VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Bit shit innit?

Yesterday at 08:32:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm
Yep, Adrian wasn't ready either, just like the West Brom keeper today. Maddening inconsistentcy.

Yet completely and utterly unsurprising.
Today at 01:31:44 am
"Lewis Dunk described the controversial moment Lee Mason disallowed a free-kick that Brighton had scored despite blowing his whistle as 'embarrassing and horrendous'"

Not a good idea Dunk. "The boys" will get you for the rest of the season.
Today at 02:02:45 am
I know we can't have a game without them and we are supposed to try to have some sympathy, but the officiating in the PL is shambolic at the moment. It's damaging the game and the brand. PGMOL do nothing to garner any support or sympathy and come across as a bunch of knobhead gangsters who a untouchable. The levels of inconsistency and incompetence have been unprecedented this season. I don't need to highlight what I'm talking about, you've all seen it.

Standards have slipped because they know they are untouchable and accountable to no one. It's time someone from the PL made them explain themselves, and measured/rewarded them on the quality of their performance.

The CL game last week was a breath of fresh air. Mostly because of the ref. He didn't even do anything special. He just reffed the game like he'd actually played it at some point in his life and clearly had no bias or agenda.

There are many reasons for our downturn in form, but one of them is the fact we have been robbed of our high press. We can't do it anymore because every time we rob the ball, all the opposition player has to do is fall over and the ref blows his whistle.
