Honestly, when thy went to VAR, I knew it was getting ruled out, because that's just how its working for us this season. I was slightly, somewhat, mildy angry, but I was already expecting it to happen. I was expecting them to fuck us over, and sure enough, they delivered. It's not even surprising anymore. When Jota scored again, I didn't even get excited or celebrate the goal as I usually would in a spiteful manner when we get fucked by officials and a team parks the bus. Not even a glimmer of joy because again I was expecting VAR to come and piss on my chips. This game is beyond fucked. On top of the entire Covid situation and empty grounds, it's just not football. Both of these situations need fucked off for the joy to return.