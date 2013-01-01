Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7480 on: Today at 09:22:01 AM
Get rid of Stockley Park all together. It's obvious the staff involved are not competent to run it.

Keep the screen by the side of the pitch. The ref can request a playback at anytime, with the two teams given 1 request each half where they have to state what they are appealing for (foul/offside/ball out of play), which they lose if the decision goes against them, and they can't appeal again for the rest of the half. 1 extra appeal give for extra time.

The ruling from playback on offside is not applied using lines drawn, the referee looks at the playback and decides if the actual decision should reasonably have been given, so looking at very marginal offside, the on-pitch ruling stays the same. If a player was obviously on or offside and the assistant referee should really have seen that, then the ruling is reversed.

The whole process of the referee looking at the screen should be on live mic to the whole stadium.
They state clearly who's requested the playback, what it's for, and having looked at it, what their ruling is.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7481 on: Today at 03:23:52 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:27:59 AM
Last night I didnt celebrate the Jota goal. That amazing let off when we score has been totally fucked by VAR.
Same.

This is the problem with VAR ultimately. In trying to be factual (and messing this up badly) about an emotional sport it's robbed the game of it's very essence.

I was originally, and until very recently, in favour but the implementation is atrocious. The don't wave offside rule is ridiculous and potentially dangerous to players. The measurement of parts of the body that could but never do score goals is ridiculous. And the looking the other way when certain teams are involved is nefarious or just inept.

Not a fan.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7482 on: Today at 08:25:15 PM
Here's a little poser:

the game is tight, neck and neck, and the clock's ticking on. Last 5 mins.
A corner only gets half-cleared, and the ball comes back into the box, there's a bit of pinball, it's bouncing around everywhere.
It finally comes to the striker at head-height, but in the melee his body position is off, so he goes for an overhead kick, and scores - epic - what football is all about, right?
BUT WAIT - the nearest defender runs to the ref shouting 'high foot!', and like a weasel claims he couldn't make a challenge for the ball because of 'unfair play' from the forward.
Ref goes to VAR.
I don't know what happens next but I do know that it's not football
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7483 on: Today at 08:34:20 PM
Dangerous kicking is dangerous kicking.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
Reply #7484 on: Today at 08:37:55 PM
 :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'(
