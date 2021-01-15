« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?  (Read 507177 times)

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Why can't they do something like Hawkeye that they do for goal line technology, I get that it's easier for that as it's a fixed camera but there has to be a better way than allowing someone to draw a line on the screen, it's nuts
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Why can't they do something like Hawkeye that they do for goal line technology, I get that it's easier for that as it's a fixed camera but there has to be a better way than allowing someone to draw a line on the screen, it's nuts

Don't think adding the nuts would be especially productive...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 05:32:13 pm
Embrassing post, look at the Wolves disallowed goal last night, is the league "corrupt" against Wolves? Or was it just another of the same type of stupid decision we only see now because of VAR's involvement in the game?

Not embarrassing at all. Didn't the Wolves manager slag off one of those c*nts who call themselves referee's after a game this season? See how well they have been treated since...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline andyw79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 08:14:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:06:50 pm
Trent free kick from out wide. Virgil sticks his head past the defenders to head home. Feet are onside though. And you don't think there would be howls of offside because his head was clearly behind the defence.
No, there wouldn't be as everybody would know the rules and it will be a level playing field.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,833
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:08:21 pm
Not embarrassing at all. Didn't the Wolves manager slag off one of those c*nts who call themselves referee's after a game this season? See how well they have been treated since...

The "its corruption" and "the refs are out to get us, and us alone" is clearly an embrassing shout to make.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,016
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:16:36 pm
Still convinced the line should be drawn from the Villa players arm, as with our disallowed goal against Brighton earlier in the season.
I agree mate, definitely, that line can go forward slightly. But it will still make Jota's hand offside, probably.

But there's still 2 things to consider, generally.

1. How the fuck did we ever get to a place when a players hand is off-side so they disallow a goal. These are crazy times however much we need to accept that there has to be an exact moment when someone is offside. Surely not in those circumstances.

2. Most importantly, that pic we're both looking at doesn't give a full account of the situation. How the fuck do we know it's frozen when the ball is kicked? It could be brought back a couple of frames and Jota is onside.

VAR has it's purpose, it can assist, but it's making too many decisions that are needless and killing the game.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 08:14:25 pm
The "its corruption" and "the refs are out to get us, and us alone" is clearly an embrassing shout to make.

That's your opinion though isn't it. Since the death threats made to one of their own David Coote we've had nothing.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,110
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 08:17:53 pm »
Quote from: andyw79 on Today at 08:14:20 pm
No, there wouldn't be as everybody would know the rules and it will be a level playing field.

And people would argue, bring the old rules back.

Just like if KDB would score a header behind our defense to take City above us. This thread would be filled with posts about him being offside and the rules should have never been changed.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline trickynl

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 08:18:45 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 05:32:13 pm
Embrassing post, look at the Wolves disallowed goal last night, is the league "corrupt" against Wolves? Or was it just another of the same type of stupid decision we only see now because of VAR's involvement in the game?

Nuno got fined for saying Lee Mason is shite, thats why
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 08:14:25 pm
The "its corruption" and "the refs are out to get us, and us alone" is clearly an embrassing shout to make.
But "its corruption" and "the refs are out to get anyone who speaks against their incompetence" is a very real thing.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,563
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Why can't they do something like Hawkeye that they do for goal line technology, I get that it's easier for that as it's a fixed camera but there has to be a better way than allowing someone to draw a line on the screen, it's nuts

VAR for offsides was going to be automated but PGMOL thought that would undermine the officials authority, so we ended with this shit show.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,337
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Someone's head being offside is a non issue really, no one dives for a header before the ball's been played. :)
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,563
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:36:08 pm
Someone's head being offside is a non issue really, no one dives for a header before the ball's been played. :)

They do from wide free kicks when a teammate gets a slight flick on. Their head could be beyond the ball but their feet are behind the defensive line.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,337
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:47:59 pm
They do from wide free kicks when a teammate gets a slight flick on. Their head could be beyond the ball but their feet are behind the defensive line.

That's about as likely as someone's armpit being offside, so ... yeah, fair point. ;D
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 09:27:02 pm »
We've had almost twice as many disallowed goals as the next highest team since VAR started.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 267
  • ******
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
I've said it before and I'll say it again, they 100% need to remove the line for the defender from the screen once they calculate it and before they place the line for the attacker.  Having that line has to influence where the VAR decides to place the line for the attacker and so enables them to change that line to fit what they want to see.

They also have to remove the centre of gravity line or do something to improve how they calculate it.  Today the line for Jota was taken from the outside of his left foot, whereas if they take it from the inside of his left foot or in between his left foot and right foot then the line hits in a completely different place and he may have been onside.

At the moment VAR has 5 possible points of failure:

1. Wrong frame taken
2. Wrong point of body taken for defender
3. Wrong CoG line for the defender
4. Wrong point of body taken for attacker
5. Wrong CoG line for the attacker

That is far too many possible points of failure to then claim that a player is a few inches offside.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,110
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 09:52:43 pm »
Just make the lines thicker. If they over lap, the player is onside.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:16:36 pm
Still convinced the line should be drawn from the Villa players arm, as with our disallowed goal against Brighton earlier in the season.

If theyre going to do this bullshit they should make it any part of the leg or head only. But, obviously, theyre just cheating right now. Theyre doing what they want.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 08:14:25 pm
The "its corruption" and "the refs are out to get us, and us alone" is clearly an embrassing shout to make.

The stats are damning. The points PGMOL have stolen from us this season are position altering & therefore corrupt.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,563
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:52:43 pm
Just make the lines thicker. If they over lap, the player is onside.

That just moves the margins though. You would still have people arguing over the extremities of the two lines.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm »
Liverpool -6

Overturns: 16
Rejected overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 7
Leading to goals against: 3
Disallowed goals against: 2
Net goal score: -8
Subjective decisions for: 3
Subjective decisions against: 5
Net subjective score: -2
Penalties for / against: 0 / 3
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:13:33 pm
Liverpool -6

Overturns: 16
Rejected overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 7
Leading to goals against: 3
Disallowed goals against: 2
Net goal score: -8
Subjective decisions for: 3
Subjective decisions against: 5
Net subjective score: -2
Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

Think this is technically known as a thorough going over or punishment beating
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:52:43 pm
Just make the lines thicker. If they over lap, the player is onside.
Been saying something like that for a while. Take the two adjacent closest frames of reference because one isn't enough to determine when the ball is released. Draw the attacker lines for both, the defender lines for both, for the respective strips. The equivalent in a speedy attack is 10-20 cm each in a slow attack it might be 5 cm. Check the overlap. If any, the goal stands.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,110
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:12:23 pm
That just moves the margins though. You would still have people arguing over the extremities of the two lines.

You will never please everyone.

But thicker lines has, in other leagues, stopped the outcry.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,624
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:52:43 pm
Just make the lines thicker. If they over lap, the player is onside.
They'll find a way to fuck that up too.

Just scrap the fucking thing. It's shite. Then sack every single one of the refs in this league and get in new ones that are trained properly, and don't let any one of them ref a game that could present possible bias with their decision making. I'd much rather refs and linesmen had actual jobs and decisions to make and get some decisions wrong sometimes so long as they'd be honest errors, because the way this shit is working, they're making errors when they have no obvious excuses or reasons to do so. Questions need asking.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,469
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 10:55:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:35:31 pm
You will never please everyone.

But thicker lines has, in other leagues, stopped the outcry.

Thicker lines for thicker officials.

I like it
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
« Reply #11626 on: Today at 11:13:42 pm »
VAR is complete shit we all know this.

The only solution I can think of is to draw the lines at players feet and dont worry about body/arms.

Today was pure cheating its that simple against Spurs at Anfield it was yeah Son was onside 1-1.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 