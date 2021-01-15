Still convinced the line should be drawn from the Villa players arm, as with our disallowed goal against Brighton earlier in the season.
I agree mate, definitely, that line can go forward slightly. But it will still make Jota's hand offside, probably.
But there's still 2 things to consider, generally.
1. How the fuck did we ever get to a place when a players hand is off-side so they disallow a goal. These are crazy times however much we need to accept that there has to be an exact moment when someone is offside. Surely not in those circumstances.
2. Most importantly, that pic we're both looking at doesn't give a full account of the situation. How the fuck do we know it's frozen when the ball is kicked? It could be brought back a couple of frames and Jota is onside.
VAR has it's purpose, it can assist, but it's making too many decisions that are needless and killing the game.