Traore incident was shocking in its refereering inconsistency yesterday.

There was contact, may or may not have been enough to bring him down, but Traore went down anyway. But very clear contact, as he was trod on.

Referee did not deem there to be contact and booked Traore for diving.

VAR saw the contact, in the area, saw the fall, in the area and did.....nothing.

No penalty. Yellow stood. Game goes on.



WTF.



Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports today had ours as a pen cos Friend had the view on VAR and "if Robertson had kicked rhe ball where intended it would have gone far up the field"



On the Wolves Traore incident - "yes there was contact but it was just a coming together"



Agenda? Nah - that would just make us parnoid and bitter.



I saw this incident and was shocked that the referee on var didnt speak to Oliver and ask him to view it again.This would show consistency but Marinner was on var and decided he wouldnt show his mate up for issuing a yellow card in error. Yet this is what var was supposed to do. Gabriel was the defender who ran over to the fallen Traore with his hands upturned pleading innocence. Oliver fell for it, but its convinced me that they can operate var how they like.No accountability or questioning as to why they intervene in one match and not another.It gives them the opportunity to favour one team over another if nobody questions why there is no consistency.The clear and obvious error thought up by Riley to excuse mistakes made by refs now seems to be applicable only if the referee on var wants to use it. He can now flip and intervene to re-referee an incident.We will see it happen again and theres nothing anyone can do.VAR is a referee watching a replay, its not automated and he can now ignore an error or ask a ref to look at it again. Cue Kevin Friend at Brighton compared to Marinner at Arsenal.