Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 333311 times)

farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 05:22:57 PM »
Quote from: stara on Today at 05:19:35 PM
Machine learning and AI could be the answer. All stakeholders to meeting where some clever chaps show them with examples that this is what happend. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Yes or Nay. Until the model is trained sufficently and we can get rid off human factor.
We already have. Mike Riley and his PGMOL gang are not human.



macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 05:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:51:55 PM
Im 100% certain that if Mo is in the same place and body position as the the defender, and vice versa, then they would draw a line showing Mo is offside in that orientation too.

They seem to draw a line from the nearest grounded part to the goal for the defender v any part of the attacker. Ive yet to see a goal stand because the sleeved part of a defenders arm, or their hair, has played the attacker onside.

Now Ive said that, guess whats going to happen against Wolves or Spurs in the coming weeks?

exactly. 
Mo would be deemed  "armpit/sleeve" offside  if the positions were swapped with White.

Its ridiculous.
Maybe corrupt, even.



TheMissionary

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 05:29:42 PM »
VAR is slowly strangling the goose that laid the golden egg.  Nothing will change until Sky and BT are hit in the pocket by people cancelling their subscriptions.  Jurgen's right, the telly companies call the shots.

It's no longer a sport that's decided by skill or errors or luck, or maybe it is, if luck's on your side you get a VAR official who is competent.




stara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 05:30:16 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:22:57 PM
We already have. Mike Riley and his PGMOL gang are not human.

Back to drawing board  :hally



Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 05:35:54 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 02:34:31 PM
It's a pen, Welbeck got to the ball and then Robertson kicked him.  He went down theatrically but that doesn't make any difference and we'd be screaming for it if it was at the other end.  The other two were both offside, VAR did its job today and we were just running on fumes.

The first offside, I'm not actually arguing against it being offside. My question was why was the line not drawn from the defenders arm/shoulder, like it has been all season?

Don't get me wrong, I think making the measure points only the head or feet is the right thing, but if they've set the precedent numerous timed this season that the shoulder/arm is a measure point, then they need to continue to do that.

That's my biggest problem with the system, there's just such a lack of consistency.


damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 05:41:53 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 02:57:09 PM
Him not doing down has nothing to do with it though?  If someone punches another player in the box and they don't go down, is that not a penalty then?  They would've given it outside the box had it led to a goal.

It absolutely does have something to do with it. What kind of punch are we taking about, Tyson in 1989 or Tyson in 2020? Theres a threshold for these things. And Origi at OT last season would suggest differently on the outside the box argument. They make it up as they go along.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:25 PM by damomad »



Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 05:44:08 PM »
It's awful. Was always going to be awful. And everything awful about it was entirely predictable from the start.

