Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
9 (6.1%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
54 (36.5%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
85 (57.4%)

Total Members Voted: 148

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7800 on: November 9, 2020, 12:35:27 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on November  8, 2020, 05:30:24 PM
Weekly reminder that it's not VAR that's the issue it's the idiots using it or, in this case, the utterly ridiculous IFAB handball law

This 👆
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7801 on: November 9, 2020, 12:35:46 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  8, 2020, 05:41:40 PM
See I don't get that argument,for me it has added to it,only a weirdo holds back celebrating until a VAR decision.

....and this 👆
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline redtel

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7802 on: November 9, 2020, 11:10:22 AM »
Law 5 says the decision of the referee is final. That is why they have to go to the screen if the var ref changes the decision of the onfield referee.
Pawson had to make the final decision yesterday but they always agree with var ref.

However, when its offside the var makes the final decision as he has the technology and onfield ref doesnt. 
Law 5 is then broken as onfield ref and assistant signal goal but then its disallowed by VAR referee.

They have created a mess and should have trialled law changes such as hand ball and offside using var in lower leagues. The idea of not raising an offside flag was intended to create more goals that would have been scored legally but for flagging offside. All its done is to remove the very thing that crowds enjoy most in the celebration of goals. We have to wait for minutes for checks while lines are drawn. It wasnt thought through at all.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7803 on: November 9, 2020, 11:14:50 AM »
Given the distance that the ball travelled before hitting Joe's arm I can see why it was given. Once again, it's not VAR per se, it's the new stricter interpretation of the handball rule that dictates it. Certainly, if it was at the other end and it hadn't been given I'd be absolutely fuming.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7804 on: November 9, 2020, 12:52:15 PM »
Looking at the image posted in this article, it looks like the line used to measure where Clyne's body is positioned is using the inside of his arm, not the outside?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54855596
Offline Elzar

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7805 on: November 9, 2020, 01:10:27 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2020, 12:52:15 PM
Looking at the image posted in this article, it looks like the line used to measure where Clyne's body is positioned is using the inside of his arm, not the outside?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54855596


Nothing about that goal is right

1. The lines don't look right, the red line doesn't look in line with bamford on the floor, and they are taken from different part of each players arms

2. The defender behind Bamford has his foot covered by Bamford body, so is clearly further back so at least his arse would be behind that line.

3. It's his fucking arm


I think I saw them placing the lines in a game yesterday, and they just quickly placed them, it seemed to have no precision at all as to where they were putting them.
Offline Alan_X

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7806 on: November 9, 2020, 01:30:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  8, 2020, 11:28:11 PM
VAR is shite but the Gomez penalty was not caused by VAR

Yes it was. The ref gave a corner
Offline Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7807 on: November 9, 2020, 01:50:04 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on November  8, 2020, 07:38:37 PM
TBF, I'd have been annoyed if we'd not been given that pen under the current shitty rules. Still, there was no way he could've gotten his hand away and the ref needed to review it in real time.
This was my point on the situation yesterday.

Per the rules - Slow-motion replays are only used to establish point of contact for physical offences and handball, while full-speed replays are shown to determine the intensity of an offence or whether a handball occurred in the first place.

They shouldn't have shown him the slow-motion replays at all as it is against the rules. Everyone knew it hit his arm it was just whether the arm was in a natural position or not.

I also think the City one should be given if the Gomez one was. Cancelo's arms were in a more unnatural position.
Offline Armand9

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7808 on: November 9, 2020, 02:10:59 PM »
watched the bamford goal, saw them call up VAR and just said 'fuck off'

ruining the fucking game for questionable, at the best, benefits

i wish some c*nts with an understanding of football were on the board of decision makers with this shit, cos the fuckers calling the shots haven't a clue
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7809 on: November 9, 2020, 02:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November  9, 2020, 01:10:27 PM
Nothing about that goal is right

1. The lines don't look right, the red line doesn't look in line with bamford on the floor, and they are taken from different part of each players arms

2. The defender behind Bamford has his foot covered by Bamford body, so is clearly further back so at least his arse would be behind that line.

3. It's his fucking arm


I think I saw them placing the lines in a game yesterday, and they just quickly placed them, it seemed to have no precision at all as to where they were putting them.

I'm really having a hard time accepting that Kouyate's arse or back foot isn't playing Bamford's arm onside, but I'm sure there must a scientific explanation given that we aren't looking at it straight on.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7810 on: November 9, 2020, 02:59:47 PM »
Watched "ref watch" on Sky this morning. It's pretty pointless if the ex referee agrees that the calls on "handballs" and offside is wrong if nothing happens and changes.
Offline Samie

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7811 on: November 9, 2020, 03:20:43 PM »
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1325811273674739721

Quote
VAR overturns (net score)

Everton +3
Sheffield United +3
Southampton +2
Arsenal +1
Aston Villa +1
Leicester +1
Man City +1
Newcastle +1
West Ham +1
Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 0
Wolves 0
Brighton -1
Chelsea -1
Leeds -1
Man United -1
West Brom -1
Fulham -2
Tottenham -3
Liverpool -4
Offline Adamski LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7812 on: November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM »
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7813 on: November 11, 2020, 11:56:54 PM »
Quote from: Adamski LFC on November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.
No
Offline latortuga

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7814 on: November 13, 2020, 01:55:47 AM »
Wow! 

In a South America WCQ VAR goes back a full 8 passes in Argentina's buildup play to rule a goal out for a foul committed on the half way line against a Paraguayan player.

I guess FIFA doesn't use the term "attacking possession phase" in their interpretation like the Premier League does because Paraguay were defensively set and Argentina had passed the ball around the half way line a few times before the attack developed.  A real head scratcher that one.
Offline latortuga

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7815 on: November 13, 2020, 02:10:09 AM »
Quote from: Adamski LFC on November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.

The problem with that system though is you'd potentially be introducing stoppages into the game where there usually aren't any.  Like in the NRL (Rugby League) teams often just use their captain's challenge at the end of games - if they've got it left - for a breather defending their own try line.  Football teams could resort to a similar tactic or on pretty obvious rulings exercise their challenge more in hope than any probability of success.  At 2 per side that's a lot of additional stoppages on potential "non-events" versus VAR just operating in the background and stopping play where they deem it necessary for the referee to review. 

I know it might be hard to believe, but there a plenty of games that go by without VAR having any input whatsoever.  Imagine if the captains of both sides had some influence on the process, every game would see a stoppage for VAR on multiple occasions.
Offline Schmidt

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7816 on: November 13, 2020, 02:16:21 AM »
Quote from: latortuga on November 13, 2020, 02:10:09 AM
The problem with that system though is you'd potentially be introducing stoppages into the game where there usually aren't any.  Like in the NRL (Rugby League) teams often just use their captain's challenge at the end of games - if they've got it left - for a breather defending their own try line.  Football teams could resort to a similar tactic or on pretty obvious rulings exercise their challenge more in hope than any probability of success.  At 2 per side that's a lot of additional stoppages on potential "non-events" versus VAR just operating in the background and stopping play where they deem it necessary for the referee to review. 

I know it might be hard to believe, but there a plenty of games that go by without VAR having any input whatsoever.  Imagine if the captains of both sides had some influence on the process, every game would see a stoppage for VAR on multiple occasions.

You could give teams 3 calls at the start of the game, then if none have been used in the first 30 minutes reduce their calls to 2, then after 60 reduce to 1. With that said, calls aren't much use if the useless c*nts doing the reviewing make the wrong decision anyway.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7817 on: November 13, 2020, 03:09:12 AM »
Jose Special Once would love the ability to slow down matches with questioning calls.

And he wouldn't be the only one to stop the opposing sides momentum.



That would be a no from me.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7818 on: November 13, 2020, 09:54:25 AM »
"It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward" as opposed to going backwards? Sideways? Up and down? Through a wormhole?  ::)
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7819 on: November 13, 2020, 09:54:34 AM »
Quote from: latortuga on November 13, 2020, 01:55:47 AM
Wow! 

In a South America WCQ VAR goes back a full 8 passes in Argentina's buildup play to rule a goal out for a foul committed on the half way line against a Paraguayan player.

I guess FIFA doesn't use the term "attacking possession phase" in their interpretation like the Premier League does because Paraguay were defensively set and Argentina had passed the ball around the half way line a few times before the attack developed.  A real head scratcher that one.

Not a fan of VAR, but at the same time this does show that it would work better in England with better referees. This was almost a copy of Rashford's goal against us last season. If anything, the foul on Origi was clearer and the resulting goal came a lot quicker, but VAR still decided not to meddle. Last night's decision was quite correct, Argentina gained possession through a foul and then scored in the same phase of play.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7820 on: November 13, 2020, 02:05:44 PM »
This season, Liverpool lead almost every VAR category you'd want to avoid.

- Most goals disallowed
- Most penalties conceded
- Most decisions against
- Most net decisions against
- And third for goals given against

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1327189506714443776
Offline Zimagic

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7821 on: November 13, 2020, 04:38:55 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 13, 2020, 02:05:44 PM
This season, Liverpool lead almost every VAR category you'd want to avoid.

- Most goals disallowed
- Most penalties conceded
- Most decisions against
- Most net decisions against
- And third for goals given against

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1327189506714443776

I'm waiting for that thing where they review the decisions and state everything was decided correctly and the ones that actually went for LFC were, in fact, incorrect calls. Highlight of the season for me.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7822 on: November 16, 2020, 04:16:48 PM »
They're just taking the piss out of us now.

Offline Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7823 on: November 16, 2020, 04:41:36 PM »
If every referee who has wronged us in the past was unable to officiate our games there'd be none left
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7824 on: November 16, 2020, 07:01:31 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 16, 2020, 04:16:48 PM
They're just taking the piss out of us now.

Well, I was wrong then. No idea why the club went quiet about it, I thought they must have got some explanations/assurances behind the scene.

We should insist the ref has a look at the screen every time Coote makes a decision. If it goes against us, obviously. :)
Offline McrRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7825 on: November 16, 2020, 08:00:09 PM »
It's not even about the red taking a look at the screen...as long as the ref doesn't see all the footage and make their decision from that then they're going to continue to get things wrong even when checking the screen. The ref is at a major disadvantage in having the var select which particularly inappropriate frame  they're going to see.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7826 on: November 16, 2020, 10:56:23 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on November 16, 2020, 07:01:31 PM
Well, I was wrong then. No idea why the club went quiet about it, I thought they must have got some explanations/assurances behind the scene.

We should insist the ref has a look at the screen every time Coote makes a decision. If it goes against us, obviously. :)
I was hoping you'd be right, but wasn't confident
We know the guy has trouble taking criticism. He's going to want to strike back to show how hard he is. Minimum two bad VAR calls incoming
Offline Redcap

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7827 on: November 17, 2020, 01:58:32 AM »
It's pretty clear to me that the main issue is with the PGMOL.

There's a surfeit level of incompetence in English referees, and VAR exposes them as being even less competent that they previously appeared.

What I don't really understand though is why they're so protected a species. There's no particular reason why the FA or the PL don't demand more from them, and yet there's almost a naively idealistic approach to coddling them which isn't really consistent with the otherwise very cutthroat culture of the league.

Does anyone have any ideas about why this might be the case? Are they protecting some sort of dirty laundry that we're not aware of?
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7828 on: Yesterday at 04:21:19 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 16, 2020, 10:56:23 PM
I was hoping you'd be right, but wasn't confident
We know the guy has trouble taking criticism. He's going to want to strike back to show how hard he is. Minimum two bad VAR calls incoming

Coote's now been replaced by Marriner. Better late than never, I guess. ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7829 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:21:19 PM
Coote's now been replaced by Marriner. Better late than never, I guess. ;D

Coote graduated to Ref for Man Utd v West Brom..
Offline BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7830 on: Yesterday at 05:26:26 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Coote graduated to Ref for Man Utd v West Brom..

Tough on West Brom, but rather them than us.
Offline 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7831 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 PM »
FIFA's semi-automated offside VAR technology to go into development in 2021

FIFA is to push ahead with trials of Artificial Intelligence-driven semi-automated VAR offside technology, aimed at speeding up the process and making it more accurate.

Three technology providers will move into the next development phase in 2021, with FIFA hoping it can be rolled out fully by 2022 and be used at the Qatar World Cup.

VAR offside has caused huge controversy across all the top European leagues, with players having goals disallowed due to being millimetres ahead of the last defender, even though there is clear doubt over the system's reliability.

The availability of the correct frame to show the point the pass was made, as well as the subjective nature of the VAR manually placing measurement points on each player, means no two VAR offside decisions can offer the same level of accuracy.

The time taken to make an offside decision, in some cases in excess of four minutes, has also been criticised but the semi-automated VAR offside technology would aim to cut this down to seconds and "provide the VAR with additional and more accurate information to assist the decision-making process of the referee and to make the review process as efficient as possible."

Sweden-based company ChyronHego is leading the development using its Emmy Award-winning optical tracking system.

The first offline tests with limb-tracking and automated ball detection technology were held at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup. Solutions to improve the accuracy of the kick point include tracking data from sensor technology and video data from camera systems, while a player's skeleton will be modelled to be precise to the tip of a player's boot.

"The goal is to develop a supportive tool similar to goal-line technology: Not designed to make the decision, but to provide evidence instantly to the referees," Johannes Holzmuller, FIFA's director of football technology & innovation, said.

ChyronHego technology aims to accurately track both players and ball position. ChyronHego
While the technology would provide the images, the VAR would still determine if the correct player was being used and that the player was active for offside.

World football's governing body created Working Group of Innovation Excellence in 2019, featuring representatives from 13 competition organisers around the world, with three primary objectives: semi-automated offside technology, low-budget VAR system to be used in leagues which cannot afford the full-grade version, and improved communication to fans.

The group is also discussing ways to improve the visualisation of the close offside incidents which have caused so much controversy.
Offline Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7832 on: Yesterday at 06:28:56 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:24:46 PM
Coote graduated to Ref for Man Utd v West Brom..

He's not been graduated he's been taken off, he was always down to ref that game
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7833 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 PM »
Seeing him appointed VAR then reappointed elsewhere a few days later makes me wonder whats actually happened here.

If they had second thoughts, then to me it was either poor judgement, incompetence or just arrogance that saw him appointed.

Coote  himself may have seen the appointment and thought better of it.

Or...we may have seen the appointment and told them to think again. Wonder if weve had an answer to our questions about the Derby yet

Whatever the real reason PGMOL is not fit for purpose.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 12:03:06 AM »
It's not VAR, Cricket, Tennis, Rugby, Athletics and loads of other sports have used technology to improve the game but they have thought it through carefully, employed sensible people above and within the decision making and then adapted to make work. Football is riddled with idiots and people who make bad decisions, no surprise therefore that VAR has been a problem. It is not the technology.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 12:19:53 AM »
Interesting development. Of course I'm delighted that an absolute danger such as Coote is no longer involved in one of our games - not that the alternatives are much better, but at least you'd hope that things won't be personal with Marriner.

But I would be interested in knowing what happened. As I've argued elsewhere as much as I want the best for LFC, I'm not sure I'd be comfortabe with a situation where clubs can pick and choose or demand the removal of an official, as that could lead to all sorts of badness down the line: clubs with stables of 'pet' officials whom they approve of, the potential for corruption etc.

So I hope this removal is due to an ongoing inquiry about the officiating in the derby, or the PL/PGMOL playing safe temporarily or even the PL just doing a double take and thinking "what the fuck are we doing putting that quilt on a Liverpool game when he's shown himself to, at best, fail to do his job properly in several of their games, or worse, be biased against them".
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 12:22:56 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:26:42 PM
FIFA's semi-automated offside VAR technology to go into development in 2021

FIFA is to push ahead with trials of Artificial Intelligence-driven semi-automated VAR offside technology, aimed at speeding up the process and making it more accurate.

Three technology providers will move into the next development phase in 2021, with FIFA hoping it can be rolled out fully by 2022 and be used at the Qatar World Cup.

VAR offside has caused huge controversy across all the top European leagues, with players having goals disallowed due to being millimetres ahead of the last defender, even though there is clear doubt over the system's reliability.

The availability of the correct frame to show the point the pass was made, as well as the subjective nature of the VAR manually placing measurement points on each player, means no two VAR offside decisions can offer the same level of accuracy.

The time taken to make an offside decision, in some cases in excess of four minutes, has also been criticised but the semi-automated VAR offside technology would aim to cut this down to seconds and "provide the VAR with additional and more accurate information to assist the decision-making process of the referee and to make the review process as efficient as possible."

Sweden-based company ChyronHego is leading the development using its Emmy Award-winning optical tracking system.

The first offline tests with limb-tracking and automated ball detection technology were held at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup. Solutions to improve the accuracy of the kick point include tracking data from sensor technology and video data from camera systems, while a player's skeleton will be modelled to be precise to the tip of a player's boot.

"The goal is to develop a supportive tool similar to goal-line technology: Not designed to make the decision, but to provide evidence instantly to the referees," Johannes Holzmuller, FIFA's director of football technology & innovation, said.

ChyronHego technology aims to accurately track both players and ball position. ChyronHego
While the technology would provide the images, the VAR would still determine if the correct player was being used and that the player was active for offside.

World football's governing body created Working Group of Innovation Excellence in 2019, featuring representatives from 13 competition organisers around the world, with three primary objectives: semi-automated offside technology, low-budget VAR system to be used in leagues which cannot afford the full-grade version, and improved communication to fans.

The group is also discussing ways to improve the visualisation of the close offside incidents which have caused so much controversy.
Another interesting development. It would be great to cut decision times down drastically, but ultimately I don't think this is an answer unless the fundamental question of "what do we want offside to be?" is first comprehensively explored and decided, with input from all affected including players, clubs, managers and, crucially, viewers and fans.
Online farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7837 on: Today at 04:49:31 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:22:56 AM
Another interesting development. It would be great to cut decision times down drastically, but ultimately I don't think this is an answer unless the fundamental question of "what do we want offside to be?" is first comprehensively explored and decided, with input from all affected including players, clubs, managers and, crucially, viewers and fans.
Oh, I'm sure Mike Riley and gang will come up with something to fuck this up too.
Offline markthescouser

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7838 on: Today at 05:36:28 AM »
I dont think itll necessarily matter what the offside rule will be if a technology like this comes in. I believe that the issue right now is that it takes 2/3/4minutes to make a decision thats eventually based on millimetres, but only after someone eyeballs when they think the pass was made and where they think a couple of lines should be. At the minute its a classic case of put shit in, get shit out- with the added bonus of waiting around for ages.

The goal line technology comparison is a good one for me; its outomated, so you get a standard set of inputs, and within its own defined set of parameters, its accurate. Get those two things nailed down and no one minds at all when they miss out on a goal by millimetres because they know its exactly the same rules for everyone, every time. Instant decisions might mean we can start celebrating goals again too.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7839 on: Today at 06:09:47 AM »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:36:28 AM
I dont think itll necessarily matter what the offside rule will be if a technology like this comes in. I believe that the issue right now is that it takes 2/3/4minutes to make a decision thats eventually based on millimetres, but only after someone eyeballs when they think the pass was made and where they think a couple of lines should be. At the minute its a classic case of put shit in, get shit out- with the added bonus of waiting around for ages.

The goal line technology comparison is a good one for me; its outomated, so you get a standard set of inputs, and within its own defined set of parameters, its accurate. Get those two things nailed down and no one minds at all when they miss out on a goal by millimetres because they know its exactly the same rules for everyone, every time. Instant decisions might mean we can start celebrating goals again too.
Well I disagree. I think lots of people mind now, and will continue to mind, if a goal is chalked off because a player's toenail or shoulder is 2mm offside. There's an instinctive feeling that this is NOT what the offisde rule was created for.

We've been through this already, anyway. Pre-VAR lots of people, myself included, claimed that we wouldn't mind if the introduction of VAR meant ridiculously tight offsides calls, because being 'accurate' was more important, was paramount. Having seen it in action lots of people, myself included, have changed our minds.

We were seduced by the siren song of accuracy and have been dashed on the rocks of frustration and disbelief as seemingly perfectly good goals have been disallowed due to mm infringements. So this time I'm trying myself to the anti-'mm offside' mast.

Seeing 'accuracy' in action has been a revelation, and not a pleasant one, and has given many of us a deeper appreciation of what offside should and shouldn't be.

No matter how whizz-bang the technology, how capable the AI, and how fast the decision is made, a player in the situation that Mané was in in the derby - facing away from goal and with some irrelevent part of him just a few mm supposedly ahead of a player many metres distant from him - should never be deemed offside. It's not what the offside rule was created for.
