« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 529221 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12000 on: May 14, 2021, 11:10:06 am »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 10:29:37 am
Oh absolutely, no way Taylor changes his mind the little manc twat. We'd all be in here fuming saying it weren't a pen.
I would be fuming as I hate the way the rules have changed to mean you can't slide in to tackles anymore but unfortunately the rules have changed to mean that it is a penalty.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12001 on: May 14, 2021, 11:11:23 am »
Quote from: Phil M on May 14, 2021, 10:56:54 am
If that was in our box and their attacker v our defender I'd have expected a pen to be awarded.



Remember the goal that was disallowed for handball by VAR because the ball bounced up off Firmino, while he was being manhandled, way back in the build up?
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,438
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12002 on: May 14, 2021, 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on May 14, 2021, 07:26:29 am
The premier league wont give a shit. Only if its brought to the wider publics attention and they get embarrassed into it. Unfortunately though most people dont know where altrincham is compared to Manchester, even my manc supporting mates, but tbf theyre not exactly locals. He could have riden his bike home from the match last night, just mad.


About 6 tram stops - used to live right next to that line
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,913
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12003 on: May 14, 2021, 11:22:13 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 14, 2021, 11:12:20 am
About 6 tram stops - used to live right next to that line

Think about how far it is from Wythenshawe, its 5 minutes in a stolen car for that lot.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12004 on: May 14, 2021, 11:51:07 am »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 10:24:06 am
"Troll", ha ha.

If that tackle was made by Philips at the other end against Fernandes and a pen was given (it defo would have stood by the way) we'd all be crying saying it weren't a pen - because it weren't. 

If that tackle was made by Philips against a ManU player and it wasn't given, you can guarantee VAR would intervene.
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Kop 306
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12005 on: May 14, 2021, 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 14, 2021, 11:51:07 am
If that tackle was made by Philips against a ManU player and it wasn't given, you can guarantee VAR would intervene.
Oh yeah, i'm not going to disagree with you. All i'm saying is I don't think it was a penalty. When it first happened I thought it was, soon as I saw the replay I changed my mind.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,921
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12006 on: May 14, 2021, 11:59:49 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on May 14, 2021, 11:51:07 am
If that tackle was made by Philips against a ManU player and it wasn't given, you can guarantee VAR would intervene.

A Possible Red Card review probably.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12007 on: May 14, 2021, 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2021, 10:29:13 am
It doesn't matter what any of us think, the rules applied this year is that any tackle where your follow through take the player out, regardless of whether you get the ball first or not, is a foul and if in the area its a penalty. They have been getting given all season and it was given, rightly under the rules, but somehow then overruled.

For me, if you get the ball first then take the man, tough, thats all part of a strong tackle, but that is not how modern football is being refereed.

And rightly so in my view. There is something like reckless or dangerous play and to me that means simply playing the ball is not enough for it not to be a foul, if you get to the ball while taking a definite risk to injure your opponent in the process. To me, that is what happened in the penalty incident yesterday. Yes, Bailly touched the ball, but he also could have broken Phillips' leg in the process. It's like some guy going for a high ball with a karate kick, touching the ball, but also kicking another guy in the head. Surely, that's still a foul. I just don't like this whole "But he played the ball" thing. That works in a lot of situations, but in others it's just not enough to touch the ball. Sadly, it's still in a lot of heads that playing the ball basically gives you free reign to do whatever you want in the process. Even  the commentator on German Sky got confused yesterday. At first, he said it's a penalty, but when it was taken back and replayed about five million times, he changed his stance to "Yeah, he played the ball so it's not a foul" only to then add  "But if that happens somewhere in midfield there'll definitely be a freekick given".

That said, chances of it being overturned by VAR were always there. As the German commentator pointed out before the start of the match, Anthony Taylor is a Manc, Paul Tierney is from Greater Manchester and Taylor had not given us a single peno this season while giving the Mancs three penalties this season (I don't recall it exactly, but it was either in total this season or in the last three games he reffed them this year).
« Last Edit: May 14, 2021, 12:08:17 pm by stoa »
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 300
  • ******
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12008 on: May 14, 2021, 12:15:02 pm »
I mentioned this last night but it is worth repeating and this time with the links.

https://theifab.com/laws/chapter/38/section/136/

Quote
The VAR can check the footage in normal speed and/or in slow motion but, in general, slow motion replays should only be used for facts, e.g. position of offence/player, point of contact for physical offences and handball, ball out of play (including goal/no goal); normal speed should be used for the intensity of an offence or to decide if it was a handball offence

Quote
The referee can request different cameras angles/replay speeds but, in general, slow motion replays should only be used for facts, e.g. position of offence/player, point of contact for physical offences and handball, ball out of play (including goal/no goal); normal speed should be used for the intensity of an offence or to decide if it was a handball offence

I can accept VAR getting things wrong when they are subjective decisions, but if they do not follow the protocols set out then that is simply not acceptable. 
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,913
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12009 on: May 14, 2021, 12:21:31 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 11:56:01 am
Oh yeah, i'm not going to disagree with you. All i'm saying is I don't think it was a penalty. When it first happened I thought it was, soon as I saw the replay I changed my mind.

PGMOL have stated that VAR is only there for Clear and obvious errors. If at full speed it looks like a penalty, and Taylor gave it immediately so was sure it was, then under their own rules, VAR should not be getting involved and there were no grounds for Taylor to overturn his initial decision.

As you said yourself, that is at the other end there is now way on earth it gets overturned and that is what pisses everyone off.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 300
  • ******
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12010 on: May 14, 2021, 12:22:42 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 11:56:01 am
All i'm saying is I don't think it was a penalty. When it first happened I thought it was, soon as I saw the replay I changed my mind.

What you think is irrelevant.  What I think is irrelevant.  What Sky Sports pundits think is irrelevant.  What Dermot Gallagher thinks is irrelevant.  What matters are the VAR protocols.

The guidance is that on-field decisions should only be over-ruled when there is a clear and obvious error.  All season we have seen that the bar for 'clear and obvious' is very high, and far too high in most people's opinions.  We see decisions not overturned week after week and every time ex-referees and PGMOL use the same excuse:  the VAR didn't deem it a clear and obvious error, even though most pundits and fans think it was a penalty.

Last night was not a 'clear and obvious' error by the standards that we have seen all season.  There was contact on the ball but the player was cleaned out afterwards with considerable force.  Those are given as fouls week in and week out, so there is no justification for even sending the referee to the monitor in the first place.

Conversely, if Taylor hadn't given the penalty on the field then the VAR shouldn't have got involved as it was not a clear and obvious error not to give the penalty either.

The guidance for VAR not to re-referee the game was completely ignored last night.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12011 on: May 14, 2021, 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on May 14, 2021, 11:56:01 am
Oh yeah, i'm not going to disagree with you. All i'm saying is I don't think it was a penalty. When it first happened I thought it was, soon as I saw the replay I changed my mind.

How many times do people need to say that whether it was or wasn't a pen doesn't matter.

Giving it in real time was not a clear and obvious error. Just as missing Fabinho's challenge V Sheffield Utd wasn't a clear and obvious error and just as missing Robertson's v Brighton was not a clear and obvious error.

But on all 3 occasions, despite the original decisions being not clear and obvious errors, VAR intervened.

The same VAR that we've been told by Peter Walton etc. many times can't get involved when Salah/Mane etc were fouled in the area, because missing the foul was not a clear and obvious error.

I struggle to see why, after what's gone on this season, some Liverpool fans are still trying to judge decisions on slow motion relays while ignoring the wider issues of clear and obvious and the way very similar incidents have been dealt with.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12012 on: May 14, 2021, 02:02:12 pm »
I don't think it should have been a penalty but equally I'm very confident that it would have been given for some clubs and against other clubs.  I think if it was Thiago ploughing in on any opponent it would have been a penalty and if it was Kane on the end of it against any opponent then it also would have been a penalty.

There's so much wrong with VAR - the delayed enjoyment of goals is the insurmountable one for me - but the black box that is VAR interpretations is right up there.  I really don't see why they can't broadcast the VAR officials and also the communication between them and the match officials.

I've seen a few people compare last night to the Fabinho penalty conceded against Sheff Utd.  If I remember rightly that was because the on-field ref had decided it was definitely a foul (it wasn't!) and he only asked the VAR officials to check if it was inside or outside the penalty area.  It seems almost unbelievable that the VAR officials with their slow-mo, seeing that Fabinho clearly got the ball first, just have to ignore that and instead just look at whether the player's heels were on the white line.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,202
  • Kloppite
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12013 on: May 14, 2021, 02:04:41 pm »
No way does that penalty get overturned if it was at the other end last night. :butt
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,428
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12014 on: May 14, 2021, 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on May 14, 2021, 10:56:54 am
If that was in our box and their attacker v our defender I'd have expected a pen to be awarded.



No wonder they were shit last night, they had Brett Anderson in defence.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12015 on: May 14, 2021, 03:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May 14, 2021, 02:04:41 pm
No way does that penalty get overturned if it was at the other end last night. :butt

Fact. It really really doesn't.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 300
  • ******
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12016 on: May 14, 2021, 03:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on May 14, 2021, 10:56:54 am


I agree that this shouldn't have been a penalty by the current rules, but to me it has always been crazy that you can give away a penalty when a player is running away from goal and the foul or handball doesn't have any real impact on the game in terms of advantage to the defending team, yet you can handle the ball 8 yards from goal to stop it reaching another attacker to prevent a certain goal and it not be a penalty.

The handball rule has far too much ambiguity already, but I would love there to be a clause where it can be a penalty if the defending team clearly gains an advantage from an accidental (or arm in a natural position) handball.  So it would apply in situations like the above, or when a defender blocks a goal bound shot with their arm.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,753
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12017 on: May 14, 2021, 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 14, 2021, 03:13:26 pm
No wonder they were shit last night, they had Brett Anderson in defence.

;D
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12018 on: May 14, 2021, 04:19:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 14, 2021, 03:13:26 pm
No wonder they were shit last night, they had Brett Anderson in defence.
That's what suede the ref
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline chrissycc

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12019 on: May 14, 2021, 04:52:05 pm »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12020 on: May 14, 2021, 05:39:21 pm »
Nothing wrong with VAR its the corrupt, bent, match fixing manc twats that operate and officiate with it.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12021 on: May 14, 2021, 05:57:47 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on May 14, 2021, 05:39:21 pm
Nothing wrong with VAR its the corrupt, bent, match fixing manc twats that operate and officiate with it.
VAR would still be shit even with the best referees in the world.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12022 on: Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm »
Bin it.

They just decide what they want at the end of the day.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,884
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12023 on: Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm »
Did a great job for Leicester today.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12024 on: Yesterday at 08:33:58 pm »
Happy Leicester won, but you'd be fuming if it was at the other end to deny Leicester (or us). I'm just surprised it didn't chalk off Leicester's goal for handball.

At least you can be satisfied the right decision was made with the offside, as fractional as it was, but the whole system needs fucking off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #12025 on: Today at 02:44:41 am »
Yeh I mean I'm dead against these fractional line-drawn offsides but on this occasion I'll take it as it gave Leicester the win, and a roar from the fans which will go down as an iconic moment. And it made Chelsea gobshites cry.

Var says: W
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Up
« previous next »
 