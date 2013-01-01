Get rid of Stockley Park all together. It's obvious the staff involved are not competent to run it.



Keep the screen by the side of the pitch. The ref can request a playback at anytime, with the two teams given 1 request each half where they have to state what they are appealing for (foul/offside/ball out of play), which they lose if the decision goes against them, and they can't appeal again for the rest of the half. 1 extra appeal give for extra time.



The ruling from playback on offside is not applied using lines drawn, the referee looks at the playback and decides if the actual decision should reasonably have been given, so looking at very marginal offside, the on-pitch ruling stays the same. If a player was obviously on or offside and the assistant referee should really have seen that, then the ruling is reversed.



The whole process of the referee looking at the screen should be on live mic to the whole stadium.

They state clearly who's requested the playback, what it's for, and having looked at it, what their ruling is.