It's done in this league. Can't be bothered anymore.



Technology is supposed to help us determine obvious errors, such as goalline tech. With VAR, it's supposed to clean up blatantly wrong decisions. Yes, a bloke 3 yards offside tapping in the winner can get that disallowed. Yes, a defender scything down a forward can be punished via replay.



But it's clear the powers that be have implemented VAR in a completely ridiculous manner. Disallowing goals that are millimeters offside because of some stupid sleeve rule. Disallowing goals for a completely accidental handball that happened well before a goal. All the while continuing to make the same mistakes over and over again.



It's frankly embarrassing that introducing VAR hasn't improved the game but made it worse. If the trade off is an extra few minutes of review and the loss of goal celebrations but to get blatantly incorrect decisions right (e.g. Sterling offside for us at City in 2014 or Barkley getting his deserved red after the tackle on Henderson, etc), fine, maybe we make the trade off (it's debatable whether or not that's even right). But when you're taking away goals, celebrations, and precious minutes of play on pitch, AND continuing to get decisions horribly wrong, what is the point?



What's the upside here? Because I'm not see it at the moment.



EDIT: the Van Dijk tackle was a perfect opportunity to use VAR properly as Oliver has fucked it up on the pitch. But the idiots running the show decide to focus on the shirt-sleeve offside over one of the worst tackles you'll see in the league. As Keith Hackett has said before, it's made referees worse (yes, it's possible) because they don't even want to make difficult decisions anymore, and their pals in the VAR room will either back them up (see the Maguire/Azpilicueta decision today) do something even more incompetent (like the Fabinho "foul'). No accountability. No consistency.