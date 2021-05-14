It doesn't matter what any of us think, the rules applied this year is that any tackle where your follow through take the player out, regardless of whether you get the ball first or not, is a foul and if in the area its a penalty. They have been getting given all season and it was given, rightly under the rules, but somehow then overruled.



For me, if you get the ball first then take the man, tough, thats all part of a strong tackle, but that is not how modern football is being refereed.



And rightly so in my view. There is something like reckless or dangerous play and to me that means simply playing the ball is not enough for it not to be a foul, if you get to the ball while taking a definite risk to injure your opponent in the process. To me, that is what happened in the penalty incident yesterday. Yes, Bailly touched the ball, but he also could have broken Phillips' leg in the process. It's like some guy going for a high ball with a karate kick, touching the ball, but also kicking another guy in the head. Surely, that's still a foul. I just don't like this whole "But he played the ball" thing. That works in a lot of situations, but in others it's just not enough to touch the ball. Sadly, it's still in a lot of heads that playing the ball basically gives you free reign to do whatever you want in the process. Even the commentator on German Sky got confused yesterday. At first, he said it's a penalty, but when it was taken back and replayed about five million times, he changed his stance to "Yeah, he played the ball so it's not a foul" only to then add "But if that happens somewhere in midfield there'll definitely be a freekick given".That said, chances of it being overturned by VAR were always there. As the German commentator pointed out before the start of the match, Anthony Taylor is a Manc, Paul Tierney is from Greater Manchester and Taylor had not given us a single peno this season while giving the Mancs three penalties this season (I don't recall it exactly, but it was either in total this season or in the last three games he reffed them this year).