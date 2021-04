Is the Arsenal player the one offside there? At least itís foot v foot and although tight he appears slightly off doesnít he? Youíd be annoyed if you had one disallowed like it but at least itís not comparing where parts of their arm are.



Technically offside, yes, but most of his body is in front of the defender with his back to goal. It's just not in the spirit of the law at all, but that's what automation will do.Before VAR nobody would have looked twice at that goal and said it should have been offside.