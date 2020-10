Thought he was sent to The Championship for a game?



No. As stated he was 4th official in his next game after refereeing Leeds v Wolves 2 days after his Goodison VAR stint.The papers even presented it that Coote was taken out of the firing line of both refereeing and VAR when the truth is that every referee has a rota where he stands as 4th official regularly.Very little in the papers about why the FA have taken their silent stance since VVD was injured. A favour to the FA by the media.