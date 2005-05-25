Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 09:20:02 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 26, 2020, 10:40:16 AM
:butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

Hang on, nearly done

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

They do, last season they were told not to raise the flag at all which resulted in wrongly awarded corners, this season they have been told to flag once a move breaks down IF THEY THINK IT WAS OFFSIDE

It's nothing to do with VAR, they only get involved with offside when a goal is scored, the ref awards a penalty where there's a potential offside or the VAR looks at a potential penalty but thinks there's an offside in the build up, everything outside this is back on the linesman like it was pre VAR, if a linesman doesn't flag then it's either because it's tight and he thinks it was onside or he's fucking blind, either way he was never going to flag whether there's VAR or not

VAR is bad enough as it is but getting involved in every single attacking move to check for linesman mistakes will make the game even shitter to watch and will add 10/15 mins injury time to each half


I agree in principal that minimising the impact of VAR is necessary, and I'm glad they did remedy that GLARING whole in their protocol.

First things first: they did spend a whole season where clear offsides could lead to corners and wouldn't have any chance of review. In our match against Arsenal early last season, Aubamayeng got through on goal in the inside right channel and Matip did brilliantly well to cover it deflect it behind for a corner. He was yards offside. Arsenal could easily have scored from that attacking set piece and we'd be supposed to swallow that despite the fact that there would be no possible review for this.

It speaks to the calibre of minds making these rules and the process involved in it. A total hodge-podge that doesn't account for any of the unintended consequences of trying to introduce the biggest revolution to football since the use of substitutes, and then tries to shoe-horn them into the existing set-up, taking apparently no lessons from any of the multitude of professional sports that have introduce video replay as a part of their arbitration over the last two decades.

My point originally bringing up the McGinn thing is that there is obviously going to be a sense of injustice when you see them conjuring offsides that no one gave on the pitch, and no one can fathom off the pitch such as the Mané goal one against Everton, and ones that still marginal but are obvious on replay such as the Barkley one which leads to a corner which leads to a goal.

There's a cognitive dissonance involved in saying "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal cannot be reviewed" and "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal must be reviewed" from which obviously fans will feel injustice. It also speaks to the huge problem they have in determining that offside is an entirely binary state (on or off, no liminal space) and the time it takes to determine that (which again, is often to nobody's satisfaction and undermined by the limitations of the technology available).

Unless they can stream-line the offside process, or use a system that allows for a margin of error allowed by the technology, that element of it is just poisonous. If they're keeping it, they need to devise a separate system for the linesmen to say "couldn't tell, need to check" rather than "Completely guessing here mate... let's use this as a jumping off point and and let the dickheads in Stockley Park pore over it for five minutes with AutoCAD and the video remote".

Beyond that, the system of normal refs doing VAR with their colleagues is conclusively proven not to work. The implementation is entirely at random. Intervening on the Fabinho call where the ref has seen and made his decision (i.e. integrity of the onfield ref, even if I disagree with the call) and not intervening on the Maguire one... what the absolute fuck? How can anyone trust this process? It is pretty much a roulette wheel what's going to happen.

Terrible system: football was absolutely fine without it.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7441 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 09:20:02 AM
I agree in principal that minimising the impact of VAR is necessary, and I'm glad they did remedy that GLARING whole in their protocol.

First things first: they did spend a whole season where clear offsides could lead to corners and wouldn't have any chance of review. In our match against Arsenal early last season, Aubamayeng got through on goal in the inside right channel and Matip did brilliantly well to cover it deflect it behind for a corner. He was yards offside. Arsenal could easily have scored from that attacking set piece and we'd be supposed to swallow that despite the fact that there would be no possible review for this.

It speaks to the calibre of minds making these rules and the process involved in it. A total hodge-podge that doesn't account for any of the unintended consequences of trying to introduce the biggest revolution to football since the use of substitutes, and then tries to shoe-horn them into the existing set-up, taking apparently no lessons from any of the multitude of professional sports that have introduce video replay as a part of their arbitration over the last two decades.

My point originally bringing up the McGinn thing is that there is obviously going to be a sense of injustice when you see them conjuring offsides that no one gave on the pitch, and no one can fathom off the pitch such as the Mané goal one against Everton, and ones that still marginal but are obvious on replay such as the Barkley one which leads to a corner which leads to a goal.

There's a cognitive dissonance involved in saying "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal cannot be reviewed" and "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal must be reviewed" from which obviously fans will feel injustice. It also speaks to the huge problem they have in determining that offside is an entirely binary state (on or off, no liminal space) and the time it takes to determine that (which again, is often to nobody's satisfaction and undermined by the limitations of the technology available).

Unless they can stream-line the offside process, or use a system that allows for a margin of error allowed by the technology, that element of it is just poisonous. If they're keeping it, they need to devise a separate system for the linesmen to say "couldn't tell, need to check" rather than "Completely guessing here mate... let's use this as a jumping off point and and let the dickheads in Stockley Park pore over it for five minutes with AutoCAD and the video remote".

Beyond that, the system of normal refs doing VAR with their colleagues is conclusively proven not to work. The implementation is entirely at random. Intervening on the Fabinho call where the ref has seen and made his decision (i.e. integrity of the onfield ref, even if I disagree with the call) and not intervening on the Maguire one... what the absolute fuck? How can anyone trust this process? It is pretty much a roulette wheel what's going to happen.

Terrible system: football was absolutely fine without it.
Good post, but the line I've bolded is key, but it's also linked to culture. It feels like there is a culture of arse covering, looking after each other. I can understand it to an extent, because of the historical shit that officials have had to deal with. If they don't look after each other then who will?

It then comes back to the quality of thinking, because surely Riley must see that the current situation is untenable. Closing ranks when the world can see ridiculous errors; and then the explanations such as they were only asked to review whether it was in or out of the box. Again, only looking at half of what happened when the other half was crucial to the outcome is nonsensical and makes them look worse.

I agree with Mourinho - while frustrating at the time, we can live with real time mistakes on tight calls because reffing a game that fast is difficult.

But when they still fuck things up after being able to see exactly what happened is hard to take. Then they double down with bullshit explanations, are secretive about their processes and are completely unaccountable.

I was actually in favour of some kind of video replays to support better decision making, but like the worst sort of project creep they've gone way off brief.
JRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 AM »
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.
rob19:6

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7443 on: Yesterday at 12:21:05 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:42:30 AM
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.

For me, they went about the implementation of VAR totally arse about face and in their arrogance, I doubt they even looked at how Rugby uses it. While the video referee will inform the on pitch officials if they miss something, usually the referee on field is still king. For example, when a try is scored, if the referee and his linesman is happy with what they have seen they give the try, no fucking about checking for this that and the other. If they are unsure, then they go to the video.

In the PL, they should be using VAR for what it is, an assistance tool to help them make the correct decision. If the linesman/woman can see an offside then flag it there and then and that is it. If there is no doubt in the officials mind, then if a goal is scored, it stands without checks unless it is a blatantly obvious error like Sterling away at City, non of this 2mm shite, if it looks tight but there is a doubt in the officials mind, then keep the flag down and if a goal is scored, then stop the game straight away and indicate for the VAR to look.
goliath377

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7444 on: Yesterday at 12:49:14 PM »
Adding margin of error is not an option, it just moves the line.
There was already incident in Holland where legitimate goal was disallowed because assistant flagged for offside, VAR showed player to be just onside within the margin of error and therefore on-pitch decision stood.

There could be a case for allowing all such goals to stand but that is incredibly harsh on defenders.

What should be done is either removal of lines or a time frame introduced.

Btw using feet only is also very harsh on defenders during set pieces or even holding a high line.
goliath377

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7445 on: Yesterday at 12:51:29 PM »
As for regular reviews transparency and accountability is the best way forward but will never happen sadly
Classycara

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7446 on: Yesterday at 01:10:58 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:42:30 AM
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.

Astounding really that people still think that at a system level VAR could work great and it's only limited by the people using it. Well there's no way to remove the reliance on people using it, and there's no way to counter the subjective conflicts between how subjective decisions should be made. It's a (the) fundamental limitation of the system, and it's never going away.

Seems crazy to me that people think that the systemic problems with it could go away. Not sure if it's just eternal optimism, sunk cost fallacy or plain gamblers logic/fallacy
McrRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7447 on: Yesterday at 01:15:07 PM »
Suggestion: scoring with a part of the body that isn't head or foot is quite rare... you'll often get shoulders in aerial duels but they're easy to pick out as a separate instance.

If we're stuck with var... measure off head or foot, whichever is the nearest to goal. Yes, different players have different size feet (and heads - looking at you Harry) but at least we're comparing like with like.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7448 on: Yesterday at 01:52:25 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 01:15:07 PM
Suggestion: scoring with a part of the body that isn't head or foot is quite rare... you'll often get shoulders in aerial duels but they're easy to pick out as a separate instance.

If we're stuck with var... measure off head or foot, whichever is the nearest to goal. Yes, different players have different size feet (and heads - looking at you Harry) but at least we're comparing like with like.

If we are going to do that, just go off feet. Personally think no lines need to be used and it should be given only if clearly offside to the eye on the replay, but get people saying "well its offside so needs an exact measurement". In that case just go off the feet. The point off offside was to stop people gaining an advantage, having your head in front of a defender doesn't give any kind of advantage.
JRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7449 on: Yesterday at 02:00:04 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:10:58 PM
Astounding really that people still think that at a system level VAR could work great and it's only limited by the people using it. Well there's no way to remove the reliance on people using it, and there's no way to counter the subjective conflicts between how subjective decisions should be made. It's a (the) fundamental limitation of the system, and it's never going away.

Seems crazy to me that people think that the systemic problems with it could go away. Not sure if it's just eternal optimism, sunk cost fallacy or plain gamblers logic/fallacy
The technology is fine. Anything the referee is not quite sure about , he should go to the monitor. The decision should be made by the on field referee, not a VAR. The VAR should only assist , not make decisions. At the moment there are too many people involved in making decisions. 
stockdam

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7450 on: Yesterday at 02:06:59 PM »
Personally I would like to see just feet used.

Id also like Artificial Intelligence used that would be trained by a group of refs. If 90% of them would have given offside using the naked eye and freeze frames then its offside otherwise its onside. This would eliminate any human bias or mistakes and favour onside. It would also eliminate the offsides that are impossible to see using the human eye. I think that this method would only flag offside when its pretty clear and obvious and the majority of us would agree. The decision would be instantaneous and could be viewed by the ref to make sure that there was no mistake.
goliath377

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7451 on: Yesterday at 02:16:16 PM »


Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:52:25 PM
If we are going to do that, just go off feet. Personally think no lines need to be used and it should be given only if clearly offside to the eye on the replay, but get people saying "well its offside so needs an exact measurement". In that case just go off the feet. The point off offside was to stop people gaining an advantage, having your head in front of a defender doesn't give any kind of advantage.

It does give an advantage on set pieces, also when defenders move out to catch opponent offside
Liv4-3lee

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7452 on: Yesterday at 02:32:27 PM »
If the use just feet, could they use sensors in players boots to see if the player was offside or not or would you need more technology to measure this?
Zimagic

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7453 on: Yesterday at 02:35:53 PM »
The issue with using feet is that you can have players going different directions where their heads are over a meter apart. That's never going to happen.
Something Worse

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7454 on: Yesterday at 02:43:24 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 02:35:53 PM
The issue with using feet is that you can have players going different directions where their heads are over a meter apart. That's never going to happen.

Who cares? That would rule out armpit and sleeve offsides
Dull Tools

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7455 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 02:32:27 PM
If the use just feet, could they use sensors in players boots to see if the player was offside or not or would you need more technology to measure this?
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.
irc65

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7456 on: Yesterday at 02:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October 26, 2020, 11:11:34 AM
Not sure what this photo prooves.
Hendo has an odd gait?
JC the Messiah

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7457 on: Yesterday at 03:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:53:40 PM
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.
They have smaller feet, yeah?
rob19:6

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7458 on: Yesterday at 03:35:18 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:53:40 PM
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.

Not necessarily, there are plenty of factors, such as body position, movement, balance, direction faced that could fall into giving the defender the advantage. It is wrong that a forward can be back to goal on a ball over the top, with a defender running back towards his goal, all feet dead level and be given offside because he has a fat arse.
4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7459 on: Yesterday at 03:37:18 PM »
Just use the gps vests players already wear but  also put a sensor on the front.

Use this to determine offside.
rob19:6

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7460 on: Yesterday at 03:43:40 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:37:18 PM
Just use the gps vests players already wear but  also put a sensor on the front.

Use this to determine offside.

With the collar on our Nike shirts, Mo and Sadio can wear the shirts back to front and no-one will notice :D
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7461 on: Yesterday at 04:03:42 PM »
I'll start by saying that I was in favour of VAR, as I have always hated the fact that referee errors in big games could ultimately cost a team the title or cause them to be relegated.  However, I think that ultimately VAR has actually caused more issues than it has solved.

The last couple of weeks are a perfect example for me.  There were two glaring misses by the on field officials in big games (Pickford and Maguire) which were exactly the sort of mistakes that VAR was brought in to eliminate, and yet neither decision was reversed.  On the other side of the coin you have the Mane offside and Fabinho 'penalty' which were reversed and yet I can't believe that anyone in a pre-VAR world would have complained if both of the original decisions had stood.  In other words, they have created controversy where there was previously none, but not eliminated the controversy that already existed.

There are ultimately potential solutions that would improve things (more use of the pitch side monitors, introducing a margin of error buffer for offside, and changing 'clear and obvious' error to just 'potential' error), but the weak link will always be the officials themselves, so I would actually now favour ditching VAR completely or maybe just using it for off the ball incidents and serious foul play.

VAR: turning believers into doubters since 2019.
Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7462 on: Yesterday at 04:11:18 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 12:21:05 PM
For me, they went about the implementation of VAR totally arse about face and in their arrogance, I doubt they even looked at how Rugby uses it. While the video referee will inform the on pitch officials if they miss something, usually the referee on field is still king. For example, when a try is scored, if the referee and his linesman is happy with what they have seen they give the try, no fucking about checking for this that and the other. If they are unsure, then they go to the video.

In the PL, they should be using VAR for what it is, an assistance tool to help them make the correct decision. If the linesman/woman can see an offside then flag it there and then and that is it. If there is no doubt in the officials mind, then if a goal is scored, it stands without checks unless it is a blatantly obvious error like Sterling away at City, non of this 2mm shite, if it looks tight but there is a doubt in the officials mind, then keep the flag down and if a goal is scored, then stop the game straight away and indicate for the VAR to look.
irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7463 on: Yesterday at 04:35:58 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:03:42 PM
I'll start by saying that I was in favour of VAR, as I have always hated the fact that referee errors in big games could ultimately cost a team the title or cause them to be relegated.  However, I think that ultimately VAR has actually caused more issues than it has solved.

The last couple of weeks are a perfect example for me.  There were two glaring misses by the on field officials in big games (Pickford and Maguire) which were exactly the sort of mistakes that VAR was brought in to eliminate, and yet neither decision was reversed.  On the other side of the coin you have the Mane offside and Fabinho 'penalty' which were reversed and yet I can't believe that anyone in a pre-VAR world would have complained if both of the original decisions had stood.  In other words, they have created controversy where there was previously none, but not eliminated the controversy that already existed.

There are ultimately potential solutions that would improve things (more use of the pitch side monitors, introducing a margin of error buffer for offside, and changing 'clear and obvious' error to just 'potential' error), but the weak link will always be the officials themselves, so I would actually now favour ditching VAR completely or maybe just using it for off the ball incidents and serious foul play.

VAR: turning believers into doubters since 2019.
I agree with this and was in favour of it too for the reasons you set out. It just needs binning now. It's a good idea but is completely dependent on the VAR officials being able to make clear objective decisions without prejudice. As others have suggested , one solution could be to separate VAR officials from the officials on the pitch, but PGMOL won't agree to that. Even your last suggestion about restricting it to serious foul play won't work because as we saw with the VVD incident, that is dependent on the people in the booth  recognising serious foul play. It's spoiling the game.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7464 on: Yesterday at 04:41:42 PM »
Quote from: goliath377 on Yesterday at 02:16:16 PM

It does give an advantage on set pieces, also when defenders move out to catch opponent offside

Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 02:35:53 PM
The issue with using feet is that you can have players going different directions where their heads are over a meter apart. That's never going to happen.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:53:40 PM
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.
But so what? Faster players have an advantage over slower ones; taller players over shorter ones when it comes to heading, trickier players over cloggers and so on. Football is not and has never been about absolute equality. If an attacker has the ability to keep his feet onside but somehow gain an advantage by having his head or shoulders or whatever bent forward or something, then good for him.

As long as he's not standing in an offside position then I don't see the issue. After all, offside was created specifically to regulate where players stand with respect to the last two (initially it was three) opposition players.

Over time we've lost sight of that so that offside seems to have become a thing in itself rather than an issue of advantage based on where a player stands.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7465 on: Yesterday at 04:46:10 PM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:03:42 PM
I'll start by saying that I was in favour of VAR, as I have always hated the fact that referee errors in big games could ultimately cost a team the title or cause them to be relegated.  However, I think that ultimately VAR has actually caused more issues than it has solved.

The last couple of weeks are a perfect example for me.  There were two glaring misses by the on field officials in big games (Pickford and Maguire) which were exactly the sort of mistakes that VAR was brought in to eliminate, and yet neither decision was reversed.  On the other side of the coin you have the Mane offside and Fabinho 'penalty' which were reversed and yet I can't believe that anyone in a pre-VAR world would have complained if both of the original decisions had stood.  In other words, they have created controversy where there was previously none, but not eliminated the controversy that already existed.

There are ultimately potential solutions that would improve things (more use of the pitch side monitors, introducing a margin of error buffer for offside, and changing 'clear and obvious' error to just 'potential' error), but the weak link will always be the officials themselves, so I would actually now favour ditching VAR completely or maybe just using it for off the ball incidents and serious foul play.

VAR: turning believers into doubters since 2019.
I'm with you Doc. I was a massive proponent of video assistance for referees, from long before VAR was ever even mooted. But After a couple of seasons of it I, too, have reached the stage where I would rather it was gone completely. For me it's the effect on the emotional flow of the game that is the big killer. I'd rather there be big glaring errors now and then, over not being able to celebrate a goal immediately, or going through a whole gamut of celebration and joy and mental re-calibration of the state of the match, only for it all to be cold-sicked sometimes several minutes later due to a protracted VAR check.

4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7466 on: Yesterday at 05:24:55 PM »
David Coote watch.. Demoted or not??



Misses the Pickford red. The next week was 4th official.



This weekend Ref's the Burnley v Chelsea match.
FlashGordon

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7467 on: Yesterday at 05:40:11 PM »
Dyche must be rubbing his hands with glee. How many leg breakers will they be able to get away with. My guess is 3.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7468 on: Yesterday at 05:41:55 PM »
I'd like to see a giant badger released when Manchester United play, the badger could capture any of their attackers and fling them off into space.
Clint Eastwood

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7469 on: Yesterday at 06:12:47 PM »
Dont think well ever get an explanation. Still waiting.
redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7470 on: Yesterday at 06:21:25 PM »
They're taking the piss and dragging their heels hoping we'll get bored waiting and give up.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7471 on: Yesterday at 06:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:41:55 PM
I'd like to see a giant badger released when Manchester United play, the badger could capture any of their attackers and fling them off into space.

Bit random?
Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7472 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:42:41 PM
Bit random?

I'd pay £14.95 to watch that
farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7473 on: Yesterday at 07:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:12:47 PM
Dont think well ever get an explanation. Still waiting.
I don't know what you are talking about, they gave us clear directions how to find the answers we were looking for.

Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7474 on: Today at 05:57:45 AM »
Apparently the Premier League has a 'pornbot' problem - bots on their social media luring people to porn sites and suchlike

I finally understand why the VAR officials are so shite - they're watching porn on those screens - no wonder they miss the obvious and draw wobbly lines - too busy wanking
lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7475 on: Today at 06:27:19 AM »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:42:30 AM
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.

So apart from the laws of the game and people implementing them, everything is fine.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:37:18 PM
Just use the gps vests players already wear but  also put a sensor on the front.

Use this to determine offside.

Just use linesmen, it already worked satisfactorily for 100 years.
