Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be an integral part of professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and must continue to be utilised going forward
4 (10.8%)
No! - It is ruining the game / is unnecessary...
15 (40.5%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc / the problem is those running it etc....(discuss)
18 (48.6%)

Total Members Voted: 37

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened  (Read 315829 times)

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,181
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 07:10:44 PM »
It's shit.

I've swung from supporter to hater - it's ruining the game
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,623
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 07:11:14 PM »
Just an absolute joke at this point

That offside against Italy in 1990 though
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 07:11:46 PM »
Really perplexed that people are still getting itritated by this. Game against Everton was the last straw for me, no intent on watching games any longer because this isnt football - its all about referees every single game.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,250
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 07:15:11 PM »
Fuck you, VAR.  :no

Get innnnnnnn Jota!!!!
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 07:16:17 PM »
Foul on Ogbonna? Fuck off
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 07:26:28 PM »
Never a foul, absurd that they overturned that decision, but Jota was offside regardless when Mane got to the ball in that coming together.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 07:26:44 PM »
Going against the grain here I guess but as gutted as I was with that goal getting ruled out, Mane caught the back of the defender who went down after, we got a penalty from Salah getting caught in a similar way.
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 07:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:15:11 PM
Fuck you, VAR.  :no

Get innnnnnnn Jota!!!!
This game in two sentences. Plan going forward: score more goals than what VAR chalks away from us. Simples.  ;D
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Yeah right..
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 07:31:04 PM »
https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dymbpd

Is there really an infringement there?

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 07:33:37 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:31:04 PM
https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dymbpd

Is there really an infringement there?

Knew this would happen. Palace player gets sent off and RAWK goes into meltdown after one of my posts. Mane slides in with studs showing and nothing wrong.
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 07:34:47 PM »
Get rid of it
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 07:36:25 PM »
Mane either fouled the West Ham player, or got the ball and Jota was offside. Was the correct decision, and the ref probably would have blown for it has VAR not been a thing.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,422
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 07:37:47 PM »
Pretty sure almost none of us celebrated that 'goal'
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,226
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 07:37:48 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 07:33:37 PM
Knew this would happen. Palace player gets sent off and RAWK goes into meltdown after one of my posts. Mane slides in with studs showing and nothing wrong.

Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Yeah right..
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 07:38:30 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 07:33:37 PM
Knew this would happen. Palace player gets sent off and RAWK goes into meltdown after one of my posts. Mane slides in with studs showing and nothing wrong.

Mate..you need to chill, nobody has an agenda on you.

My pennies worth..3 players go for the ball, the defender gets something on it..no foul of any significance was made.
Maybe I'm biased about it.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 07:38:41 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:36:25 PM
Mane either fouled the West Ham player, or got the ball and Jota was offside. Was the correct decision, and the ref probably would have blown for it has VAR not been a thing.

Pretty much. However that's how inept they are, even when they get to the correct outcome they manage to make a mess of it somehow.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 07:39:26 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:38:30 PM
Mate..you need to chill, nobody has an agenda on you.

My pennies worth..3 players go for the ball, the defender gets something on it..no foul of any significance was made.
Maybe I'm biased about it.

I am chilled mate. Just pointing out the double standards, thats all. Logging off now for a family night. Have a good evening
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,395
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 07:41:06 PM »
Amatts brother in law invented VAR, so lets just sit and listen to his expertise.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • Yes lad!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 07:43:00 PM »
Not really bothered by the decisions today, still is shit and football is much better without it.
Logged

Online Bill Shepherd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • Works well when under constant supervision.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 07:48:46 PM »
Didn't even celebrate the second until I'd seen about three replays. Sad state of affairs.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,250
  • 19:06
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 07:53:30 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:31:04 PM
https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dymbpd

Is there really an infringement there?
There is nothing at all wrong with that.

Mane has a leg out, but it goes right under the 'keeper and there is no foul.

To be honest, I fully expected it to be ruled out by VAR simply due to it looking messy. I also expected Jota's second winner to be ruled out too. Why? Because I just do now, when we score. Especially when it's a winning goal.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,806
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 07:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 07:33:37 PM
Knew this would happen. Palace player gets sent off and RAWK goes into meltdown after one of my posts. Mane slides in with studs showing and nothing wrong.

Who are you?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,395
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 08:02:06 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Today at 07:55:13 PM
Were you fiddled with as a kid

I mean seriously?
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 08:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:02:06 PM
I mean seriously?
Oh man, that's terrible Amatt  :(
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,878
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Poll re-opened
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 08:13:15 PM »
Honestly, when thy went to VAR, I knew it was getting ruled out, because that's just how its working for us this season. I was slightly, somewhat, mildy angry, but I was already expecting it to happen. I was expecting them to fuck us over, and sure enough, they delivered. It's not even surprising anymore. When Jota scored again, I didn't even get excited or celebrate the goal as I usually would in a spiteful manner when we get fucked by officials and a team parks the bus. Not even a glimmer of joy because again I was expecting VAR to come and piss on my chips. This game is beyond fucked. On top of the entire Covid situation and empty grounds, it's just not football. Both of these situations need fucked off for the joy to return.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 