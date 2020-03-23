I think the sensible thing to do is to carry on using the ruler but add in a margin for the attacking player.



Surely that just adds another cliff-edge/threshold? People arguing whether it was within, or not within, the ''margin''. Using what? the referees' subjective judgement of the margin or a fixed measure? It just moves the problem on a few inches.I actually agree with your earlier point that consistency and common sense are antithetical a lot of the time and can't both always apply. Most people aren't really sure what they want: they demand consistency until consistency results in calls of extreme marginality; then they ask for common sense, which really means 'subjectivity'', though what they tend to mean is that ''refs should do exactly what I want''.The whole thing is a mess because people can't agree on a way of defining refereeing rules. Everyone thinks they know what is right when they see it - and in a way they probably are correct. If you watch football long enough you get a sort of ''feel'' for what is a right decision and what isn't. But it's pretty hard to define that, and even harder to codify it into a set of black and white, repeatably applicable rules. And that's where the problem lies.I'm not sure what the answer is except to say that rules should perhaps be simplified as much as possible, with the least amount of judgement needed as is possible and practicable - so in the case of offside make it feet position only; ignore everything else. Judge only if a player is standing in an offside position or not. If he can stand onside but make his head offside then good luck to him. It's no more an advantage than being taller or faster or trickier.Then accept that officials will have to have some discretion, as that's the only way to remove the lines and mm measurements. You can't have both at the same time.And then work to change the culture of refereeing from the ground up. Introduce a sort of Hippocratic oath which refs are trained to believe in and hold sacred, which valorises the correct decision over any aspects of ego or narrative or bias or covering each others backs.And finally, if you must have video assistance then make it free-form, without limits and restrictions and idiotic protocols. Have the video replay and a video ref available for the onfield ref to check anything, do anything that helps reach the correct decision. None of this ''clear and obvious errors only'' or ''can only check where it occurred not if it was a foul''.But really unless it can be done in a way that doesn't ruin the emotional flow of a game then I think it might be better to dispense with video assistance altogether. I was a firm proponent of it until recently, but I now realise it just doesn't suit football.