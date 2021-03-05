Bunch of wiseasses in here.



I cant be the only person who is watching a lot less footy, despite being home and having dick all to do, because VAR is so shit and takes alot of the fun out of the live viewing experience. Why celebrate anything? VAR CHECK. It was shit last year but we werent and I still started tuning in a little less often, but since this season first derby with its 5 minute red card check that wasnt for the VVD injury, Ive felt like an idiot pretty much any time I do tune in. Love supporting Liverpool, absolutely hate supporting the administrators of the game in a way by doing so. Solution has been to just watch match highlights on YouTube, even those include long drawn out VAR squiggly line bullshit but at least its 5 minutes vs 90 of how have they fucked this duck so bad?



Anyway thanks for all the viewing figures and links, youre all heroes in my book