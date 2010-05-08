Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
10 (5.8%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
67 (39.2%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
94 (55%)

Total Members Voted: 171

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 330351 times)

Quote from: Zimagic on November 20, 2020, 03:46:40 PM
It creates a narrative that the PGMOL are unwilling to provide back-up for bad decisions. It happend in teh Derby. It's happend a few times since. It happens enough times to enough different teams and things will change but only if everyone keeps harping on about it.

Actually, if it happens enough times, it could decide the league, relegation or European places. I wonder where PGMOL stands as regards legal challenges in that situation and why they aren't coming out to say "Yeah we got this wrong"


There seems to be some level of cooperation among a few of the "top six" managers, certainly Klopp, Guardiola, Mourinho and Arteta seem to be relatively on the same page. If all of them push for the same thing it creates a pretty strong narrative that can't be easily ignored.
