightily interesting.

Seems to be well handled so far. Amazing how stuff works when competent people are employed isn't it.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 12:03:01 pm
Quote from: Phil M on June 14, 2021, 11:45:48 am
Seems to be well handled so far. Amazing how stuff works when competent people are employed isn't it.

But it's the same refs that are using it domestically in the European leagues. People constantly claim it is as fucked on the continent as it is in the Premier League, yet it's being used well so far here.

There definitely does seem to be a difference in how it is being implemented so the leagues need to get some feedback and implement it in the same way.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
June 14, 2021, 04:47:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 14, 2021, 12:03:01 pm
But it's the same refs that are using it domestically in the European leagues. People constantly claim it is as fucked on the continent as it is in the Premier League, yet it's being used well so far here.

It's the best one or two refs from a selection of domestic leagues. Other European leagues also use ten different refs a week, plus another ten on VAR. Most of them are as competent as Coote. If you watch European leagues and see ten dodgy decisions a week, it probably won't be the refs we're now watching at the Euros that were involved.

But it's not a VAR issue at all. Someone above mentioned how nice it was to see refs at the Euros waving play on when people throw themselves on the ground expecting the ref to whistle. It's the same thing, a bad ref sees someone fall to the ground and thinks "I'd better whistle, it might be a foul", while a good one thinks "I haven't seen any foul, so I'd better not whistle". These are just the best refs, unfortunately there aren't many of them around. Anywhere.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm


This is the disallowed goal from the Finland v Russia game today.  By the strict letter of the law and by the measurement of VAR it was a correct decision, and no one can argue that.  It was also dealt with fairly quickly, so overall a good use of VAR all round.

But as we are between league seasons and so there is the scope for rule changes/ new interpretations, the question that we need to ask ourselves is should this be offside?

For me the answer has to be no.  For as long as we have had good quality TV coverage with the ability to freeze frame and look at goals from multiple angles we have been analysing and discussing offside decisions, and for all that time the above would have been fine.  No one would have been outraged had it been given, and if it would have been disallowed I think most people would have said that the attacker was hard done by as he was level with the last man.  We weren't concerned if his head was 10 cm beyond the shoulder of the last man, because that type of cm precision has never been that important.

We did need VAR to help though, as too often we were seeing blatant offsides being missed, and perfectly good goals being disallowed when they were onside, and these decisions were affecting the outcomes of championship and relegations battles.  That should have been the remit of VAR, not to agonise over ridiculously marginal decisions that no one was complaining about.  Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in football, and the celebration of a goal is the most joyous thing in football, especially in these big tournaments, so let's only cancel that out if absolutely necessary, not agonize over footage looking for reasons to do so.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm
This is the disallowed goal from the Finland v Russia game today.  By the strict letter of the law and by the measurement of VAR it was a correct decision, and no one can argue that.  It was also dealt with fairly quickly, so overall a good use of VAR all round.

But as we are between league seasons and so there is the scope for rule changes/ new interpretations, the question that we need to ask ourselves is should this be offside?

For me the answer has to be no.  For as long as we have had good quality TV coverage with the ability to freeze frame and look at goals from multiple angles we have been analysing and discussing offside decisions, and for all that time the above would have been fine.  No one would have been outraged had it been given, and if it would have been disallowed I think most people would have said that the attacker was hard done by as he was level with the last man.  We weren't concerned if his head was 10 cm beyond the shoulder of the last man, because that type of cm precision has never been that important.

We did need VAR to help though, as too often we were seeing blatant offsides being missed, and perfectly good goals being disallowed when they were onside, and these decisions were affecting the outcomes of championship and relegations battles.  That should have been the remit of VAR, not to agonise over ridiculously marginal decisions that no one was complaining about.  Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in football, and the celebration of a goal is the most joyous thing in football, especially in these big tournaments, so let's only cancel that out if absolutely necessary, not agonize over footage looking for reasons to do so.

Yes that should be offside. Its not that close. There is always going to be marginal calls, but what your advocating here is bringing in subjectivity. You can have 1 ref feel it is off and 1 who doesn't. That's not good. They are already changing the rules so that the lines are thicker and if it overlaps there's enough doubt due to the built in margin of error to not ve offside. I'm fine with that. Now we just need quicker decisions which that should help and then hopefully tech should make it almost instant
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:55:07 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
Better late than never... ;)


Finland 0 - 1 Russia; Aleksei Miranchuk goal on 45+2' - https://streamable.com/nbpsre & https://streamable.com/6f5h9f & https://streamwo.com/uz46UDj

Dzyuba's shoulder-to-shoulder challenge on 81' - https://streamja.com/0557j

Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) disallowed goal vs Russia on 3' - https://streamable.com/fvgj0g



It might be used better in the Euros, but the lines are a load of bollocks. If the offside isn't clear from a freeze frame without drawing lines then leave it alone.

If the lino's kept his flag down then unless it's clearly offside then let it stand. Same the other way if the flag has gone up.

Sick of seeing good goals ruled out minutes later for fractions, when players can just fall over and get pens.

We've forgotten what the offside law came in for.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:15:07 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:07 am
It might be used better in the Euros, but the lines are a load of bollocks. If the offside isn't clear from a freeze frame without drawing lines then leave it alone.

If the lino's kept his flag down then unless it's clearly offside then let it stand. Same the other way if the flag has gone up.

Sick of seeing good goals ruled out minutes later for fractions, when players can just fall over and get pens.

We've forgotten what the offside law came in for.

I like this. Get as good a still as possible from the moment the ball is kicked (and this alone will always be a little inaccurate) and then judge from that whether the onfield decsision was 'clearly and obviously' wrong. One definition of that would be, 'can I tell he's offside without lines'. Won't happen but would be much quicker and would prevent the VAR re-reffing the game which is what it currently does with line calls. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:37:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:15:07 am
I like this. Get as good a still as possible from the moment the ball is kicked (and this alone will always be a little inaccurate) and then judge from that whether the onfield decsision was 'clearly and obviously' wrong. One definition of that would be, 'can I tell he's offside without lines'. Won't happen but would be much quicker and would prevent the VAR re-reffing the game which is what it currently does with line calls.

It's just common sense and spoils the game that bit less. They can go by that until these automated offsides come in at least.

The Switzerland goal against Wales that was ruled out you can accept VAR intervention because you can see it's clear. Whereas even when it looks level/tight in real time now, you don't know what the lines will say, so you can't celebrate the goal.

The other thing is the handballs. That should be more clear and obvious. I'd rather they left that Chiellini goal alone yesterday.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:49:11 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm
This is the disallowed goal from the Finland v Russia game today.  By the strict letter of the law and by the measurement of VAR it was a correct decision, and no one can argue that.  It was also dealt with fairly quickly, so overall a good use of VAR all round.

But as we are between league seasons and so there is the scope for rule changes/ new interpretations, the question that we need to ask ourselves is should this be offside?

For me the answer has to be no.  For as long as we have had good quality TV coverage with the ability to freeze frame and look at goals from multiple angles we have been analysing and discussing offside decisions, and for all that time the above would have been fine.  No one would have been outraged had it been given, and if it would have been disallowed I think most people would have said that the attacker was hard done by as he was level with the last man.  We weren't concerned if his head was 10 cm beyond the shoulder of the last man, because that type of cm precision has never been that important.

We did need VAR to help though, as too often we were seeing blatant offsides being missed, and perfectly good goals being disallowed when they were onside, and these decisions were affecting the outcomes of championship and relegations battles.  That should have been the remit of VAR, not to agonise over ridiculously marginal decisions that no one was complaining about.  Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in football, and the celebration of a goal is the most joyous thing in football, especially in these big tournaments, so let's only cancel that out if absolutely necessary, not agonize over footage looking for reasons to do so.

There are plenty of examples from the league you could write that post about and it would be excellently written, but that isn't that close at all. Remove the lines and it's still a pretty clear offside just looking at it, don't get me wrong he's not miles offside but that one isn't a could go one way, could go the other, he's just clearly off... he's both standing closer to goal and leaning more towards goal than the last man which makes it an easy call.

I was actually quite gutted for Finland as it was a classy goal but offside is offside and the call was spot on
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:22:24 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:15:07 am
I like this. Get as good a still as possible from the moment the ball is kicked (and this alone will always be a little inaccurate) and then judge from that whether the onfield decsision was 'clearly and obviously' wrong. One definition of that would be, 'can I tell he's offside without lines'. Won't happen but would be much quicker and would prevent the VAR re-reffing the game which is what it currently does with line calls. 

That is how they do it in Rugby League, the ref uses his eyes, no pissing about with lines.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 06:12:32 pm
This is the disallowed goal from the Finland v Russia game today.  By the strict letter of the law and by the measurement of VAR it was a correct decision, and no one can argue that.  It was also dealt with fairly quickly, so overall a good use of VAR all round.

But as we are between league seasons and so there is the scope for rule changes/ new interpretations, the question that we need to ask ourselves is should this be offside?

For me the answer has to be no.  For as long as we have had good quality TV coverage with the ability to freeze frame and look at goals from multiple angles we have been analysing and discussing offside decisions, and for all that time the above would have been fine.  No one would have been outraged had it been given, and if it would have been disallowed I think most people would have said that the attacker was hard done by as he was level with the last man.  We weren't concerned if his head was 10 cm beyond the shoulder of the last man, because that type of cm precision has never been that important.

We did need VAR to help though, as too often we were seeing blatant offsides being missed, and perfectly good goals being disallowed when they were onside, and these decisions were affecting the outcomes of championship and relegations battles.  That should have been the remit of VAR, not to agonise over ridiculously marginal decisions that no one was complaining about.  Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in football, and the celebration of a goal is the most joyous thing in football, especially in these big tournaments, so let's only cancel that out if absolutely necessary, not agonize over footage looking for reasons to do so.

By the letter of the law its offside, but in the spirit of the game then no its not, he's not gaining any advantage with his body position, he's actually level with his feet. I'd be fucking fuming if that was given against us and would think we'd got away with murder if given for us. Offside was brought in to stop goal hanging, not for a miniscule part of the chest being offside while running, or part of an arm as you point where the ball should be played. It should be reffed using common sense, rewrite to offside law if necessary so that the officials can apply logic, then in the PL, get officals who can actually ref at a competent level.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:23:52 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:11 am
There are plenty of examples from the league you could write that post about and it would be excellently written, but that isn't that close at all. Remove the lines and it's still a pretty clear offside just looking at it, don't get me wrong he's not miles offside but that one isn't a could go one way, could go the other, he's just clearly off... he's both standing closer to goal and leaning more towards goal than the last man which makes it an easy call.

Actually I think that this one is a good use case because it is definitely a correct decision by the letter of the law and isn't one where the lines were possibly wrong or the wrong frame used.  I have no doubt that this was a correct decision, but the question is did the game need to move away from our previous interpretation of the offside law where that almost certainly wouldn't have been called offside, and I don't think too many people would have been upset by that decision?

I mean look at the photo, the defender and the striker are almost in perfect alignment, with their back legs being level, their backsides being level, their standing foot being level, and it is only really the fact that the striker is leaning forward at a greater angle that makes his head and shoulder maybe 6 inches offside.  In the past I genuinely don't remember people saying "It's close but his head is just offside" and I think most people would have called that level.

You certainly would never expect an assistant referee to be able to call that decision correctly on the field (his position is perfect in that photo by the way) and so there would also be no blame aimed at the assistant.  What was needed was some help for the assistants when they basically got things horribly wrong by being out of position, because everything happened too fast and so they just guessed (defender and attacker moving in opposite directions being the best example), because they were unsighted, or because they thought someone was interfering (or not interfering) when they weren't.

There is no right or wrong answer, and some will say that at last offside is being policed as the rules always intended, where others will say that the spirit of the rule was never intended to catch people 6 inches offside and was written with the human margin for error built in.  It's the nuance in this one that makes it an interesting one to discuss in my opinion, especially as these are the decisions that have the most impact on the actual fan experience.  It used to be you just had to glance over at the assistant to know whether to celebrate or not, now the players and fans celebrate, the players walk back to the centre circle, and then VAR chalks it off.  Many people would say that experience is ruining football far more than any wrong offside call ever has in the past, and ultimately that experience will continue to happen until we can completely automate offsides so that they are called on the field almost instantly in the same way that the goal line decision system works.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:27:04 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:11 am
There are plenty of examples from the league you could write that post about and it would be excellently written, but that isn't that close at all. Remove the lines and it's still a pretty clear offside just looking at it, don't get me wrong he's not miles offside but that one isn't a could go one way, could go the other, he's just clearly off... he's both standing closer to goal and leaning more towards goal than the last man which makes it an easy call.

I was actually quite gutted for Finland as it was a classy goal but offside is offside and the call was spot on

But before VAR nobody really even questions that. Maybe a pundit with an agenda or dead air to fill will get their own lines out and micro-analyse it (the kind of bullshit that led us to VAR) but it's generally accepted as a valid goal as nearly all of his body is level with the defender. 

If you need to get the lines out then you shouldn't be ruling out goals. It should be clear without needing to do that.

Level is offside now.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:07 am
It might be used better in the Euros, but the lines are a load of bollocks. If the offside isn't clear from a freeze frame without drawing lines then leave it alone.

If the lino's kept his flag down then unless it's clearly offside then let it stand.

except you need the lines as you are trying to view a 3D picture in 2D. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:37:06 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:07 am
It might be used better in the Euros, but the lines are a load of bollocks. If the offside isn't clear from a freeze frame without drawing lines then leave it alone.

If the lino's kept his flag down then unless it's clearly offside then let it stand. Same the other way if the flag has gone up.

Sick of seeing good goals ruled out minutes later for fractions, when players can just fall over and get pens.

We've forgotten what the offside law came in for.

Yup, massively agreed. I hope they look into this and see sense.
