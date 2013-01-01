Was obviously fuming last night at the time the decision was made, but having thought about it, and unlike either of the disgraceful decisions last week, I can actually see how they arrived at this one. I actually just think last night was a case of us being incredibly unlucky because such a borderline (in more ways than one) situation comes up.
Once Dean gives the foul, it's very unlikely they overrule that part of it when it's borderline. To me, I can see how it can be interpreted both as a foul and a good tackle. It's 50/50.
Then his foot touching the line is also so close, but I'm not totally stunned they give it because that is letter of the law. It's still extremely harsh on us to go 0-1 down because of it, but, taking the emotion out of it, the refs are also in a difficult situation on that one.
I'm not trying to defend the officials, because I think in general they're making a balls of it several times a week, but I just think in this one case, it's more very unfortunate that such a situation that's so difficult to call comes up (and extremely badly timed, after last week) than an absolute disgrace of officiating.