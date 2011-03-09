« previous next »
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm
What do you mean. Dream team there tonight.

Referee
Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant referees
Gary Beswick (ENG)
Adam Nunn (ENG)

Video Assistant Referee
Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Paul Tierney (ENG)

Fourth official
David Coote (ENG)

You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:02:09 am
You English have been a bit shit recently, so here you are lads, heres a tie thats already over. Nice easy one for you tonight, its virtually impossible to come out of this one looking shite. A chance to prove to us you cant possibly be as shit as everyone is saying...


 :o...oh.  Erm. Thanks. Nevermind, eh lads.  :butt.
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:32 am
Wasnt it also an English ref that allowed a player in the World Cup to have 3 yellow cards before a red and also failed to punish a karate kick to the chest in a World Cup final?

The whole lot of them are shite.
This is why there were no English refs at the most recent World Cup
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 07:49:44 am
very high chance, I was waiting for the usual line drawing bullshit and it never happened. Does the rule differ in Europe or are they just using common sense?

They showed the line a bit later on during a replay, dont think they tend to do so at the time.
This shambles had fuck all to do with English referees.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1369409520041082891
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Embarrassed themselves with the non penalty for foul on Foden tonight.

stonewall pen, if the ref missed it cos he hasn't the view (can happen) fair enough but no excuse from VAR, it's not even contentious or difficult to judge, with video easy as you like to see blatant pen, kid stays on his feet and they dont give it - and i hate diving/going down easy from any player including our own (i hate going down at all to be honest if you can stay on your feet) but you see why staying on your feet does you no favours

been banging the drum for years, refs made a rod for their own back with players going down easy cos they dont give them if the player stays on his feet, tho a clear pen
