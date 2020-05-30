As mentioned McGinns goal from a corner after no flag from the assistant when the Villa move was clearly offside.

Klopp remonstrated with an official at the time saying he was offside in the earlier play but met with a blank stare.



So why dont assistants raise their flag when a corner results? Is it an unwritten rule now? Dont believe they forget.



Quote

The 2020/21 Premier League season has brought some new Laws, as well as clarifications as to how the Laws will be applied, and the opening weekend provided some early examples.



Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains further the decisions made.



Delaying the flag for offside

This is new for the 2020/21 Premier League. When an immediate goalscoring opportunity is likely to occur, the assistant referee will keep their flag down if they think there is an offside until the passage of play is completed.



Once a goal is scored or the chance is gone, the assistant will raise the flag to indicate the initial offence.

Hang on, nearly doneThey do, last season they were told not to raise the flag at all which resulted in wrongly awarded corners, this season they have been told to flag once a move breaks down IF THEY THINK IT WAS OFFSIDEIt's nothing to do with VAR, they only get involved with offside when a goal is scored, the ref awards a penalty where there's a potential offside or the VAR looks at a potential penalty but thinks there's an offside in the build up, everything outside this is back on the linesman like it was pre VAR, if a linesman doesn't flag then it's either because it's tight and he thinks it was onside or he's fucking blind, either way he was never going to flag whether there's VAR or notVAR is bad enough as it is but getting involved in every single attacking move to check for linesman mistakes will make the game even shitter to watch and will add 10/15 mins injury time to each half