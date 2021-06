Not a VAR issue that. Just bizarre offside laws. Think back to Harry Kane diving over Karius a few years back. Well offside but the referee guessed Lovren kicked the ball so played him on.



Does my head in that part of the rule, they are only attempting to clear it because the player is there behind them and you cannot take a chance that they are actually onside. By being offside they are gaining an advantage as the defender has to try and clear it...