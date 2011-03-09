« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 531421 times)

Was Firmino clipped down? Or was it Mané? Either way no review! Didn't even see a replay!
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

I just love it when the entire football world hates us. The LiVARpool agenda has ludicrously started up because of ONE(correct) VAR decision(we havent abolished offside altogether).
Once again we had 77% possession but managed to outfoul WBA 14 to 7. When are refs going to referee instead of letting the players ref by giving them the free kick when they just decide to drop with minimal or no contact.
I hope the haters make a big deal about Mike Dean doing us one favour with one free kick before our first goal. If they complain about a Tranmere fan from outside the city reffing our games then we can bring up the obvious comparison with Anthony Taylor.
Quote from: Crimson on May 16, 2021, 06:55:05 pm
Was Firmino clipped down? Or was it Mané? Either way no review! Didn't even see a replay!
And there was a handball that looked like it should be given. They don't mention them or even show replays of them when they go for us.

Every time we have a slight decision go for us it is blown up.

They didn't mention that it was never a foul in the build up to their goal.

They also got a foul every 85 seconds they had the ball. We got a foul every 600 seconds or 10 minutes.

That includes all the time the ball isn't on the pitch so it is more likely to be every minute of possesion they have they get a foul. It's ludicrous.


Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 16, 2021, 01:14:00 pm
Disappointed in you there Nick, you really must try harder ;D

Hey, I posted as soon as I saw it. Some of us do have a life outside RAWK you know.

Ok, thats a lie.
Celebrated Alissons goal wildly yesterday, it only took a last minute winner from our Goalkeeper but I finally managed a celebration after a goal without a hint of what about VAR

If that wouldve been disallowed for some ridiculous reason then I dont think Id have watched another game  ;D
Quote from: Alan_X on May 14, 2021, 10:26:38 am
No - Im saying fuck VAR off completely. The idea that it eliminates errors has been shown time and again to be shite. I dont agree with you about the pen but even if that was right there are still plenty that are wrong. Refereeing without VAR gets far more than 90% of decisions correct - Ive lived without VAR for 50 years and seen us win things and lose things.

Its spoiling enjoyment of the game. Get rid.

100% agree. The idea that there is a better way to implement it has been blown up. I'll take the refs just being normally shit and biased (as per previous 150 years of football) over the refs being totally shit, second-guessed at every turn, not backing their own decision making process, and then having the game re-reffed by more fucking bellend refs locked away in Bletchley Park, while they constantly tweak rules to make up for the things that football fans got annoyed about before creating much bigger knock-on consequences (e.g. end of shirt sleeve being given off side as a tweak to their "can't score a goal from a handball" nonsense.)
Their goal yesterday: one of the few rule interpretations that has been implemented fairly consistently throughout the season.

Stand in an offside position in front of the keep to distract him and you're given offside.

Harsh but (mindblowingly, for the Prem) consistent.
All yesterday showed me was that people don't understand the rules.

A player doesn't have to be stood with his hands over his eyes to impede his line of sight.

I'm not sure why Dean gave the free kick to us. Maybe because he realised that their free kick leading to their goal wasn't actually a free kick.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:23:05 am
All yesterday showed me was that people don't understand the rules.

A player doesn't have to be stood with his hands over his eyes to impede his line of sight.

I'm not sure why Dean gave the free kick to us. Maybe because he realised that their free kick leading to their goal wasn't actually a free kick.

He must think the rule where the ball hits the ref there is a drop ball that it applies if he gets in the way.

Best thing is Big Sam saying it should have been a drop ball...yet ignores the fact it would have been a non contested one and the fact that West Brom had 5 chances to clear it.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:23:05 am
All yesterday showed me was that people don't understand the rules.

A player doesn't have to be stood with his hands over his eyes to impede his line of sight.

I'm not sure why Dean gave the free kick to us. Maybe because he realised that their free kick leading to their goal wasn't actually a free kick.

You could clearly see Alisson craning his neck to try and see the ball, so its pretty blatant. Not sure why people are disputing it
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 09:48:09 am
You could clearly see Alisson craning his neck to try and see the ball, so its pretty blatant. Not sure why people are disputing it
As if one of the best three goalkeepers in the world staggering across his goal like a dad playing in the park wasn't enough evidence.  I'm not saying Alisson would definitely have saved it had his sight been unimpeded but he'd have made an aggressive spread and had he saved it then it wouldn't have been anything we've not seen from him before.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:28:43 am
He must think the rule where the ball hits the ref there is a drop ball that it applies if he gets in the way.

Best thing is Big Sam saying it should have been a drop ball...yet ignores the fact it would have been a non contested one and the fact that West Brom had 5 chances to clear it.

It was a West Brom player, under no pressure, who gave the ball to Mane too ;D
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:28:43 am

Best thing is Big Sam saying it should have been a drop ball...yet ignores the fact it would have been a non contested one and the fact that West Brom had 5 chances to clear it.


Good point.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:28:43 am
He must think the rule where the ball hits the ref there is a drop ball that it applies if he gets in the way.

Best thing is Big Sam saying it should have been a drop ball...yet ignores the fact it would have been a non contested one and the fact that West Brom had 5 chances to clear it.

If Fat Sam wants to have a go at anyone it should be the West Brom player who had the ball and threw it back to Fabinho.
Off topic a bit ...

One down, a few more to go...

Premier League referee Lee Mason will retire from his on-field duties at the end of this season.

The Bolton-born official will become the leagues first dedicated Video Assistant Referee from 2021/22.

After 15 years as a Premier League referee, overseeing 287 top-flight matches and officiating in over 500 professional fixtures, Mason's final match will be at Old Trafford when Manchester United host Fulham on Tuesday evening.

Having been appointed as an assistant referee in the Premier League from 2000 to 2002, Mason was given the opportunity to referee in the top flight four years later, and has maintained his position as a Select Group referee ever since.
Excellent servant
Lee has been an excellent servant to the game," said Mike Riley, Managing Director of Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL).

"His career has seen him involved in a number of major matches, including the FA Cup final in 2018, refereeing the 2014 Championship playoff final and most recently refereeing the last domestic final played in front of a full house when Manchester City beat Aston Villa in the 2020 League Cup final at Wembley.

"We'd like to thank Lee for his dedication and professionalism over the years, and while Lee's time on the pitch comes to an end, we look forward to keeping him on board as a dedicated VAR."

Oh do fuck off... :wanker
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
After 15 years as a Premier League referee, overseeing 287 top-flight matches and officiating in over 500 professional fixtures, Mason's final match will be at Old Trafford when Manchester United host Fulham on Tuesday evening.

Nice of Man Utd to give him a testimonial.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
One down, a few more to go...

And who do you think will replace him? I'm sure they have another Coote lined up already.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Nice of Man Utd to give him a testimonial.

;D
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:20:13 pm
Nice of Man Utd to give him a testimonial.
:thumbup

He's still not out though, designated VAR official...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Independent regulator for PGMOL.  The next shoe to drop would be Moss.  Mason and Moss get to sit in a VAR booth now just making it up as they go?  Fucking farce.
The future is bright. We get to look forward to Taylor reffing is for 20 years and then another 20 years on VAR.
Glad Mason is going, but 'kinell talk about changing the rules when it suits them. Lee Probert asked to be a dedicated VAR official due to a knee injury and was told no because he couldn't work both VAR and regular matches. Instead this clown gets to do VAR full-time. More reason for VAR to be its own separate unit unaffiliated with PGMOL
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:58:19 am
Glad Mason is going, but 'kinell talk about changing the rules when it suits them. Lee Probert asked to be a dedicated VAR official due to a knee injury and was told no because he couldn't work both VAR and regular matches. Instead this clown gets to do VAR full-time. More reason for VAR to be its own separate unit unaffiliated with PGMOL
Maybe Lee Probert didn't follow the red devils.
