I've said it before and I'll say it again, they 100% need to remove the line for the defender from the screen once they calculate it and before they place the line for the attacker. Having that line has to influence where the VAR decides to place the line for the attacker and so enables them to change that line to fit what they want to see.



They also have to remove the centre of gravity line or do something to improve how they calculate it. Today the line for Jota was taken from the outside of his left foot, whereas if they take it from the inside of his left foot or in between his left foot and right foot then the line hits in a completely different place and he may have been onside.



At the moment VAR has 5 possible points of failure:



1. Wrong frame taken

2. Wrong point of body taken for defender

3. Wrong CoG line for the defender

4. Wrong point of body taken for attacker

5. Wrong CoG line for the attacker



That is far too many possible points of failure to then claim that a player is a few inches offside.