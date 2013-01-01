I keep banging on about the stats, but theyre stark. Someone must have noticed, but who cares if the issue is only affecting us. One of the worst traits amongst Brits is their delight in seeing the successful brought down a peg or two.
Its not been the only issue, but its certainly a factor in our demise this season, the vicious destruction of confidence circle;
Injuries + Hostile Officials + Long Term Fatigue = Loss of Confidence + Losing = Loss of Confidence + Losing.
Weve all seen Thiagos (sometimes comical) reactions to some of the decisions, Mane obviously has been complaining about his treatment, but there seems to be too much acceptance of the situation & not enough fight. Weve gone from Mentality Monsters to Psychologically Broken in the space of a year.