VAR has been a fiasco this season. Its main problem is that humans are in control of it. The promised 'technical' or 'scientific' solution to refereeing problems is nothing of the sort. There are many problems with how VAR is used but here are the three main ones, all of which depend on human judgement and therefore human error.



1. When to freeze frame for an offside. In all marginal cases (and most offsides are marginal) the power to decide whether a goal should stand is entirely in the hands of the video editor. The pretence is that a single frame can be isolated and the action can be stopped on that basis to find out exactly when the ball leading to the offside call was released. From there the "real argument" about whether a player's arm or shoulder or foot is offside can begin. Hence all the futile lines drawn in the editing suite across the pitch. It's bullshit. They are looking at the wrong thing. That single frame cannot be found. The editor has several frames to choose from. It's entirely up to the him or her to decide when the ball "left the foot". Human judgement. Human error.



2. VAR has made the hand-ball rule more opaque and therefore penalty awards for hand ball have become even more arbitrary than before. From penalising the most trivial and unavoidable 'hand balls' earlier in the season (Gomez v Man City), VAR concluded things by allowing players to guide the ball towards them with their hand to make scoring easier (Kane v Leicester). VAR will never sort this problem of hand ball out because it doesn't have an opinion. What needs to happen instead is that coaches, players and former players need to convene a meeting and clarify the hand ball rule. (Refs should be nowhere near that meeting because many of them don't understand football).



3. Human beings using VAR rely on slo-motion to sort out difficult problems. That is stupid. Slo-mo is deceptive. It might, sometimes, show whether a hand has touched a ball or whether a boot has touched a calf instead of the ball, but it cannot possibly tell you whether the hand had any chance of not touching the ball or whether the contact between boot and calf was enough to seriously slow the momentum of the attacking the player or cause him to fall over. You have to see the thing in real time to have a proper view on that. Refs who keep on reviewing slo-mos on the pitch-side monitor and fail to take a final, conclusive look at a replay played in real time should not be allowed to return to the pitch.