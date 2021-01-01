« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 535246 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:42:07 am
Dale Johnson has put up his end of season VAR stats. The stink from Stockley Park is atrocious, but they couldnt quite stop us making the CL.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp
What is crazy is that there were only 5 rejected overturns all season and we had 2 of them.

Top of the VAR league two years in a row. Can't wait for it to even itself out.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:45:13 am

This is another worthless compilation. There are still some quick and clean VAR decisions that went for and against.

It's the ones where some other distant bellend weighs in with more subjectivity and claims its objective that infuriates me. The point of the sleeve being picked to back up whatever decision they want.

The offside goal for Leicester and Mané's sleeve and Virgil's sleeve against Everton. Where does the complete breakdown in procedure that was the Pickford foul fit into VAR overturns league? The games where the ref keeps disallowing our goals and keeps giving the other teams penalties. The shove in Salah's back that doesn't get given because "Oh that's not a foul for me" bullshit. Dominic Calvert Lewin ploughing into the prone Trent and it getting given a penalty and multiple other instances of the same or similar events being waved away. Numerous c*nt refs reffing narrative and context.
That is true. It doesn't take into account the Pickford foul or all the times we have penalty appeals that are never spoken of again.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 09:55:53 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:42:07 am
Dale Johnson has put up his end of season VAR stats. The stink from Stockley Park is atrocious, but they couldnt quite stop us making the CL.

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp

You read that and it's really hard to not believe there was/is a clear agenda against us for some reason. What are the chances of that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,128
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 09:59:18 am »
VAR has been a fiasco this season. Its main problem is that humans are in control of it. The promised 'technical' or 'scientific' solution to refereeing problems is nothing of the sort. There are many problems with how VAR is used but here are the three main ones, all of which depend on human judgement and therefore human error.

1. When to freeze frame for an offside. In all marginal cases (and most offsides are marginal) the power to decide whether a goal should stand is entirely in the hands of the video editor. The pretence is that a single frame can be isolated and the action can be stopped on that basis to find out exactly when the ball leading to the offside call was released. From there the "real argument" about whether a player's arm or shoulder or foot is offside can begin. Hence all the futile lines drawn in the editing suite across the pitch. It's bullshit. They are looking at the wrong thing. That single frame cannot be found. The editor has several frames to choose from. It's entirely up to the him or her to decide when the ball "left the foot". Human judgement. Human error.

2. VAR has made the hand-ball rule more opaque and therefore penalty awards for hand ball have become even more arbitrary than before. From penalising the most trivial and unavoidable 'hand balls' earlier in the season (Gomez v Man City), VAR concluded things by allowing players to guide the ball towards them with their hand to make scoring easier (Kane v Leicester). VAR will never sort this problem of hand ball out because it doesn't have an opinion. What needs to happen instead is that coaches, players and former players need to convene a meeting and clarify the hand ball rule. (Refs should be nowhere near that meeting because many of them don't understand football).

3. Human beings using VAR rely on slo-motion to sort out difficult problems. That is stupid. Slo-mo is deceptive. It might, sometimes, show whether a hand has touched a ball or whether a boot has touched a calf instead of the ball, but it cannot possibly tell you whether the hand had any chance of not touching the ball or whether the contact between boot and calf was enough to seriously slow the momentum of the attacking the player or cause him to fall over. You have to see the thing in real time to have a proper view on that. Refs who keep on reviewing slo-mos on the pitch-side monitor and fail to take a final, conclusive look at a replay played in real time should not be allowed to return to the pitch.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:02 am by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
I don't mind obvious errors being corrected. But did we actually get any 50:50 decision all season? Not even by VAR but the refs in general.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:29 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,153
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 10:30:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:55:53 am
You read that and it's really hard to not believe there was/is a clear agenda against us for some reason. What are the chances of that.

From Everton away to Everton at home we were being consistently fucked over. It clearly emanated from them closing ranks over Coote.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,322
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12127 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:14 am
Liverpool and Arsenal being done over the most. And a 3rd of refs from greater manchester.




https://twitter.com/LVerpull/status/1396792221559558147?s=20


How can anyone watch that and think it's just bad luck. They've not put in a few either like the leicester offside and the disallowed pen at utd.

Careful, you'll be accused of being a tin hat wearing nutter.

Scudamore said in 2014 it hurts the Premier League brand for the Mancs to not be challenging, disgraceful cooments - there's the reasoning for the blatant favouritism towards them and the cheating that goes on. No-one gives a fuck about City, Us and then Arsenal are the next fan favourites, they want the Mancs back in there.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26782112
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Up
« previous next »
 