Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 308448 times)

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,535
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 09:46:14 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:23:49 AM
Why can't offside just be done based on feet position? Wouldn't that make it a lot simpler rather than these bizarre lines all over?

That just changes the bizarre lines to a different body part doesn't it? Just eyeball it, if its not obvious the assistant has made a mistake then go with their decision.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 09:50:19 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:46:14 AM
That just changes the bizarre lines to a different body part doesn't it? Just eyeball it, if its not obvious the assistant has made a mistake then go with their decision.

Yeah but the lines are all on the ground then. Stops them drawing non straight lines from arm down which can be easily manipulated to suit ones agenda.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 09:51:40 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:41:42 AM
That shouldn't be happening this season, remember it happing a few times to us last season but linesmen are now told to flag once a move breaks down if they think it's offside, goals get checked anyway but it's supposed to prevent wrongly awarded corners, freekicks, throw ins etc which weren't getting flagged last season, I can't remember seeing any so far this season but have heard loads of thick twat commentators moaning about the late flags with no clue as to why they happen

With Virgil he didn't flag until the ball had gone out of play, if Pickford had knocked the ball out instead of crippling him then it would've been a goal kick instead of a corner as the linesman flagged for offside, the VAR only checked the offside cos it was a potential penalty, the biggest mistake, or corruption depending what side of the fence you're on, was Coote not knowing he could've sent Pickford off despite it being ruled offside


As mentioned McGinns goal from a corner after no flag from the assistant when the Villa move was clearly offside.
Klopp remonstrated with an official at the time saying he was offside in the earlier play but met with a blank stare.

So why dont assistants raise their flag when a corner results? Is it an unwritten rule now? Dont believe they forget.

Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 09:09:11 AM
The VAR referee should be an independent person, not one of the PGMOL boys. VAR is used in all the big leagues in Europe, hire refs from other leagues, like BuLi, Ligue 1, Eeredivisie to do the VAR-ing.


This would be an improvement and avoid them covering each others backs every weekend but Riley wont have it.

It just proves that the FA and PL are happy to let things carry on as the league is so popular around the world.
Maybe they think the resulting var chaos is giving the PL more publicity and column inches but Riley is leading them on a downward slope its very obvious.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 10:37:11 AM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:51:40 AM
So why dont assistants raise their flag when a corner results? Is it an unwritten rule now? Don’t believe they forget.


They should. For the McGinn goal, the linesman must have got it wrong and thought that he was onside before the corner was awarded. So it's no different to what would have happened pre-VAR, with the official being wrong, only it fucks up the game now because if we'd have done the same at the other end but scored directly from the play rather than getting a corner first our goal would have been disallowed. So you can get screwed over twice now by the same thing rather than it evening itself out.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 10:40:16 AM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:51:40 AM
As mentioned McGinns goal from a corner after no flag from the assistant when the Villa move was clearly offside.
Klopp remonstrated with an official at the time saying he was offside in the earlier play but met with a blank stare.

So why dont assistants raise their flag when a corner results? Is it an unwritten rule now? Dont believe they forget.

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

Hang on, nearly done

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

They do, last season they were told not to raise the flag at all which resulted in wrongly awarded corners, this season they have been told to flag once a move breaks down IF THEY THINK IT WAS OFFSIDE

It's nothing to do with VAR, they only get involved with offside when a goal is scored, the ref awards a penalty where there's a potential offside or the VAR looks at a potential penalty but thinks there's an offside in the build up, everything outside this is back on the linesman like it was pre VAR, if a linesman doesn't flag then it's either because it's tight and he thinks it was onside or he's fucking blind, either way he was never going to flag whether there's VAR or not

VAR is bad enough as it is but getting involved in every single attacking move to check for linesman mistakes will make the game even shitter to watch and will add 10/15 mins injury time to each half

Quote
The 2020/21 Premier League season has brought some new Laws, as well as clarifications as to how the Laws will be applied, and the opening weekend provided some early examples.

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains further the decisions made.

Delaying the flag for offside
This is new for the 2020/21 Premier League. When an immediate goalscoring opportunity is likely to occur, the assistant referee will keep their flag down if they think there is an offside until the passage of play is completed.

Once a goal is scored or the chance is gone, the assistant will raise the flag to indicate the initial offence.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 