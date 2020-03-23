Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
8 (6.5%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
47 (37.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
69 (55.6%)

Total Members Voted: 124

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened

jckliew

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7760 on: Today at 01:14:55 AM
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 01:10:38 AM
Huh?
Look at them nonsensical decisions by the VAR refs!   They are not accountable to anyone!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7761 on: Today at 01:19:58 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:39:00 PM
Remember it it the end of the sleeve or outside of the arm where the sleeve is.

Bring these jerseys back.

4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7762 on: Today at 01:22:07 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:19:58 AM
Bring these jerseys back.



Jesus that would be a nightmare for VAR.... :lmao
Al 666

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7763 on: Today at 01:36:03 AM
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:14:55 AM
Look at them nonsensical decisions by the VAR refs!   They are not accountable to anyone!

Who were the on-field referees accountable to pre-VAR.
jckliew

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7764 on: Today at 01:53:56 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:36:03 AM
Who were the on-field referees accountable to pre-VAR.
Yeah....who? Now they have VAR to pass the blame to. Whom has no accountability
Al 666

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7765 on: Today at 02:49:54 AM
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:53:56 AM
Yeah....who? Now they have VAR to pass the blame to. Whom has no accountability

The accountability comes from officials' mistakes being highlighted. The accountability comes from another official looking at the referees initial decision. The accountability comes from us seeing the replays Stockley Park sees.

It is far from perfect but for me the accountability has increased.
jckliew

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7766 on: Today at 04:47:01 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:49:54 AM
The accountability comes from officials' mistakes being highlighted. The accountability comes from another official looking at the referees initial decision. The accountability comes from us seeing the replays Stockley Park sees.

It is far from perfect but for me the accountability has increased.

Stockley Park is not accountable to you. Look at the Pickford/Virgil . Two versions of interpretation of the process from the officials. 
Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7767 on: Today at 05:10:38 AM
One of the former Statsbomb writers I think summed up the main issue with VAR for most people per the below.  Makes sense in that it doesn't matter if it's right or wrong, if it feels like you're always taking something away from people then they'll get angry regardless.


@GraceOnFootball
When I was at school, I remember some of the more positive-minded teachers would say something like they weren't "looking for reasons to take away marks, but looking for reasons to give you them".

This is part of what always irks about VAR. It almost never gives us any goals. It always takes them away.

Yes, I know goals are being scored because of late flags and technically that's VAR.

That's exactly the point. VAR starts with all the goals that could be given, and then comes in like the inspector trying to ruin football. It's a horrible narrative experience.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7768 on: Today at 06:37:17 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:06:15 AM
I think the sensible thing to do is to carry on using the ruler but add in a margin for the attacking player.
Surely that just adds another cliff-edge/threshold? People arguing whether it was within, or not within, the ''margin''. Using what? the referees' subjective judgement of the margin or a fixed measure? It just moves the problem on a few inches.

I actually agree with your earlier point that consistency and common sense are antithetical a lot of the time and can't both always apply. Most people aren't really sure what they want: they demand consistency until consistency results in calls of extreme marginality; then they ask for common sense, which really means 'subjectivity'', though what they tend to mean is that ''refs should do exactly what I want''.

The whole thing is a mess because people can't agree on a way of defining refereeing rules. Everyone thinks they know what is right when they see it - and in a way they probably are correct. If you watch football long enough you get a sort of ''feel'' for what is a right decision and what isn't. But it's pretty hard to define that, and even harder to codify it into a set of black and white, repeatably applicable rules. And that's where the problem lies.

I'm not sure what the answer is except to say that rules should perhaps be simplified as much as possible, with the least amount of judgement needed as is possible and practicable - so in the case of offside make it feet position only; ignore everything else. Judge only if a player is standing in an offside position or not. If he can stand onside but make his head offside then good luck to him. It's no more an advantage than being taller or faster or trickier.

Then accept that officials will have to have some discretion, as that's the only way to remove the lines and mm measurements. You can't have both at the same time.

And then work to change the culture of refereeing from the ground up. Introduce a sort of Hippocratic oath which refs are trained to believe in and hold sacred, which valorises the correct decision over any aspects of ego or narrative or bias or covering each others backs.

And finally, if you must have video assistance then make it free-form, without limits and restrictions and idiotic protocols. Have the video replay and a video ref available for the onfield ref to check anything, do anything that helps reach the correct decision. None of this ''clear and obvious errors only'' or ''can only check where it occurred not if it was a foul''.

But really unless it can be done in a way that doesn't ruin the emotional flow of a game then I think it might be better to dispense with video assistance altogether. I was a firm proponent of it until recently, but I now realise it just doesn't suit football.
rich87

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7769 on: Today at 06:41:49 AM
The annoying thing is it would be so easy to fix VAR given the chance.

- VAR makes the final call. Its an independent body. Ref is allowed to use the screen and put his version to a panel of 3. The independent body decides. No crap like clear and obvious

- Offsides are feet only. If it's too tight to call with single lines, the attacker given benefit of the doubt. If the goal is scored with the head then they can use the feet or head whatever is furthest forward. Again benefit given to attacker if to close to call.

- VAR can only use 3 replays to determine an outcome if something is to close to call then they need to make a decision but if the outcome say a red card decision is to close to call it remains a yellow. If the panel agrees within 3 replays (majority) then the red card is given.

- the whole event needs to be taken into consideration I. E. If a corner is given but there was an offside in the build up a manager can raise to 4th official to request this is looked into who relays to VAR panel.
If a penalty is given whole event prior needs to be looked into ( as well as if its actually a foul or not)

- panel and ref have mics that all fans can hear how and why a decision made and what they were looking at
RedForeverTT

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7770 on: Today at 08:55:04 AM
I dont blame the system, its our local idiots who runs them that ruin the system.

PL league managers and clubs should all be forcing the referees to justify, not just explain their decisions. We made life too easy for referees to carry justice without accountability.

Or sack the lot of them to hire competent referees from around Europe. So many European games played last 2 weeks and I dont remember a single controversial decision.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7771 on: Today at 05:12:12 PM
too many penalties this season
Knight

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7772 on: Today at 05:14:17 PM
I mean thats not a penalty according to the rules right? Arm in a natural position.
Chakan

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7773 on: Today at 05:19:13 PM
Every game theres always a decision.

Boring now
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7774 on: Today at 05:25:46 PM
VAR is boring now. Nothing more can be said. Get rid of this shite.
planet-terror

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7775 on: Today at 05:27:15 PM
Bonkers. He was pulling his arm away. Just fuck it off.
dudleyred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7776 on: Today at 05:30:04 PM
Only thing you can say is it was consistent with the Leicester one earlier today
Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7777 on: Today at 05:30:24 PM
Weekly reminder that it's not VAR that's the issue it's the idiots using it or, in this case, the utterly ridiculous IFAB handball law
Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7778 on: Today at 05:32:21 PM
Yeah, the decision is correct. The problem here just like in the game before is the rule.
rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7779 on: Today at 05:32:28 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:30:24 PM
Weekly reminder that it's not VAR that's the issue it's the idiots using it or, in this case, the utterly ridiculous IFAB handball law

Yep. You only need to compare the refereeing midweek in the CL to the PL
nayia2002

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7780 on: Today at 05:35:14 PM
It's getting worse game by game  :no :butt
Something needs to be done ASAP or the enjoyment/excitement of the game's gone
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7781 on: Today at 05:41:40 PM
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 05:35:14 PM
It's getting worse game by game  :no :butt
Something needs to be done ASAP or the enjoyment/excitement of the game's gone

See I don't get that argument,for me it has added to it,only a weirdo holds back celebrating until a VAR decision.
ianrush

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7782 on: Today at 06:36:34 PM
Both shouldn't be given, but why was there no VAR for the Cancello handball around the 60th?
Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7783 on: Today at 06:38:34 PM
Quote from: ianrush on Today at 06:36:34 PM
Both shouldn't be given, but why was there no VAR for the Cancello handball around the 60th?

It was reviewed
Welshred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7784 on: Today at 06:56:24 PM
It's absolute bullshit that they're only judging these on slow motion replays as well
Hedley Lamarr

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7785 on: Today at 07:01:36 PM
Common sense as Joe said, use fucking common sense. The game is on a slippery slope.
Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7786 on: Today at 07:25:11 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:56:24 PM
It's absolute bullshit that they're only judging these on slow motion replays as well

I just don't understand someone in a studio looking at multiple angles, not being able to make a decision and then asking the on field ref to make a pressurised decision on field agaib
What's the var saying to the on field? Surely it should either be the var or on field, not both?! What is he adding?
Butter Keks

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7787 on: Today at 07:29:05 PM
The way it's being used to go over every decision with a fine toothcomb it needs fucking scrapping. It's killing the game week by week.
thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7788 on: Today at 07:38:37 PM
TBF, I'd have been annoyed if we'd not been given that pen under the current shitty rules. Still, there was no way he could've gotten his hand away and the ref needed to review it in real time.
Al 666

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
Reply #7789 on: Today at 08:04:18 PM
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 07:29:05 PM
The way it's being used to go over every decision with a fine toothcomb it needs fucking scrapping. It's killing the game week by week.

If you went back three or four years though you would have had people saying that officials making incorrect decisions week in week out was killing the game.

I am with Welshred on this it isn't VAR that is the problem it is the officiating and the way the laws of the game are being changed. Football is becoming like F1 we are getting rule changes for the sake of rules changes. What happened to having trials in certain leagues or at certain levels and then implementing them if they work.
