I'll say it again for the millionth time, its an easy solution.



They need to change the rule to the position of the feet, end of story. whats driving people crazy is they look at a position that they "know" and feel by instinct of a lifetimes following the game is on and they are being told its offside by a millimetre by some line drawn to an impossible to judge shirt sleeve or pointing finger or something. its fucking stupid.



the position of your feet will always fairly measure your distance to the goal line. if you look at Bobbys goal, Jotas arm is level/offside by a millimetre m,ybe but his FEET are a good foot onside. Hes fucking clearly and obviously further away from the goal line than the defender, and he looks that way to every single body even Dermit Gallager who can only say 'well its the rules as we have them." Well change the rule.



Never ever ever should anybody be called offside for pointing where he wants the ball as he starts a run a yard on. complete insanity. The feet wont lie and its measurable to hawkeye proportions. make a rule that the line is x pixels wide on a fiven screen and inside x a tie goes to the runner and measure the forward feet and you have no more onside goals being called off and people will stop rioting in the streets and or not watching the shite any more.



same rule. minor tweak. Big difference.