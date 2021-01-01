Thought the first pen was morally a pen - hand to ball, blocking a pass to a guy through on goal - but once the ball hits a legit bit of your body before your hand, you are alright by the rules. (Not that the rules generally are applied).



Thought the second pen, given and scratched off, wasn't a pen, once you referee it the same way all the time. Bailly gets the ball and he wouldn't have kicked Nat without Nat swinging his leg into Bailly's trajectory.



McTominay should arguably have got a red for the studs to shins. A Fulham player at OT would get one.



McTominay should 100% have been booked about 90 seconds later and definitely have been sent off for pulling down Mané.