VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,295
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11200 on: Yesterday at 07:13:20 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm
Again, just change the parts of my post that said 10, to say 5 instead and it's exactly the same scenario. 5cm = onside, 5.01cm = offside.

Not really, as there is added accuracy from not picking a random part of an arm, for example, and gives leeway to the attacker given theirs is the only line thats thicker.

That or simply dont let VAR see the lines and all they do is pick the frame, click the right spot on attacker and defender and then the result comes up. So they cant keep fudging it to get the result they want.
Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11201 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:59:47 pm

Please explain to me how this statement and VAR go together?

Pierluigi Collina provided a fascinating quote on VAR offside:

"If the images are not conclusive, then the field decision cannot be overruled. So it is important that what is shown offers something conclusive. Otherwise, I would say, in case of doubt, follow the field decision."

I mean like wtf?  This is comical.

I think we just need to agree that there is no way to right a rule for Handball and off-sides that will satisfy everybody and just get on with the game.  VAR shouldn't review either of these situations.

I was with you til no VAR review. No review leaves us with the likes of Sterling vs City, comfortably 3 yeards onside but given off, we lose and go on to lose the title by 2 points.

A lot of ifs and buts in between and very hypothetical, but that game ends 2-2 in isolation, we win the league in 2014
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11202 on: Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:13:20 pm
Not really, as there is added accuracy from not picking a random part of an arm, for example, and gives leeway to the attacker given theirs is the only line thats thicker.

That or simply dont let VAR see the lines and all they do is pick the frame, click the right spot on attacker and defender and then the result comes up. So they cant keep fudging it to get the result they want.

Or just fuck the lines off, someone still chooses where the 5cm line is attached.

Easy process;

1. given on or offside
2. reviewed by eye, does he look offside?
3. yes - offside, no - not offside, can't be sure of either - go with the lino

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:10 pm by eddymunster »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,295
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11203 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
Or just fuck the lines off, someone still chooses where the 5cm line is attached.

You leave it totally up to the interpretation of the VAR then and weve seen how fucking shite they are when they can make a decision based on their own agenda.

Lets face it, its going nowhere. FIFA came out this week and said they are happy with how its gone so far, so its not going. So its a case of finding a way to make it work better.
Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11204 on: Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:18:13 pm
You leave it totally up to the interpretation of the VAR then and weve seen how fucking shite they are when they can make a decision based on their own agenda.

Lets face it, its going nowhere. FIFA came out this week and said they are happy with how its gone so far, so its not going. So its a case of finding a way to make it work better.

Ye I agree it's not going to get rid of the lines, but I think the problems are a lot deeper than VAR. You only have to do a little digging statistically to see there is clearly subconcious bias at play here at the very least. Mike Riley averages a pen every three games or something and gave us one in 23 at one stage was it?  :o

The thickness of the lines for me would just make the bias less obvious/more debateable so I think it's counter productive.

The biggest negative of VAR for me is it takes the focus off how shite the refs are and aims it towards the process of review instead, I was very pro VAR at the beginning, now I'd rather just see it binned entirely. It's absolutely farcical.

We should also buy an English forward that loves a dive.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:26:01 pm by eddymunster »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,295
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11205 on: Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
I mean Im happy for there to be some leeway in the attackers favour which is why Id give them the thicker line and make it daylight between the lines. Why the system isnt accurate (which it isnt, even when used perfectly) I dont see another way.

Same goes for just using the feet. It removes another element which makes it less accurate and can be Abused by refs - weve seen just how many different places they pick from on the body just this season.

You can even remove more of the bias with not letting them see the drawn lines too. Just allow them to select the points on the body (which can then be easily assessed by their superiors) and the system then indicates the decision.
Logged

eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11206 on: Yesterday at 07:31:08 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
I mean Im happy for there to be some leeway in the attackers favour which is why Id give them the thicker line and make it daylight between the lines. Why the system isnt accurate (which it isnt, even when used perfectly) I dont see another way.

Same goes for just using the feet. It removes another element which makes it less accurate and can be Abused by refs - weve seen just how many different places they pick from on the body just this season.

You can even remove more of the bias with not letting them see the drawn lines too. Just allow them to select the points on the body (which can then be easily assessed by their superiors) and the system then indicates the decision.

That bit I like as a concept.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11207 on: Yesterday at 07:33:18 pm
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm
I was with you til no VAR review. No review leaves us with the likes of Sterling vs City, comfortably 3 yeards onside but given off, we lose and go on to lose the title by 2 points.

A lot of ifs and buts in between and very hypothetical, but that game ends 2-2 in isolation, we win the league in 2014

I can think of about 5 if not more things that happened in 2014 that prevented us from winning the title as well.  If one incident out of a dozen or more is reason enough for you to think this shitty system should stick around then there isn't much to debate.  IFAB itself doesn't want VAR for off-side either and will replace it with their AI solution as soon as they can.
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11208 on: Today at 06:17:02 am
Quote from: eddymunster on Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
Or just fuck the lines off, someone still chooses where the 5cm line is attached.

Easy process;

1. given on or offside
2. reviewed by eye, does he look offside?
3. yes - offside, no - not offside, can't be sure of either - go with the lino


This is so obviously the right answer.

Baffles me that people are still trying to come up with ways to wrap the offside law around a piece of technology that doesn't work. Tail wagging the dog.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11209 on: Today at 07:44:44 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:17:02 am
This is so obviously the right answer.

Baffles me that people are still trying to come up with ways to wrap the offside law around a piece of technology that doesn't work. Tail wagging the dog.

As eddy and I keep saying, just do what Rugby does, judge by eye. The spirit of the LOTG did not intend to give offside for a foot being forward or an armpit, it was to stop people being yards offside.

The main thing is, we need competent refs, we need to sack off the PGMOL and start again. Train up Lower League or Semi Pro players, pay them the £250k a year or whatever, but make them accountable for their decisions.
Logged

andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11210 on: Today at 08:07:24 am
The officials should be employed by the league they operate in, with funding from whichever tv company screens that league then refs will be forced to give interviews after games and each club will have the chance to vote refs out ( or in /promoted) like they have with any issue , just need a majority vote from the other clubs.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,430
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11211 on: Today at 10:30:16 am
Just seen a report which basically says without the VAR decisions we would be just one point behind fourth place at the moment. It is entirely unsurprising of course as we've all been making these points all season long with regards to VAR. But it's interesting to see it in black and white all the same.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11212 on: Today at 11:31:23 am
I keep banging on about the stats, but theyre stark. Someone must have noticed, but who cares if the issue is only affecting us. One of the worst traits amongst Brits is their delight in seeing the successful brought down a peg or two.

Its not been the only issue, but its certainly a factor in our demise this season, the vicious destruction of confidence circle;

Injuries + Hostile Officials + Long Term Fatigue = Loss of Confidence + Losing = Loss of Confidence + Losing.

Weve all seen Thiagos (sometimes comical) reactions to some of the decisions, Mane obviously has been complaining about his treatment, but there seems to be too much acceptance of the situation & not enough fight. Weve gone from Mentality Monsters to Psychologically Broken in the space of a year.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,500
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11213 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm
Can't believe this thread hasn't been bumped after the Arsenal game...
Logged

wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11214 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:21:38 pm
Can't believe this thread hasn't been bumped after the Arsenal game...
I don't think people can be bothered anymore.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,291
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11215 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm
Awful decision from the ref in the Swansea v Boro game just then. Bolasie for Boro takes a heavy touch in the Swansea area, its runs away but he manages to get a foot to it and lay it into the path of his team mate, Swans defender kicks the bottom of Bolaises foot and falls over. Boro player smashes it into the net and ref disallows it for a foul by Bolasie.

Its shit like that which forced VAR in the first place.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,520
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11216 on: Today at 04:28:01 pm
Ive just read Bob Mortimer moaning about that!
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11217 on: Today at 04:36:31 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:31:23 am
I keep banging on about the stats, but theyre stark. Someone must have noticed, but who cares if the issue is only affecting us. One of the worst traits amongst Brits is their delight in seeing the successful brought down a peg or two.

Its not been the only issue, but its certainly a factor in our demise this season, the vicious destruction of confidence circle;

Injuries + Hostile Officials + Long Term Fatigue = Loss of Confidence + Losing = Loss of Confidence + Losing.

Weve all seen Thiagos (sometimes comical) reactions to some of the decisions, Mane obviously has been complaining about his treatment, but there seems to be too much acceptance of the situation & not enough fight. Weve gone from Mentality Monsters to Psychologically Broken in the space of a year.

I was slaughtered here in the match thread  (and probably this one) after Brighton away for saying the players will end up broken this season. You could see it in their tweets after that game. Milner saying he was sick of football with VAR, Robertson retweeting him. Henderson coming out saying he'd rather play without it. But I was told "you don't know these players".  I'm still surprised by just how little fight they have in him though. They've given up.

VAR is only part of the problem though when we get the sheer incompetence of the officials, combined with the quite obviously biased nature of the likes of Atkinson and Taylor who clearly hate us because they never give us a decision.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11218 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Awful decision from the ref in the Swansea v Boro game just then. Bolasie for Boro takes a heavy touch in the Swansea area, its runs away but he manages to get a foot to it and lay it into the path of his team mate, Swans defender kicks the bottom of Bolaises foot and falls over. Boro player smashes it into the net and ref disallows it for a foul by Bolasie.

Its shit like that which forced VAR in the first place.

Warnock's reaction?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?
Reply #11219 on: Today at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:21:38 pm
Can't believe this thread hasn't been bumped after the Arsenal game...

From one extreme to another, looks like everyone is allowed to handle in the box these days. And the one time the ref actually gave a handball it turned out to be wrong. :)
Logged
