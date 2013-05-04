Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
13 (5.4%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
108 (45.2%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
118 (49.4%)

Total Members Voted: 239

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 338501 times)

Offline A Langheck

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8120 on: Today at 04:46:53 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:27:24 PM
It isn't just the likes of Rugby that manage to use it properly, other leagues also manage to do so, it is clear that pgmol sees this as a threat to their members rather than as a part of the officiating team at a match and are going out of their way to sabotage public perception of the system so we overlook the point that it is their ineptness for years that drove the demand for VAR in the first place.

Yes, PGMOL - headed by a certain Mike Riley; who was an atrocious referee. So why are we surprised it's a mess?
Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8121 on: Today at 04:53:51 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:27:05 PM
Wolves fans will also be using those exact quotes as being an agenda against them I imagine!
Not really.  Theyve had 2 var decisions for and 2 against.  In the grand scheme of things thats how you imagine it to work, to even itself out. Weve had 1 for, Chelsea game Christensen sent off, and 8 against. 
Offline rob19:6

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,018
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8122 on: Today at 05:02:21 PM
Quote from: BJ on Today at 04:53:51 PM
Not really.  Theyve had 2 var decisions for and 2 against.  In the grand scheme of things thats how you imagine it to work, to even itself out. Weve had 1 for, Chelsea game Christensen sent off, and 8 against. 

My missus laughs "everyone hates Liverpool" and she's spot on with that.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,990
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8123 on: Today at 05:21:16 PM
Liverpool on -7 in the VAR table ESPN are keeping:

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp

Predictably bottom having been on the wrong end of the stick the most this season. Brighton benefitted most last season & are on top once again. But these things even out over a season? I fail to believe its misfortune.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,833
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8124 on: Today at 05:26:01 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:21:16 PM
Liverpool on -7 in the VAR table ESPN are keeping:

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp

Predictably bottom having been on the wrong end of the stick the most this season. Brighton benefitted most last season & are on top once again. But these things even out over a season? I fail to believe its misfortune.

Playing devil's advocate, one could argue that this is clear evidence that on-pitch referees are favouring Liverpool, otherwise they wouldn't need to be overruled by VAR that often. ;D
Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8125 on: Today at 05:30:10 PM
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 02:32:15 PM
Traore incident was shocking in its refereering inconsistency yesterday.
There was contact, may or may not have been enough to bring him down, but Traore went down anyway. But very clear contact, as he was trod on.
Referee did not deem there to be contact and booked Traore for diving.
VAR saw the contact, in the area, saw the fall, in the area and did.....nothing.
No penalty. Yellow stood. Game goes on.

WTF. 

Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 02:22:11 PM
Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports today had ours as a pen cos Friend had the view on VAR and "if Robertson had kicked rhe ball where intended it would have gone far up the field"

On the Wolves Traore incident - "yes there was contact but it was just a coming together"

Agenda? Nah - that would just make us parnoid and bitter.

I saw this incident and was shocked that the referee on var didnt speak to Oliver and ask him to view it again.

This would show consistency but Marinner was on var and decided he wouldnt show his mate up for issuing a yellow card in error. Yet this is what var was supposed to do. Gabriel was the defender who ran over to the fallen Traore with his hands upturned pleading innocence. Oliver fell for it, but its convinced me that they can operate var how they like.

No accountability or questioning as to why they intervene in one match and not another.
It gives them the opportunity to favour one team over another if nobody questions why there is no consistency.

The clear and obvious error thought up by Riley to excuse mistakes made by refs now seems to be applicable only if the referee on var wants to use it. He can now flip and intervene to re-referee an incident.

We will see it happen again and theres nothing anyone can do.

VAR is a referee watching a replay, its not automated and he can now ignore an error or ask a ref to look at it again. Cue Kevin Friend at Brighton compared to Marinner at Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:03 PM by redtel »
Online BJ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #8126 on: Today at 06:27:36 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:21:16 PM
Liverpool on -7 in the VAR table ESPN are keeping:

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21%3fplatform=amp

Predictably bottom having been on the wrong end of the stick the most this season. Brighton benefitted most last season & are on top once again. But these things even out over a season? I fail to believe its misfortune.
Just had a look at that link and theyve got ours wrong.  The last one is down as  Penalty awarded for a foul on Welbeck  - FOR.  Its not a FOR its an AGAINST.
