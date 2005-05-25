



They do, last season they were told not to raise the flag at all which resulted in wrongly awarded corners, this season they have been told to flag once a move breaks down IF THEY THINK IT WAS OFFSIDE



It's nothing to do with VAR, they only get involved with offside when a goal is scored, the ref awards a penalty where there's a potential offside or the VAR looks at a potential penalty but thinks there's an offside in the build up, everything outside this is back on the linesman like it was pre VAR, if a linesman doesn't flag then it's either because it's tight and he thinks it was onside or he's fucking blind, either way he was never going to flag whether there's VAR or not



VAR is bad enough as it is but getting involved in every single attacking move to check for linesman mistakes will make the game even shitter to watch and will add 10/15 mins injury time to each half





I agree in principal that minimising the impact of VAR is necessary, and I'm glad they did remedy that GLARING whole in their protocol.First things first: they did spend a whole season where clear offsides could lead to corners and wouldn't have any chance of review. In our match against Arsenal early last season, Aubamayeng got through on goal in the inside right channel and Matip did brilliantly well to cover it deflect it behind for a corner. He was yards offside. Arsenal could easily have scored from that attacking set piece and we'd be supposed to swallow that despite the fact that there would be no possible review for this.It speaks to the calibre of minds making these rules and the process involved in it. A total hodge-podge that doesn't account for any of the unintended consequences of trying to introduce the biggest revolution to football since the use of substitutes, and then tries to shoe-horn them into the existing set-up, taking apparently no lessons from any of the multitude of professional sports that have introduce video replay as a part of their arbitration over the last two decades.My point originally bringing up the McGinn thing is that there is obviously going to be a sense of injustice when you see them conjuring offsides that no one gave on the pitch, and no one can fathom off the pitch such as the Mané goal one against Everton, and ones that still marginal but are obvious on replay such as the Barkley one which leads to a corner which leads to a goal.There's a cognitive dissonance involved in saying "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal cannot be reviewed" and "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal must be reviewed" from which obviously fans will feel injustice. It also speaks to the huge problem they have in determining that offside is an entirely binary state (on or off, no liminal space) and the time it takes to determine that (which again, is often to nobody's satisfaction and undermined by the limitations of the technology available).Unless they can stream-line the offside process, or use a system that allows for a margin of error allowed by the technology, that element of it is just poisonous. If they're keeping it, they need to devise a separate system for the linesmen to say "couldn't tell, need to check" rather than "Completely guessing here mate... let's use this as a jumping off point and and let the dickheads in Stockley Park pore over it for five minutes with AutoCAD and the video remote".Beyond that, the system of normal refs doing VAR with their colleagues is conclusively proven not to work. The implementation is entirely at random. Intervening on the Fabinho call where the ref has seen and made his decision (i.e. integrity of the onfield ref, even if I disagree with the call) and not intervening on the Maguire one... what the absolute fuck? How can anyone trust this process? It is pretty much a roulette wheel what's going to happen.Terrible system: football was absolutely fine without it.