« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
Penalty was dire.  At best, you could say it was 50/50. And in that case, you cannot call it a clear and obvious error by the ref in awarding a pen. Also, the VAR saying 'I don't think it's a pen' as the ref is going over to review it is bizarre also.
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 11:49:09 pm »
Penalty was dire.  At best, you could say it was 50/50. And in that case, you cannot call it a clear and obvious error by the ref in awarding a pen. Also, the VAR saying 'I don't think it's a pen' as the ref is going over to review it is bizarre also.

More like 99/1 than 50/50. As blatant a penalty as you'll see all season. Anyone saying anything different is just being deliberately contrary.
If the referee from Manchester gives that penalty to Manchester United against Liverpool, there is zero chance whatsoever that the VAR from Manchester tells the referee from Manchester that he might want to have a second look at it.
« Reply #11962 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
That was up there with the Everton game in terms of ineptitude. Only difference is we won.

Handball was borderline - seen them given. The Bailly foul was a stonewall. McTominay foul was blatant and right in front of him. A second clear yellow.

The VAR scenario on the Bailly pen was fucking bizarre.

Stank of a referee who was carrying some bias into the game.
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 12:25:23 am »
Thought the first pen was morally a pen - hand to ball, blocking a pass to a guy through on goal - but once the ball hits a legit bit of your body before your hand, you are alright by the rules. (Not that the rules generally are applied).

Thought the second pen, given and scratched off, wasn't a pen, once you referee it the same way all the time. Bailly gets the ball and he wouldn't have kicked Nat without Nat swinging his leg into Bailly's trajectory.

McTominay should arguably have got a red for the studs to shins. A Fulham player at OT would get one.

McTominay should 100% have been booked about 90 seconds later and definitely have been sent off for pulling down Mané.
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 12:36:54 am »
Cavani probably should've got a 2nd yellow for a deliberate handball too 
