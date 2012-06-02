It's a pen, Welbeck got to the ball and then Robertson kicked him. He went down theatrically but that doesn't make any difference and we'd be screaming for it if it was at the other end. The other two were both offside, VAR did its job today and we were just running on fumes.



The first offside, I'm not actually arguing against it being offside. My question was why was the line not drawn from the defenders arm/shoulder, like it has been all season?Don't get me wrong, I think making the measure points only the head or feet is the right thing, but if they've set the precedent numerous timed this season that the shoulder/arm is a measure point, then they need to continue to do that.That's my biggest problem with the system, there's just such a lack of consistency.