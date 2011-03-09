Just my thoughts



We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses. If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens. If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings. If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.



For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do. Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc. Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed. Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor. The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen. The referee then lets the teams know the outcome. The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.



The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.