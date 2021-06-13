There are plenty of examples from the league you could write that post about and it would be excellently written, but that isn't that close at all. Remove the lines and it's still a pretty clear offside just looking at it, don't get me wrong he's not miles offside but that one isn't a could go one way, could go the other, he's just clearly off... he's both standing closer to goal and leaning more towards goal than the last man which makes it an easy call.



Actually I think that this one is a good use caseit is definitely a correct decision by the letter of the law and isn't one where the lines were possibly wrong or the wrong frame used. I have no doubt that this was a correct decision, but the question is did the game need to move away from our previous interpretation of the offside law where that almost certainly wouldn't have been called offside, and I don't think too many people would have been upset by that decision?I mean look at the photo, the defender and the striker are almost in perfect alignment, with their back legs being level, their backsides being level, their standing foot being level, and it is only really the fact that the striker is leaning forward at a greater angle that makes his head and shoulder maybe 6 inches offside. In the past I genuinely don't remember people saying "It's close but his head is just offside" and I think most people would have called that level.You certainly would never expect an assistant referee to be able to call that decision correctly on the field (his position is perfect in that photo by the way) and so there would also be no blame aimed at the assistant. What was needed was some help for the assistants when they basically got things horribly wrong by being out of position, because everything happened too fast and so they just guessed (defender and attacker moving in opposite directions being the best example), because they were unsighted, or because they thought someone was interfering (or not interfering) when they weren't.There is no right or wrong answer, and some will say that at last offside is being policed as the rules always intended, where others will say that the spirit of the rule was never intended to catch people 6 inches offside and was written with the human margin for error built in. It's the nuance in this one that makes it an interesting one to discuss in my opinion, especially as these are the decisions that have the most impact on the actual fan experience. It used to be you just had to glance over at the assistant to know whether to celebrate or not, now the players and fans celebrate, the players walk back to the centre circle, and then VAR chalks it off. Many people would say that experience is ruining football far more than any wrong offside call ever has in the past, and ultimately that experience will continue to happen until we can completely automate offsides so that they are called on the field almost instantly in the same way that the goal line decision system works.