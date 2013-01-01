Ahh there you go. A couple clear and obvious errors. Things VAR would correct.



But where has VAR gotten us. Arguing over lines on the screen and armpits. Lost goal celebrations. Spontaneity in the game and stands. Handball rule clear as mud and going to be changed again.



Yeah, they've really improved Football haven't they?



This is where Im at. Id MUCH rather have a beach ball scored against than watch a match with VAR, no matter the nationality of refs of PGMOL PMP PL rules changes or whatever the fuck ever. Just bin it.



But thatll never ever happen, Its here to stay. I miss watching the ball go in the net and caring one way or the other. Now the ball goes in the net and its as good a time as any to go to the bathroom, let them hash out their lines or non-calls. Pandoras box indeed



Without a doubt they have moved football backwards, but as I keep saying, its the way they use it, not the tech itself, that is the issue. Use it properly and we move back to the footy we had pre VAR, but with that knowledge that if a glaring error is made or a competent official isn't sure and would like another look, then its there to be used. They fucked up footy with their insistence on checking every goal and trying to decide offside to the mm, its almost like they are admitting the officials are absolutely shiteThe beach ball incident was much worse, because that is a professional referee not knowing the LOTG.