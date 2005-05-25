Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 310696 times)

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 09:20:02 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:40:16 AM
:butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

Hang on, nearly done

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

They do, last season they were told not to raise the flag at all which resulted in wrongly awarded corners, this season they have been told to flag once a move breaks down IF THEY THINK IT WAS OFFSIDE

It's nothing to do with VAR, they only get involved with offside when a goal is scored, the ref awards a penalty where there's a potential offside or the VAR looks at a potential penalty but thinks there's an offside in the build up, everything outside this is back on the linesman like it was pre VAR, if a linesman doesn't flag then it's either because it's tight and he thinks it was onside or he's fucking blind, either way he was never going to flag whether there's VAR or not

VAR is bad enough as it is but getting involved in every single attacking move to check for linesman mistakes will make the game even shitter to watch and will add 10/15 mins injury time to each half


I agree in principal that minimising the impact of VAR is necessary, and I'm glad they did remedy that GLARING whole in their protocol.

First things first: they did spend a whole season where clear offsides could lead to corners and wouldn't have any chance of review. In our match against Arsenal early last season, Aubamayeng got through on goal in the inside right channel and Matip did brilliantly well to cover it deflect it behind for a corner. He was yards offside. Arsenal could easily have scored from that attacking set piece and we'd be supposed to swallow that despite the fact that there would be no possible review for this.

It speaks to the calibre of minds making these rules and the process involved in it. A total hodge-podge that doesn't account for any of the unintended consequences of trying to introduce the biggest revolution to football since the use of substitutes, and then tries to shoe-horn them into the existing set-up, taking apparently no lessons from any of the multitude of professional sports that have introduce video replay as a part of their arbitration over the last two decades.

My point originally bringing up the McGinn thing is that there is obviously going to be a sense of injustice when you see them conjuring offsides that no one gave on the pitch, and no one can fathom off the pitch such as the Mané goal one against Everton, and ones that still marginal but are obvious on replay such as the Barkley one which leads to a corner which leads to a goal.

There's a cognitive dissonance involved in saying "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal cannot be reviewed" and "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal must be reviewed" from which obviously fans will feel injustice. It also speaks to the huge problem they have in determining that offside is an entirely binary state (on or off, no liminal space) and the time it takes to determine that (which again, is often to nobody's satisfaction and undermined by the limitations of the technology available).

Unless they can stream-line the offside process, or use a system that allows for a margin of error allowed by the technology, that element of it is just poisonous. If they're keeping it, they need to devise a separate system for the linesmen to say "couldn't tell, need to check" rather than "Completely guessing here mate... let's use this as a jumping off point and and let the dickheads in Stockley Park pore over it for five minutes with AutoCAD and the video remote".

Beyond that, the system of normal refs doing VAR with their colleagues is conclusively proven not to work. The implementation is entirely at random. Intervening on the Fabinho call where the ref has seen and made his decision (i.e. integrity of the onfield ref, even if I disagree with the call) and not intervening on the Maguire one... what the absolute fuck? How can anyone trust this process? It is pretty much a roulette wheel what's going to happen.

Terrible system: football was absolutely fine without it.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 10:16:55 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:20:02 AM
I agree in principal that minimising the impact of VAR is necessary, and I'm glad they did remedy that GLARING whole in their protocol.

First things first: they did spend a whole season where clear offsides could lead to corners and wouldn't have any chance of review. In our match against Arsenal early last season, Aubamayeng got through on goal in the inside right channel and Matip did brilliantly well to cover it deflect it behind for a corner. He was yards offside. Arsenal could easily have scored from that attacking set piece and we'd be supposed to swallow that despite the fact that there would be no possible review for this.

It speaks to the calibre of minds making these rules and the process involved in it. A total hodge-podge that doesn't account for any of the unintended consequences of trying to introduce the biggest revolution to football since the use of substitutes, and then tries to shoe-horn them into the existing set-up, taking apparently no lessons from any of the multitude of professional sports that have introduce video replay as a part of their arbitration over the last two decades.

My point originally bringing up the McGinn thing is that there is obviously going to be a sense of injustice when you see them conjuring offsides that no one gave on the pitch, and no one can fathom off the pitch such as the Mané goal one against Everton, and ones that still marginal but are obvious on replay such as the Barkley one which leads to a corner which leads to a goal.

There's a cognitive dissonance involved in saying "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal cannot be reviewed" and "This event crucial to the scoring of a goal must be reviewed" from which obviously fans will feel injustice. It also speaks to the huge problem they have in determining that offside is an entirely binary state (on or off, no liminal space) and the time it takes to determine that (which again, is often to nobody's satisfaction and undermined by the limitations of the technology available).

Unless they can stream-line the offside process, or use a system that allows for a margin of error allowed by the technology, that element of it is just poisonous. If they're keeping it, they need to devise a separate system for the linesmen to say "couldn't tell, need to check" rather than "Completely guessing here mate... let's use this as a jumping off point and and let the dickheads in Stockley Park pore over it for five minutes with AutoCAD and the video remote".

Beyond that, the system of normal refs doing VAR with their colleagues is conclusively proven not to work. The implementation is entirely at random. Intervening on the Fabinho call where the ref has seen and made his decision (i.e. integrity of the onfield ref, even if I disagree with the call) and not intervening on the Maguire one... what the absolute fuck? How can anyone trust this process? It is pretty much a roulette wheel what's going to happen.

Terrible system: football was absolutely fine without it.
Good post, but the line I've bolded is key, but it's also linked to culture. It feels like there is a culture of arse covering, looking after each other. I can understand it to an extent, because of the historical shit that officials have had to deal with. If they don't look after each other then who will?

It then comes back to the quality of thinking, because surely Riley must see that the current situation is untenable. Closing ranks when the world can see ridiculous errors; and then the explanations such as they were only asked to review whether it was in or out of the box. Again, only looking at half of what happened when the other half was crucial to the outcome is nonsensical and makes them look worse.

I agree with Mourinho - while frustrating at the time, we can live with real time mistakes on tight calls because reffing a game that fast is difficult.

But when they still fuck things up after being able to see exactly what happened is hard to take. Then they double down with bullshit explanations, are secretive about their processes and are completely unaccountable.

I was actually in favour of some kind of video replays to support better decision making, but like the worst sort of project creep they've gone way off brief.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 11:42:30 AM »
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 12:21:05 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:42:30 AM
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.

For me, they went about the implementation of VAR totally arse about face and in their arrogance, I doubt they even looked at how Rugby uses it. While the video referee will inform the on pitch officials if they miss something, usually the referee on field is still king. For example, when a try is scored, if the referee and his linesman is happy with what they have seen they give the try, no fucking about checking for this that and the other. If they are unsure, then they go to the video.

In the PL, they should be using VAR for what it is, an assistance tool to help them make the correct decision. If the linesman/woman can see an offside then flag it there and then and that is it. If there is no doubt in the officials mind, then if a goal is scored, it stands without checks unless it is a blatantly obvious error like Sterling away at City, non of this 2mm shite, if it looks tight but there is a doubt in the officials mind, then keep the flag down and if a goal is scored, then stop the game straight away and indicate for the VAR to look.
Logged

Online goliath377

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 12:49:14 PM »
Adding margin of error is not an option, it just moves the line.
There was already incident in Holland where legitimate goal was disallowed because assistant flagged for offside, VAR showed player to be just onside within the margin of error and therefore on-pitch decision stood.

There could be a case for allowing all such goals to stand but that is incredibly harsh on defenders.

What should be done is either removal of lines or a time frame introduced.

Btw using feet only is also very harsh on defenders during set pieces or even holding a high line.
Logged

Online goliath377

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 12:51:29 PM »
As for regular reviews transparency and accountability is the best way forward but will never happen sadly
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,413
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 01:10:58 PM »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:42:30 AM
The only thing wrong with VAR is the corrupt/incompetent idiots using it. Also the offside law needs changing. Apart from that , the technology is fine.

Astounding really that people still think that at a system level VAR could work great and it's only limited by the people using it. Well there's no way to remove the reliance on people using it, and there's no way to counter the subjective conflicts between how subjective decisions should be made. It's a (the) fundamental limitation of the system, and it's never going away.

Seems crazy to me that people think that the systemic problems with it could go away. Not sure if it's just eternal optimism, sunk cost fallacy or plain gamblers logic/fallacy
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • In the town where I was born
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 01:15:07 PM »
Suggestion: scoring with a part of the body that isn't head or foot is quite rare... you'll often get shoulders in aerial duels but they're easy to pick out as a separate instance.

If we're stuck with var... measure off head or foot, whichever is the nearest to goal. Yes, different players have different size feet (and heads - looking at you Harry) but at least we're comparing like with like.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 01:52:25 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 01:15:07 PM
Suggestion: scoring with a part of the body that isn't head or foot is quite rare... you'll often get shoulders in aerial duels but they're easy to pick out as a separate instance.

If we're stuck with var... measure off head or foot, whichever is the nearest to goal. Yes, different players have different size feet (and heads - looking at you Harry) but at least we're comparing like with like.

If we are going to do that, just go off feet. Personally think no lines need to be used and it should be given only if clearly offside to the eye on the replay, but get people saying "well its offside so needs an exact measurement". In that case just go off the feet. The point off offside was to stop people gaining an advantage, having your head in front of a defender doesn't give any kind of advantage.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 02:00:04 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:10:58 PM
Astounding really that people still think that at a system level VAR could work great and it's only limited by the people using it. Well there's no way to remove the reliance on people using it, and there's no way to counter the subjective conflicts between how subjective decisions should be made. It's a (the) fundamental limitation of the system, and it's never going away.

Seems crazy to me that people think that the systemic problems with it could go away. Not sure if it's just eternal optimism, sunk cost fallacy or plain gamblers logic/fallacy
The technology is fine. Anything the referee is not quite sure about , he should go to the monitor. The decision should be made by the on field referee, not a VAR. The VAR should only assist , not make decisions. At the moment there are too many people involved in making decisions. 
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 02:06:59 PM »
Personally I would like to see just feet used.

Id also like Artificial Intelligence used that would be trained by a group of refs. If 90% of them would have given offside using the naked eye and freeze frames then its offside otherwise its onside. This would eliminate any human bias or mistakes and favour onside. It would also eliminate the offsides that are impossible to see using the human eye. I think that this method would only flag offside when its pretty clear and obvious and the majority of us would agree. The decision would be instantaneous and could be viewed by the ref to make sure that there was no mistake.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:08:36 PM by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT96

Online goliath377

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 02:16:16 PM »


Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:52:25 PM
If we are going to do that, just go off feet. Personally think no lines need to be used and it should be given only if clearly offside to the eye on the replay, but get people saying "well its offside so needs an exact measurement". In that case just go off the feet. The point off offside was to stop people gaining an advantage, having your head in front of a defender doesn't give any kind of advantage.

It does give an advantage on set pieces, also when defenders move out to catch opponent offside
Logged

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 02:32:27 PM »
If the use just feet, could they use sensors in players boots to see if the player was offside or not or would you need more technology to measure this?
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 02:35:53 PM »
The issue with using feet is that you can have players going different directions where their heads are over a meter apart. That's never going to happen.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 02:43:24 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 02:35:53 PM
The issue with using feet is that you can have players going different directions where their heads are over a meter apart. That's never going to happen.

Who cares? That would rule out armpit and sleeve offsides
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 02:53:40 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 02:32:27 PM
If the use just feet, could they use sensors in players boots to see if the player was offside or not or would you need more technology to measure this?
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 02:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:34 AM
Not sure what this photo prooves.
Hendo has an odd gait?
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 03:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:53:40 PM
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.
They have smaller feet, yeah?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,976
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 03:35:18 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:53:40 PM
The feet should never be used as the basis for these decisions. This would massively benefit the attackers.

Not necessarily, there are plenty of factors, such as body position, movement, balance, direction faced that could fall into giving the defender the advantage. It is wrong that a forward can be back to goal on a ball over the top, with a defender running back towards his goal, all feet dead level and be given offside because he has a fat arse.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,258
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 03:37:18 PM »
Just use the gps vests players already wear but  also put a sensor on the front.

Use this to determine offside.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 