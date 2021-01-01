« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 513894 times)

Offline BobPaisley3

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 09:36:12 am »
Crooks can talk some absolute shite at times but hes spot on there. What is there to hide?
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
You know things are fucking bad when Garth Crooks is making sense.
Offline free_at_last

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 09:44:46 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:36:12 am
Crooks can talk some absolute shite at times but hes spot on there. What is there to hide?
When I started reading your post I thought you were referring to PGMOL giving some explanation :)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 09:44:46 am
When I started reading your post I thought you were referring to PGMOL giving some explanation :)
Can't be. Those crooks ALWAYS talk absolute shite
Online B0151?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
Yep, I keep hearing they have access to different technology than what gets shown. But no explanation of why we can't see that technology and how it makes sense they're showing us something different
Offline has gone odd

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
haha so who is drawing the stupid and meaningless lines on the screens we do see, whilst they are using super secret asskick technology to make the 100% correct decisions.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 12:03:20 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:26:17 am
VAR is just not value for money. Causes more controversy than it saves. If there was a way they can use the money they're wasting on it to instead get a higher standard of refereeing. More money into at grass level, recruitment, training. It would be much better use of money. And it would have an impact on all levels of football not just the elite.

Not happening like but

Constant talk in the media/with the authorities of how to refine VAR. Never any question of just getting rid of the thing and leaving the game as it was.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 12:10:33 pm »
I think that PGMOL and the Premier League need to issue a definitive statement about the West Brom goal, and that statement needs to 100% say that VAR got that decision wrong.  If they instead don't comment or release a statement backing up the decision of VAR then it will make them an even bigger laughing stock than they already are.

Honestly, how can an organisation say on one hand that their technology and VARs are accurate enough to be able to decide that Jota's sleeve is offside one day and overturn the on-field decision, but the very same weekend say that the technology can't allow them to overturn a clearly incorrect decision to the naked eye?

This also calls into question two other issues in my mind:

1. As we have seen lately VAR seem to only be using the detailed lines for very tight calls, and instead are using single horizontal lines on the screen to make decisions which are more clear cut.  This is a good thing as it speeds up the time to make decisions.  However, a few of those decisions were probably just as tight as the West Brom call yesterday, so I don't understand why they are now insisting on using the detailed lines.  The decision to rule Son onside against us in our 2-1 win earlier in December was one obvious example.

2. VAR were happy to overrule the on-field decision and allow Leicester's equalizer against us in the 3-1 defeat, and yet there is no way that they could have been 100% certain that they had the correct position for Firmino's boot given the camera angle that they used and number of bodies in the way.  So if suddenly they are not going to make calls unless they have conclusive angles then that seems to be a change in policy.

But of course worse still is that this wasn't an isolated incident and no fewer than 5 different games were potentially ruined by stupid VAR calls over the weekend: 

1. The decision to call the Wolves player offside by a few mm against Fulham (his arm was offside...)
2. The similar decision to disallow Firmino's goal due to Jota being a few mm offside (again, his arm...)
3. The clear penalty and red card that wasn't given when the Burnley player kicked a Newcastle player in the head
4. The decision to disallow the Utd goal for the 'foul' on Son
5. The West Brom debacle

I mean seriously, how far does this have to go until the PL, the clubs, the players, or the broadcasters stand up for the game and declare that VAR and PGMOL are not fit for purpose?
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 12:16:37 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:40:33 am
haha so who is drawing the stupid and meaningless lines on the screens we do see, whilst they are using super secret asskick technology to make the 100% correct decisions.

We see them as they are doing it, the lines are thickened up for telly, but the fine one we see initially, when they first start drawing the offside, is the one the refs use

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1488423
Online fucking appalled

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 12:24:36 pm »
I think it was Al that said there are some magical lines that the VAR has access to, which are far more decisive than what we see as fans and that we absolutely shouldnt question any offside decision with VAR because its 'impossible for it to be wrong'





It'd be interesting to see the actual VAR lines on that
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 12:29:26 pm »
After the latest shitshow and the usual contradictory justifications so neatly covered by the Doctor above, surely what must be clear to all is that Riley is not fit to run PGMOL and his position is untenable.

I'm not naive enough to think that all problems would disappear with his removal, but it is clear that there is zero trust in PGMOL and VAR and his presence has the potential to undermine any improvements that are subsequently suggested.
Online rob1966

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:24:36 pm
I think it was Al that said there are some magical lines that the VAR has access to, which are far more decisive than what we see as fans and that we absolutely shouldnt question any offside decision with VAR because its 'impossible for it to be wrong'





It'd be interesting to see the actual VAR lines on that

Its nothing more special than thinner lines, one pixel wide, that they overlay the thick lines on for telly purposes


