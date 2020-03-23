Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
7 (9.6%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
27 (37%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
39 (53.4%)

Total Members Voted: 73

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 318405 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • Posts: 2,575
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 12:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:39 AM
As most people do you are talking about perceived bias instead of looking at the actual data. I showed you data that showed assistant referees were pretty appalling at getting offside decisions correct.

Unfortunately you haven't replied with anything constructive.
Have a read of Paul Tomkins analysis of Atkinson against us with regard to pens. He uses plenty of stats too. What it does show though is that there is definitely a case for Atkinson to answer. To be fair, what it also shows is that some refs that get stick, actually give a fair penalty counts for and against us. Taylor is one example.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Posts: 11,733
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 01:04:48 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:44:43 PM
Why was this never reviewed?

https://mobile.twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1312824942380154881?s=09
I dont actually make that a pen. To me the defender just establishes he has possession of the ball, staked-out his ground, so to speak. Same as yesterday with Mane, I didn't make that a pen either. Salah's was a pen. Not trying to be controversial, that's just how I see it.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Posts: 61
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 01:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:04:48 PM
I dont actually make that a pen. To me the defender just establishes he has possession of the ball, staked-out his ground, so to speak. Same as yesterday with Mane, I didn't make that a pen either. Salah's was a pen. Not trying to be controversial, that's just how I see it.

I agree, none of them were pens, just a shoulder-strength contest. For me Mo's yesterday was a bit soft too, but only because I'm part of the defenders' union (and on a side note, pissing off Moyes is always ok ;D).

If I was a Ref I'd try and make pennos as rare as possible. If the attacker's not trying to score then they aren't getting a penalty
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Posts: 11,733
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 01:44:18 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 01:37:00 PM
I agree, none of them were pens, just a shoulder-strength contest. For me Mo's yesterday was a bit soft too, but only because I'm part of the defenders' union (and on a side note, pissing off Moyes is always ok ;D).

If I was a Ref I'd try and make pennos as rare as possible. If the attacker's not trying to score then they aren't getting a penalty
[/b]I wouldn't go as far as that. A foul is a foul, you cant make the penalty area the only part of the pitch where you can foul someone with impunity.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • Posts: 12,272
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 01:51:14 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:04:48 PM
I dont actually make that a pen. To me the defender just establishes he has possession of the ball, staked-out his ground, so to speak. Same as yesterday with Mane, I didn't make that a pen either. Salah's was a pen. Not trying to be controversial, that's just how I see it.
It looked nailed on to me in real time. In the first replay I definitely see it from your perspective, but the second replay angle sees me revert back to nailed on again.

I didn't think the Mane one yesterday was a penalty, but the Salah one definitely was, although he did add some theatrics to make sure he got it.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Posts: 11,733
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 01:55:10 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:51:14 PM
It looked nailed on to me in real time. In the first replay I definitely see it from your perspective, but the second replay angle sees me revert back to nailed on again.

I didn't think the Mane one yesterday was a penalty, but the Salah one definitely was, although he did add some theatrics to make sure he got it.
I was just worried he'd added enough theatrics to ensure he didn'r get it. :)
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Posts: 61
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 02:05:03 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:44:18 PM
[/b]I wouldn't go as far as that. A foul is a foul, you cant make the penalty area the only part of the pitch where you can foul someone with impunity.

I suppose I mean, if the attacker's not trying to score *or* find a teammate, then they shouldn't get the pen. It's strict as hell I know, it's just my biggest bugbear is people like Vardy and all Manc players, who dangle legs etc and are very adept at playing for (and winning) penalties.
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Posts: 61
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 02:14:58 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:55:10 PM
I was just worried he'd added enough theatrics to ensure he didn'r get it. :)

Haha, you're right sadly this is the way it is, you have to do *just* the right amount of thespian to win the penalty. No theatrics: No pen. Too many theatrics: No pen. You have to really make the refs 'feel' it, like you really could have been shot, to make them raise their scorecards. The on-field ref is in the front row of the theatre, the VARs are in one of the boxes with the little ornate opera glasses
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Posts: 46,290
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,290
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 02:15:38 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:39 AM
As most people do you are talking about perceived bias instead of looking at the actual data. I showed you data that showed assistant referees were pretty appalling at getting offside decisions correct.

Unfortunately you haven't replied with anything constructive.


You do try to be obtuse.

I have asked for data that shows your assertion that there are all these missed offside calls in ---PREMIER LEAGUE matches.

You have yet to produce any evidence.

And i'll go one more. Using video to go back to years when video was not available is a farce. The game is played under the rules at the time.

The only thing that mattered was the --clear and blatantly obvious-- missed offside calls. Which according to you happened every match. Yet, you have no proof.

The marginal offside calls few gave a damn. Some went for you, some didn't. Yet going back with video and looking for millimetres offside calls is not relevant.

You can't separate the difference. You have a bone to chew on and by Fowler you're going to flog it to death.

So once again, show us where there were all these missed offside calls--every match in the Premier League according to you. And i'll simplify things for you. As we are Liverpool supporters, just concentrate on those. Because we don't care if there was one in a Stoke v Palace match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline redtel

  • Posts: 2,997
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 02:23:52 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 02:05:03 PM
I suppose I mean, if the attacker's not trying to score *or* find a teammate, then they shouldn't get the pen. It's strict as hell I know, it's just my biggest bugbear is people like Vardy and all Manc players, who dangle legs etc and are very adept at playing for (and winning) penalties.

If an attacker is not trying to score *or* find a teammate what the hell is he doing in the penalty area?
The referee would have to be a mind reader!

Vardy may dangle a leg but difficult to prove he wasnt trying to run on and score.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • Posts: 12,272
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 02:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:55:10 PM
I was just worried he'd added enough theatrics to ensure he didn'r get it. :)
I know what you mean. It's a strange one, isn't it. Any hint of theatrics from Salah, even when it is a foul, and he gets slaughtered. But if he stays up, he gets nothing despite being fouled.

Contrast that with Grealish today. He goes down in spectacularly theatrical fashion when not touched, then handles the ball... but wins a penalty for his Oscar performance. I wonder what the pundits will make of that? If it was Salah we'd be hearing the outrage for years.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Posts: 11,733
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 02:53:33 PM »
There are some clear fouls in the area, that even though they are fouls are not really worthy of a penalty, but everyone knows the rules (within reason of course - I'm not talking about refs here) so you play safe. There may be a case for some kind of second class foul in the box (not the old obstruction one, necessaerily) but something that doesn't quite merit a spot kick but that's an argument for another day, just as, in my opinion there is a very strong case for awarding a penalty for some fouls committed outside the box.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Posts: 2,349
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 02:57:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:37:56 PM
I know what you mean. It's a strange one, isn't it. Any hint of theatrics from Salah, even when it is a foul, and he gets slaughtered. But if he stays up, he gets nothing despite being fouled.

Contrast that with Grealish today. He goes down in spectacularly theatrical fashion when not touched, then handles the ball... but wins a penalty for his Oscar performance. I wonder what the pundits will make of that? If it was Salah we'd be hearing the outrage for years.

Just saw Grealish was trending on Twitter and had a look. I assumed it was because of his theatrical dive but no, it's all praise for how good he is. Had to really search for any condemnation about him diving and that was from a Liverpool fan.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • Posts: 12,272
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 03:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:57:59 PM
Just saw Grealish was trending on Twitter and had a look. I assumed it was because of his theatrical dive but no, it's all praise for how good he is. Had to really search for any condemnation about him diving and that was from a Liverpool fan.
It seems so many people are dive-blind when it comes to certain players, but suddenly offer forensic analysis when it's other players.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Enders

  • Posts: 2,571
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 03:17:01 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 03:01:36 PM
It seems so many people are dive-blind when it comes to certain players, but suddenly offer forensic analysis when it's other players.
Depends purely on whether their passport is blue or not
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • Posts: 12,272
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,272
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 03:41:53 PM »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 03:17:01 PM
Depends purely on whether their passport is blue or not
Passport and club they play for, I'd say.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Al 666

  • Posts: 21,890
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 04:29:29 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:15:38 PM
You do try to be obtuse.

I have asked for data that shows your assertion that there are all these missed offside calls in ---PREMIER LEAGUE matches.

You have yet to produce any evidence.

And i'll go one more. Using video to go back to years when video was not available is a farce. The game is played under the rules at the time.

The only thing that mattered was the --clear and blatantly obvious-- missed offside calls. Which according to you happened every match. Yet, you have no proof.

The marginal offside calls few gave a damn. Some went for you, some didn't. Yet going back with video and looking for millimetres offside calls is not relevant.

You can't separate the difference. You have a bone to chew on and by Fowler you're going to flog it to death.

So once again, show us where there were all these missed offside calls--every match in the Premier League according to you. And i'll simplify things for you. As we are Liverpool supporters, just concentrate on those. Because we don't care if there was one in a Stoke v Palace match.

I posted a study that showed that Assistant referees making offside mistakes was inevitable. That optical errors were inevitable. Quite clearly Premier League assistant referees are not going to be immune from optical errors so the research is relevant.

What I said right from the start was the biggest single issue for me with the old way offsides were judged was the number of times players who were onside were flagged off. That is pretty inevitable because by the time the assistant has decided the ball has been played and checks the defensive line the attacker has usually moved forwards and the defender has often pushed out.

If you want a Liverpool example of that then the game versus City in 13/14 is a perfect example of this.



Quite clearly that goal would have been allowed under VAR.

I think it is crystal clear that we get better line decisions under VAR. The question for me is whether the delays are worth it.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Posts: 38,634
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,634
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 04:31:22 PM »
You not anything a bit more relevant Al, maybe that Poborsky offside from Euro 96?
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • Posts: 21,890
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 05:02:47 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:31:22 PM
You not anything a bit more relevant Al, maybe that Poborsky offside from Euro 96?

I think an image that illustrates my point perfectly is the height of relevance.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Posts: 38,634
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,634
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 05:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:47 PM
I think an image that illustrates my point perfectly is the height of relevance.

That a linesman perfectly in line with the last defender, with a great view of the attacker and the passer, shouldnt be getting such a basic decision incorrect and is far more an indication of piss poor officiating than a need for technology debating tiny offside decisions and still often being inconclusive...?

Its a good point Al, well done for once
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Ghost Town

  • Posts: 4,977
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 05:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:47 PM
I think an image that illustrates my point perfectly is the height of relevance.
I imagine it's rare for those ''25%'' errors to be as blatent as that. I expect, even if the stat were true, that most are errors in the sense of a few centimeters/millimeters, or at worst, a player called off long before there was any suggestion of a goal-scoring opportunity, let alone a goal. i.e errors when a technical analysis is done using digital imaging, but probably not errors in the sense that fans would be raging about them. You're implying at least one major offside error per game but I don't recall that as being the cumulative experience of watching the game over many years pre-VAR
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Jake

  • Posts: 12,045
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,045
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 05:14:10 PM »
Mane wasn't offside. Var is shite.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • Posts: 21,890
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 05:17:15 PM »
Right so the pedants  :) want a recent example from a Liverpool game.

How about the last season before VAR was introduced in the Premier League.

mane" border="0

Mane versus Arsenal and another goal that would have been given under VAR.

If the Ref's had got those two decisions correct we could well be sitting here with 21 titles.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • Posts: 21,890
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 05:31:28 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:08:20 PM
That a linesman perfectly in line with the last defender, with a great view of the attacker and the passer, shouldnt be getting such a basic decision incorrect and is far more an indication of piss poor officiating than a need for technology debating tiny offside decisions and still often being inconclusive...?

Its a good point Al, well done for once

Except our brains and eyes do not work like a freeze-frame. The studies I posted detail flash lag illusion and optical errors. Please read them and then you may be in a better position to comment.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ghost Town

  • Posts: 4,977
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 05:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:17:15 PM
Right so the pedants  :) want a recent example from a Liverpool game.

How about the last season before VAR was introduced in the Premier League.

mane" border="0

Mane versus Arsenal and another goal that would have been given under VAR.

If the Ref's had got those two decisions correct we could well be sitting here with 21 titles.
No doubt you've also checked every decision that went for us pre-VAR which might not have gone for us, post-VAR, and assessed what impact that will have had on our 21 titles...

In any case no-one is saying VAR won't get some decisions right, especially blatant ones. You seem to be arguing...well, to be honest I don't know what you are arguing
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online fucking appalled

  • Posts: 38,634
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,634
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 05:37:13 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:31:28 PM
Except our brains and eyes do not work like a freeze-frame. The studies I posted detail flash lag illusion and optical errors. Please read them and then you may be in a better position to comment.

Its another of those isnt it Al? Arguing against pretty much the unarguable. Hopefully therell be some news on the super league tomorrow ;D

In the meantime maybe find another clear offside from 1970 as proof that we need VAR
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Al 666

  • Posts: 21,890
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,890
  • JFT 96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 05:38:31 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:33:56 PM
No doubt you've also checked every decision that went for us pre-VAR which might not have gone for us, post-VAR, and assessed what impact that will have had on our 21 titles...

In any case no-one is saying VAR won't get some decisions right, especially blatant ones. You seem to be arguing...well, to be honest I don't know what you are arguing

My argument is that VAR clearly makes better line decisions. The controversial ones are now the ridiculously tight ones. So do we continue with better decisions and accept the subsequent delays or do we go back to assistant referees getting around a quarter of their decisions wrong.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
