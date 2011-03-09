Poll

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7800 on: November 9, 2020, 12:35:27 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on November  8, 2020, 05:30:24 PM
Weekly reminder that it's not VAR that's the issue it's the idiots using it or, in this case, the utterly ridiculous IFAB handball law

This 👆
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7801 on: November 9, 2020, 12:35:46 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  8, 2020, 05:41:40 PM
See I don't get that argument,for me it has added to it,only a weirdo holds back celebrating until a VAR decision.

....and this 👆
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7802 on: November 9, 2020, 11:10:22 AM »
Law 5 says the decision of the referee is final. That is why they have to go to the screen if the var ref changes the decision of the onfield referee.
Pawson had to make the final decision yesterday but they always agree with var ref.

However, when its offside the var makes the final decision as he has the technology and onfield ref doesnt. 
Law 5 is then broken as onfield ref and assistant signal goal but then its disallowed by VAR referee.

They have created a mess and should have trialled law changes such as hand ball and offside using var in lower leagues. The idea of not raising an offside flag was intended to create more goals that would have been scored legally but for flagging offside. All its done is to remove the very thing that crowds enjoy most in the celebration of goals. We have to wait for minutes for checks while lines are drawn. It wasnt thought through at all.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7803 on: November 9, 2020, 11:14:50 AM »
Given the distance that the ball travelled before hitting Joe's arm I can see why it was given. Once again, it's not VAR per se, it's the new stricter interpretation of the handball rule that dictates it. Certainly, if it was at the other end and it hadn't been given I'd be absolutely fuming.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7804 on: November 9, 2020, 12:52:15 PM »
Looking at the image posted in this article, it looks like the line used to measure where Clyne's body is positioned is using the inside of his arm, not the outside?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54855596
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7805 on: November 9, 2020, 01:10:27 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2020, 12:52:15 PM
Looking at the image posted in this article, it looks like the line used to measure where Clyne's body is positioned is using the inside of his arm, not the outside?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54855596


Nothing about that goal is right

1. The lines don't look right, the red line doesn't look in line with bamford on the floor, and they are taken from different part of each players arms

2. The defender behind Bamford has his foot covered by Bamford body, so is clearly further back so at least his arse would be behind that line.

3. It's his fucking arm


I think I saw them placing the lines in a game yesterday, and they just quickly placed them, it seemed to have no precision at all as to where they were putting them.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7806 on: November 9, 2020, 01:30:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  8, 2020, 11:28:11 PM
VAR is shite but the Gomez penalty was not caused by VAR

Yes it was. The ref gave a corner
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7807 on: November 9, 2020, 01:50:04 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on November  8, 2020, 07:38:37 PM
TBF, I'd have been annoyed if we'd not been given that pen under the current shitty rules. Still, there was no way he could've gotten his hand away and the ref needed to review it in real time.
This was my point on the situation yesterday.

Per the rules - Slow-motion replays are only used to establish point of contact for physical offences and handball, while full-speed replays are shown to determine the intensity of an offence or whether a handball occurred in the first place.

They shouldn't have shown him the slow-motion replays at all as it is against the rules. Everyone knew it hit his arm it was just whether the arm was in a natural position or not.

I also think the City one should be given if the Gomez one was. Cancelo's arms were in a more unnatural position.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7808 on: November 9, 2020, 02:10:59 PM »
watched the bamford goal, saw them call up VAR and just said 'fuck off'

ruining the fucking game for questionable, at the best, benefits

i wish some c*nts with an understanding of football were on the board of decision makers with this shit, cos the fuckers calling the shots haven't a clue
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7809 on: November 9, 2020, 02:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on November  9, 2020, 01:10:27 PM
Nothing about that goal is right

1. The lines don't look right, the red line doesn't look in line with bamford on the floor, and they are taken from different part of each players arms

2. The defender behind Bamford has his foot covered by Bamford body, so is clearly further back so at least his arse would be behind that line.

3. It's his fucking arm


I think I saw them placing the lines in a game yesterday, and they just quickly placed them, it seemed to have no precision at all as to where they were putting them.

I'm really having a hard time accepting that Kouyate's arse or back foot isn't playing Bamford's arm onside, but I'm sure there must a scientific explanation given that we aren't looking at it straight on.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7810 on: November 9, 2020, 02:59:47 PM »
Watched "ref watch" on Sky this morning. It's pretty pointless if the ex referee agrees that the calls on "handballs" and offside is wrong if nothing happens and changes.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7811 on: November 9, 2020, 03:20:43 PM »
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1325811273674739721

Quote
VAR overturns (net score)

Everton +3
Sheffield United +3
Southampton +2
Arsenal +1
Aston Villa +1
Leicester +1
Man City +1
Newcastle +1
West Ham +1
Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 0
Wolves 0
Brighton -1
Chelsea -1
Leeds -1
Man United -1
West Brom -1
Fulham -2
Tottenham -3
Liverpool -4
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7812 on: November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM »
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7813 on: November 11, 2020, 11:56:54 PM »
Quote from: Adamski LFC on November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.
No
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 01:55:47 AM »
Wow! 

In a South America WCQ VAR goes back a full 8 passes in Argentina's buildup play to rule a goal out for a foul committed on the half way line against a Paraguayan player.

I guess FIFA doesn't use the term "attacking possession phase" in their interpretation like the Premier League does because Paraguay were defensively set and Argentina had passed the ball around the half way line a few times before the attack developed.  A real head scratcher that one.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 02:10:09 AM »
Quote from: Adamski LFC on November 11, 2020, 08:04:06 PM
Just my thoughts

We could model the VAR like the system that Cricket uses.  If an umpire makes a potentially dodgy call the captaiin of the affected team can ask for a review where the TV Umpire plays back the sequence of events on the big screens.  If the on field umpire is wrong, he corrects his decision and the captain keeps his reviews, 3 per innings.  If the On Field Umpire is vindicated then the captain loses the review.

For football I would think we don't have that many contentious decisions in the match so one review per half for each captain should do.  Play goes on like normal with Linespeople flagging offsides, referees awarding fouls and goals etc.  Any time the game stops though a captain may indicate he wants it reviewed.  Stockely park go to work on it while the referee walks over to the monitor.  The referee and Stockley park discuss the situation so the ground can hear and it is up on the big screen.  The referee then lets the teams know the outcome.  The captain will then lose his one review each half or it is kept if they are correct.

The captains would have to think carefully about what should be challenged having only one review each half, they don't roll over.

The problem with that system though is you'd potentially be introducing stoppages into the game where there usually aren't any.  Like in the NRL (Rugby League) teams often just use their captain's challenge at the end of games - if they've got it left - for a breather defending their own try line.  Football teams could resort to a similar tactic or on pretty obvious rulings exercise their challenge more in hope than any probability of success.  At 2 per side that's a lot of additional stoppages on potential "non-events" versus VAR just operating in the background and stopping play where they deem it necessary for the referee to review. 

I know it might be hard to believe, but there a plenty of games that go by without VAR having any input whatsoever.  Imagine if the captains of both sides had some influence on the process, every game would see a stoppage for VAR on multiple occasions.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 02:16:21 AM »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 02:10:09 AM
The problem with that system though is you'd potentially be introducing stoppages into the game where there usually aren't any.  Like in the NRL (Rugby League) teams often just use their captain's challenge at the end of games - if they've got it left - for a breather defending their own try line.  Football teams could resort to a similar tactic or on pretty obvious rulings exercise their challenge more in hope than any probability of success.  At 2 per side that's a lot of additional stoppages on potential "non-events" versus VAR just operating in the background and stopping play where they deem it necessary for the referee to review. 

I know it might be hard to believe, but there a plenty of games that go by without VAR having any input whatsoever.  Imagine if the captains of both sides had some influence on the process, every game would see a stoppage for VAR on multiple occasions.

You could give teams 3 calls at the start of the game, then if none have been used in the first 30 minutes reduce their calls to 2, then after 60 reduce to 1. With that said, calls aren't much use if the useless c*nts doing the reviewing make the wrong decision anyway.
