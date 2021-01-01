« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12120 on: Today at 09:50:26 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:42:07 am
Dale Johnson has put up his end of season VAR stats. The stink from Stockley Park is atrocious, but they couldnt quite stop us making the CL.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp
What is crazy is that there were only 5 rejected overturns all season and we had 2 of them.

Top of the VAR league two years in a row. Can't wait for it to even itself out.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12121 on: Today at 09:52:02 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:45:13 am

This is another worthless compilation. There are still some quick and clean VAR decisions that went for and against.

It's the ones where some other distant bellend weighs in with more subjectivity and claims its objective that infuriates me. The point of the sleeve being picked to back up whatever decision they want.

The offside goal for Leicester and Mané's sleeve and Virgil's sleeve against Everton. Where does the complete breakdown in procedure that was the Pickford foul fit into VAR overturns league? The games where the ref keeps disallowing our goals and keeps giving the other teams penalties. The shove in Salah's back that doesn't get given because "Oh that's not a foul for me" bullshit. Dominic Calvert Lewin ploughing into the prone Trent and it getting given a penalty and multiple other instances of the same or similar events being waved away. Numerous c*nt refs reffing narrative and context.
That is true. It doesn't take into account the Pickford foul or all the times we have penalty appeals that are never spoken of again.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12122 on: Today at 09:55:53 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:42:07 am
Dale Johnson has put up his end of season VAR stats. The stink from Stockley Park is atrocious, but they couldnt quite stop us making the CL.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp

You read that and it's really hard to not believe there was/is a clear agenda against us for some reason. What are the chances of that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12123 on: Today at 09:59:18 am
VAR has been a fiasco this season. Its main problem is that humans are in control of it. The promised 'technical' or 'scientific' solution to refereeing problems is nothing of the sort. There are many problems with how VAR is used but here are the three main ones, all of which depend on human judgement and therefore human error.

1. When to freeze frame for an offside. In all marginal cases (and most offsides are marginal) the power to decide whether a goal should stand is entirely in the hands of the video editor. The pretence is that a single frame can be isolated and the action can be stopped on that basis to find out exactly when the ball leading to the offside call was released. From there the "real argument" about whether a player's arm or shoulder or foot is offside can begin. Hence all the futile lines drawn in the editing suite across the pitch. It's bullshit. They are looking at the wrong thing. That single frame cannot be found. The editor has several frames to choose from. It's entirely up to the him or her to decide when the ball "left the foot". Human judgement. Human error.

2. VAR has made the hand-ball rule more opaque and therefore penalty awards for hand ball have become even more arbitrary than before. From penalising the most trivial and unavoidable 'hand balls' earlier in the season (Gomez v Man City), VAR concluded things by allowing players to guide the ball towards them with their hand to make scoring easier (Kane v Leicester). VAR will never sort this problem of hand ball out because it doesn't have an opinion. What needs to happen instead is that coaches, players and former players need to convene a meeting and clarify the hand ball rule. (Refs should be nowhere near that meeting because many of them don't understand football).

3. Human beings using VAR rely on slo-motion to sort out difficult problems. That is stupid. Slo-mo is deceptive. It might, sometimes, show whether a hand has touched a ball or whether a boot has touched a calf instead of the ball, but it cannot possibly tell you whether the hand had any chance of not touching the ball or whether the contact between boot and calf was enough to seriously slow the momentum of the attacking the player or cause him to fall over. You have to see the thing in real time to have a proper view on that. Refs who keep on reviewing slo-mos on the pitch-side monitor and fail to take a final, conclusive look at a replay played in real time should not be allowed to return to the pitch.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12124 on: Today at 10:03:38 am
I don't mind obvious errors being corrected. But did we actually get any 50:50 decision all season? Not even by VAR but the refs in general.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12125 on: Today at 10:15:14 am
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12126 on: Today at 10:30:32 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:55:53 am
You read that and it's really hard to not believe there was/is a clear agenda against us for some reason. What are the chances of that.

From Everton away to Everton at home we were being consistently fucked over. It clearly emanated from them closing ranks over Coote.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12127 on: Today at 10:33:17 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:14 am
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.

Careful, you'll be accused of being a tin hat wearing nutter.

Scudamore said in 2014 it hurts the Premier League brand for the Mancs to not be challenging, disgraceful cooments - there's the reasoning for the blatant favouritism towards them and the cheating that goes on. No-one gives a fuck about City, Us and then Arsenal are the next fan favourites, they want the Mancs back in there.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26782112
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12128 on: Today at 10:56:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:14 am
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.
I think you could also make a compilation of VAR decisions that went our way that would be equally as contentious for the opposition fans.  I think there was a Robbo handball similar to the Kante one for example (in the same game where Sheff Utd got that criminal penalty against Fabinho) and there was a millimetre offside goal disallowed for Chelsea against us similar to those against Salah and Jota.

Just to be clear though I'm not saying we've not come out worse over the course of the season - we clearly have, the two alone against Everton and Brighton were so late in the game as to have denied us four certain points.  I just think a lot of it, maybe all of it, is the general incompetence of our officials rather than any grand masterplan.

I also think our players play in the image of our manager and generally play in the spirit of the game.  Man U, for example, seem to be under instruction to run into the penalty area with the intention of drawing contact and Vardy has made a career out of doing that.  That's why it's all the more galling when Salah gets labelled as a diver when he withstands far more fouls than almost any other player in the Premier League.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12129 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
Just watched the Sunday Review and the Leicester-Spurs highlights. Can't really think of a more stonewall penalty than what VAR gave for Vardy for the first penalty. Taylor with a full view of the incident: play on. The level of officiating in this league is such a mess.

Edit: forgot to add the clear and obvious Harry Kane hand ball in the build-up for their third goal. Not given, and for some reason VAR then decides not to intervene either. Seriously I give up.

Just a reminder that of the all real and true fault lines that are there within the current VAR system, add then the extra effort that the VAR has to cover and protect the refs and their shite decisions and non-decisions first and foremost

At least that's what the VAR is there for in PL.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12130 on: Today at 11:03:43 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:56:37 am
I think you could also make a compilation of VAR decisions that went our way that would be equally as contentious for the opposition fans.  I think there was a Robbo handball similar to the Kante one for example (in the same game where Sheff Utd got that criminal penalty against Fabinho) and there was a millimetre offside goal disallowed for Chelsea against us similar to those against Salah and Jota.

Just to be clear though I'm not saying we've not come out worse over the course of the season - we clearly have, the two alone against Everton and Brighton were so late in the game as to have denied us four certain points.  I just think a lot of it, maybe all of it, is the general incompetence of our officials rather than any grand masterplan.

I also think our players play in the image of our manager and generally play in the spirit of the game.  Man U, for example, seem to be under instruction to run into the penalty area with the intention of drawing contact and Vardy has made a career out of doing that.  That's why it's all the more galling when Salah gets labelled as a diver when he withstands far more fouls than almost any other player in the Premier League.

Teams like United and players like Vardy and Kane have been able to manipulate VAR to win a ton of pens. Our penalties awarded have actually gone down since VAR came in while others have skyrocketed.

When did we even last get a pen? Last year? United away one was given and VAR even took that off us.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12131 on: Today at 11:04:23 am
Dale Johnson
@DaleJohnsonESPN
·
19h
FINAL VAR STATS (cont)

Most subjective decisions for: Man United 7
Most subjective decisions against: Liverpool, West Brom 6
Best net subjective score: Man United +4
Worst net subjective score: West Brom -5

I wonder what those 'subjective' decisions were? Does that cover the sleeve offsides? Of course things like the Darlow pull on Mane didn't even get a VAR glance, so don't count towards the stats....
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12132 on: Today at 11:19:51 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 10:57:12 am
Edit: forgot to add the clear and obvious Harry Kane hand ball in the build-up for their third goal. Not given, and for some reason VAR then decides not to intervene either. Seriously I give up.

Why was this missed? Was clear as day wasn't it?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12133 on: Today at 11:34:01 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:59:18 am
1. When to freeze frame for an offside. In all marginal cases (and most offsides are marginal) the power to decide whether a goal should stand is entirely in the hands of the video editor. The pretence is that a single frame can be isolated and the action can be stopped on that basis to find out exactly when the ball leading to the offside call was released. From there the "real argument" about whether a player's arm or shoulder or foot is offside can begin. Hence all the futile lines drawn in the editing suite across the pitch. It's bullshit. They are looking at the wrong thing. That single frame cannot be found. The editor has several frames to choose from. It's entirely up to the him or her to decide when the ball "left the foot". Human judgement. Human error.

It's unbelievable how much this argument hasn't made the mainstream discussion of VAR. It's a fundamental issue with the system that consistently gets ignored in the analysis of offside decisions. As you say, we have pundits and ex-referees looking at the frame that they've been provided and saying, "well it's unlucky and it's so close but offside is offside!" but it's not! The technology doesn't exist to freeze the frame at the split second the ball is released, therefore to try to definitively rule whether an arbitrary moment is offside or not is complete absurd.

And people aren't talking about it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12134 on: Today at 11:34:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:03:43 am
Teams like United and players like Vardy and Kane have been able to manipulate VAR to win a ton of pens. Our penalties awarded have actually gone down since VAR came in while others have skyrocketed.

When did we even last get a pen? Last year? United away one was given and VAR even took that off us.

Thing is, this isn't some automated software, this is match officials, who are still refereeing premier league games, having the ability to view incidents multiple times and for whatever reason, are fucking up the decisions. If they cannot work it out from a review on a monitor, should they even be refereeing?

Its like the ESL outcry and the corruption of UEFA getting ignored, "VAR" gets the blame as if its a separate entity, like SkyNet, its not, its qualified professional referees getting the same view we do and still fucking it up, but VAR gets the blame.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12135 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:31:14 am
As well as being well ahead on overturns and decisions against, we had 7 (seven) goals disallowed by VAR. Quickly skimming through the rest, I think the next highest was 3.

And that just VAR, Im not sure how they justify the other stuff (as well as those immeasurable decisions we know go against us), the answer is they wont have to justify it:




Possession: 2nd (59.0)

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/7811/Stages/17590/TeamStatistics/England-Premier-League-2019-2020



Fouls For/Fouled:  399(14th)/318(19th), yet we are bottom for Y (40) & R Cards (0) this season.

Touches : 2nd (29821)
Carries : 2nd (20287)
Dribbles: 5th (704)


https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/misc/Premier-League-Stats

Were second in possession, touches & carries, 5th in dribbles,  but have committed way more fouls than been given? It makes no sense.


Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12136 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm
The real problem isn't the VAR technology, it isn't even the referees, it's PGMOL.  That doesn't mean that the VAR technology doesn't have serious issues (which frame to use, where to draw the lines, how to judge centre of gravity, when to use slow-motion, etc), or that the referees aren't incompetent, but ultimately PGMOL oversees both of these aspects and has control of how the rules of the game are interpreted and how VAR should be used.  Most importantly, it also oversees the performance of the referees and the consistency of the application of the laws and VAR.

PGMOL has no interest in actually assessing referees and ensuring consistency, instead it does everything in its power to protect them and tell the world that VAR and referees are doing a very good job thank you very much.

Look at the absolute sh*t show that was handball this season.  By my count we had three different interpretations of the handball rule this season, yet the actual rule itself hasn't changed once.  How can that be?  How can things 'even themselves out over a season' if the rules that are being applied change during the season?  And don't get me started on how they decided to 'change their interpretation' of the offside law after the Man City goal vs Villa was awarded, rather than just admit that the referees and VAR f*cked it up.

If PGMOL had any interest in improving the consistency and quality of referees and VAR then they would issue a public report every week assessing the decisions made and explaining whether or not they were correct.  Think Ref Watch on Sky Sports or Dale Johnson's weekly VAR review, but something actually coming from PGMOL, but rather than just siding with the referee and saying it 'wasn't clear and obvious' they actually said what the decision should have been and this set a benchmark for the rest of the season for VAR to follow.

Let's look at the most recent VAR overturn for a Man Utd penalty.  The defender slides in to get the ball, misses it and then the trailing leg clearly catches the Utd player and he goes down.  VAR decides that is a clear and obvious error by the referee and suggests a review and ultimately that a penalty be awarded.  Fine, but in that case why was that process not followed for the foul on Mane against Southampton which was more of a foul than the one for Utd?  How are we or referees meant to know what is correct and what isn't if PGMOL never actually tell us?  That was just one example but there have been probably hundreds this season where what happens in one game doesn't happen in another for an identical incident.  They can't both be right, so tell us which one was wrong!

Even better, tell us before the season starts what should be considered a foul and what shouldn't, what should be handball and what shouldn't, and when an incident should be reviewed and when it shouldn't.  Publish example videos where they show examples of various types of handball that will be given, and examples of when handball won't be given.  Ditto for penalties and penalty overturns, red card tackles, interfering with play for offsides, etc etc.  That way no one goes into the season guessing and when an incident happens we can compare it to the guidance rather than people just saying 'it's subjective'.  Things don't need to be subjective with VAR because we have a chance to look at them again from multiple angles, we're not asking referees to make split second decisions anymore!

And if they want to really go one better, how about they look at every VAR offside decision and decide whether the decision was correct or not?  Get the experts to re-look at the video and using the same technology (and more time) get the best possible judgement and compare it to the actual decision.  How many of those offsides by a couple of cm were wrong because the wrong part of the body was used, the wrong frame was used, or the wrong centre of gravity line was used?  The obvious answer is that they don't want to do this because the results would cause an outcry when they admit that they got things wrong and their system that they use to make mm perfect decisions is flawed.

So instead we will rinse and repeat next season.  More inconsistency, more lack of accountability, more mistakes, and more frustrated fans in the ground who don't have a clue what is going on and whether or not they can celebrate a goal or penalty award.

Billions of pounds spent on players, hundreds of millions invested in coaching and top notch facilities, sports scientists and analysts employed to maximise on-field performance, and then all ruined because PGMOL appoints David Coote to referee and puts Lee Mason on VAR.  It's like buying a Ferrari and then running it on four space saver spare wheels.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12137 on: Today at 01:03:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:14 am
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.

And yet nothing gets said, but as soon as Mike Dean gives Liverpool something Tyler is reminding the viewers where he's from.

Don't want special treatment, just consistency from officials and pundits. If the Mancs had to endure some of the stuff we have, imagine the outcry.

Tyler and his Dean comments are one example and the cryarsing over Maguire another.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12138 on: Today at 01:13:00 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:18:28 pm
And that just VAR, Im not sure how they justify the other stuff (as well as those immeasurable decisions we know go against us), the answer is they wont have to justify it:




Possession: 2nd (59.0)

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/7811/Stages/17590/TeamStatistics/England-Premier-League-2019-2020



Fouls For/Fouled:  399(14th)/318(19th), yet we are bottom for Y (40) & R Cards (0) this season.

Touches : 2nd (29821)
Carries : 2nd (20287)
Dribbles: 5th (704)


https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/misc/Premier-League-Stats

Were second in possession, touches & carries, 5th in dribbles,  but have committed way more fouls than been given? It makes no sense.
Madness that only one team has received fewer fouls than us this season.

Also madness how many more fouls have been given against us.

To put those stats in to comparison, we get a foul every 6.34 minutes of possesion and give one away every 3.5 minutes of possession. So that's 81% more per minute.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12139 on: Today at 02:11:57 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:18:28 pm

Were second in possession, touches & carries, 5th in dribbles,  but have committed way more fouls than been given? It makes no sense.


Sure it does...lol.

When we lose possession, the first time we touch an opponent it's a foul.

Haven't you been paying attention?  :lmao
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12140 on: Today at 02:51:38 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:18:28 pm
And that just VAR, Im not sure how they justify the other stuff (as well as those immeasurable decisions we know go against us), the answer is they wont have to justify it:




Possession: 2nd (59.0)

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/252/Tournaments/2/Seasons/7811/Stages/17590/TeamStatistics/England-Premier-League-2019-2020



Fouls For/Fouled:  399(14th)/318(19th), yet we are bottom for Y (40) & R Cards (0) this season.

Touches : 2nd (29821)
Carries : 2nd (20287)
Dribbles: 5th (704)


https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/misc/Premier-League-Stats

Were second in possession, touches & carries, 5th in dribbles,  but have committed way more fouls than been given? It makes no sense.

This is the crux right here Killie!   If one looks at just the VAR calls, its clear we got screwed with -6 but this does not include all of the injustices to happen in games (not even close).  This is more of the surface level EPL bullshit (there were about another 15 challenges, poor calls, or decisions to not review that really were obvious and a clear sign that the Prem had bias.  What is being reported here (  https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21 ) is just a small sample.

And let's not forget that the best kind of bias - allows for some makeup calls later on (something I think we got in the last few games after the ESL debacle admission by our owners - the players/coaching staff were not being punished as much - although Sadio could not get a call to save his freaking life. 
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12141 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:19:51 am
Why was this missed? Was clear as day wasn't it?
You tell me mate? If I'd put together a video encyclopedia on fouls on football, I'd have that clip under "Handball". Under "Penalty" I'd have the clip of Alderweireld tripping Vardy. They use a different rule book is the only explanation that makes sense. Or that they are simply not up to the task at hand, but can't be that, can it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12142 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 10:57:12 am
Just a reminder that of the all real and true fault lines that are there within the current VAR system, add then the extra effort that the VAR has to cover and protect the refs and their shite decisions and non-decisions first and foremost


So much better said here:

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:25:12 pm
The real problem isn't the VAR technology, it isn't even the referees, it's PGMOL.  That doesn't mean that the VAR technology doesn't have serious issues (which frame to use, where to draw the lines, how to judge centre of gravity, when to use slow-motion, etc), or that the referees aren't incompetent, but ultimately PGMOL oversees both of these aspects and has control of how the rules of the game are interpreted and how VAR should be used.  Most importantly, it also oversees the performance of the referees and the consistency of the application of the laws and VAR.

PGMOL has no interest in actually assessing referees and ensuring consistency, instead it does everything in its power to protect them and tell the world that VAR and referees are doing a very good job thank you very much.

Look at the absolute sh*t show that was handball this season.  By my count we had three different interpretations of the handball rule this season, yet the actual rule itself hasn't changed once.  How can that be?  How can things 'even themselves out over a season' if the rules that are being applied change during the season?  And don't get me started on how they decided to 'change their interpretation' of the offside law after the Man City goal vs Villa was awarded, rather than just admit that the referees and VAR f*cked it up.

If PGMOL had any interest in improving the consistency and quality of referees and VAR then they would issue a public report every week assessing the decisions made and explaining whether or not they were correct.  Think Ref Watch on Sky Sports or Dale Johnson's weekly VAR review, but something actually coming from PGMOL, but rather than just siding with the referee and saying it 'wasn't clear and obvious' they actually said what the decision should have been and this set a benchmark for the rest of the season for VAR to follow.

Let's look at the most recent VAR overturn for a Man Utd penalty.  The defender slides in to get the ball, misses it and then the trailing leg clearly catches the Utd player and he goes down.  VAR decides that is a clear and obvious error by the referee and suggests a review and ultimately that a penalty be awarded.  Fine, but in that case why was that process not followed for the foul on Mane against Southampton which was more of a foul than the one for Utd?  How are we or referees meant to know what is correct and what isn't if PGMOL never actually tell us?  That was just one example but there have been probably hundreds this season where what happens in one game doesn't happen in another for an identical incident.  They can't both be right, so tell us which one was wrong!

Even better, tell us before the season starts what should be considered a foul and what shouldn't, what should be handball and what shouldn't, and when an incident should be reviewed and when it shouldn't.  Publish example videos where they show examples of various types of handball that will be given, and examples of when handball won't be given.  Ditto for penalties and penalty overturns, red card tackles, interfering with play for offsides, etc etc.  That way no one goes into the season guessing and when an incident happens we can compare it to the guidance rather than people just saying 'it's subjective'.  Things don't need to be subjective with VAR because we have a chance to look at them again from multiple angles, we're not asking referees to make split second decisions anymore!

And if they want to really go one better, how about they look at every VAR offside decision and decide whether the decision was correct or not?  Get the experts to re-look at the video and using the same technology (and more time) get the best possible judgement and compare it to the actual decision.  How many of those offsides by a couple of cm were wrong because the wrong part of the body was used, the wrong frame was used, or the wrong centre of gravity line was used?  The obvious answer is that they don't want to do this because the results would cause an outcry when they admit that they got things wrong and their system that they use to make mm perfect decisions is flawed.

So instead we will rinse and repeat next season.  More inconsistency, more lack of accountability, more mistakes, and more frustrated fans in the ground who don't have a clue what is going on and whether or not they can celebrate a goal or penalty award.

Billions of pounds spent on players, hundreds of millions invested in coaching and top notch facilities, sports scientists and analysts employed to maximise on-field performance, and then all ruined because PGMOL appoints David Coote to referee and puts Lee Mason on VAR.  It's like buying a Ferrari and then running it on four space saver spare wheels.

Amen to that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12143 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm
I think most observers would agree with PGMOL being the root of the issue.  They're beholden in theory to the FA, EFL and PL but in actuality they answer to nobody because all 3 share the cost equally.  How is that possible?  Also the referees don't actually work for the PGMOL but are contractors?  Uhh, what?

I posted Howard Webb's interview a couple of pages back and for all the hate he got he certainly seems to understand what managing Refs is really about.  How can Mike Riley continue to be so clueless?  I just don't understand how it isn't clear that the whole structure needs to be done away with and replaced with something that is more responsive.  Bad calls will happen, they'll always happen.  Why can't they just acknowledge that?  It's ridiculous.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #12144 on: Today at 10:52:35 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:36:10 am
The first was as close as a cast-iron penalty as you can get in professional football, and Anthony Taylor should have been stood down for missing it. Are you sure you were watching the match on Sunday and not something else?
This is what's happened to our game - people,have got so used to pens like this being given that they think they are "stonewall"
Varxy knows where the defenders foot is  and makes sure he clips it with his leg
Vardy is looking for it and gets it
I think the modern football fan calls it clever
Us old boys call it cheating
