Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 303413 times)

Online Machae

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 08:58:05 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 08:55:18 PM
Anyone got a still of the "penalty'. Only on a stream on my phone. Whatever it was was outside the box surely?
Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 08:58:31 PM »
They'd rather give a non existent penalty than go against their mate's decision. Ridicolous and utterly indefensible.
Online Dim Glas

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 08:58:44 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 08:56:25 PM
corruption noun dishonest or illegal behavior, especially of people in authority

https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/american_english/corruption

Marriner, Moss, Taylor. 3 referees guaranteed to give us nothing while blatantly favouring the Manc teams, they are dishonest and therefore corrupt.

thats cool.

I just disagree.

I just think they are utterly shit at their jobs and incompetent.
Online ubb! please

  • He asked for it!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 08:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:58:31 PM
They'd rather give a non existent penalty than go against their mate's decision. Ridicolous and utterly indefensible.

Yup, that's all that's going on here.  The ref made a bad call and VAR only wanted to check whether it was in the box or not, not whether their mate got it wrong in the first place.
Offline planet-terror

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 09:00:17 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:58:05 PM

Thought so. That's criminal
Online ShrewKop

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 09:00:42 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:56:42 PM
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.

That doesn't make sense though, don't they check penalties for clear and obvious errors, i.e if it was a free kick or not.

Corrupt or incompetent,  there needs to be accountability. It's a disgrace.
Online BoRed

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 09:01:58 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:56:42 PM
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.

Is that genuine? If so, they don't even realise how incompetent they are.
Offline Classycara

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 09:04:35 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:59:36 PM
Yup, that's all that's going on here.  The ref made a bad call and VAR only wanted to check whether it was in the box or not, not whether their mate got it wrong in the first place.

Nah you have that the wrong way round.

Whether it was a foul was more marginal, the bit that was less subjective and was more obvious was the location of the contact. It was clearly outside of the box, with space, when Fabinho touched his ankle with his second leg.

If anything, Dean is reffing since this like he thinks his 'mate' in the office with the hawkeye parasite got it wrong.
Online Chakan

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 09:05:55 PM »
So theyre just ignoring the official going to have a second look at it on the sideline now?

Werent they supposed to increase the frequency of that?
Offline Schmidt

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 09:07:42 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:05:55 PM
So theyre just ignoring the official going to have a second look at it on the sideline now?

Werent they supposed to increase the frequency of that?


Does it matter if it's the idiot on the pitch or the idiot back at the office making the call?
Offline Zlen

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 09:13:20 PM »
They arent idiots and they arent incompetent. They are instructed as to what their priorities are. Protect the referee on the pitch by supporting any decision he makes. This will later be collaborated, explained and covered up by the institutions. If it means having differemt rules every game - so be it. If it means having best players injured - so be it. If it means some teams get free penalties every game - so be it. Entire rulebook and integrity of football can burn to protect one mans legacy of mediocrity - Mike Riley.
Online jillc

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 09:17:31 PM »
I have to put the question yet again why are refs not going over to the monitors? Before the season started they said they would. So, whats changed in the meantime?
Online Max_powers

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 09:21:41 PM »
Again!!!!
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 09:23:31 PM »
This one seemed tight but off at first glance, admittedly.
Online FiSh77

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 09:31:12 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 09:00:17 PM
Thought so. That's criminal

Was a gnats cock on the line to be honest which is a penalty if it was a foul, it wasn't a foul though which is what people should be kicking off over
Offline Medellin

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 09:53:36 PM »
FUCK YOU!
Online Kekule

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 10:01:33 PM »
It cant be right that they cant look at the foul because a free kick was given initially, and they dont review fouls for free kicks.

Use your fucking brain, and think well I reckon thats inside, so its now a penalty.  So I ought to look at the foul. 

Thickos.
Offline Caligula?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 10:02:38 PM »
Fuck it off. I supported it in the beginning but I can't stand it now. It's taking the emotion out of football. Football was better and more fun without it.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 10:04:10 PM »
Get rid of Riley, reform and dissolve PGMOL and get people who know what the fuck they are doing. They aren't fit for purpose.
Offline Classycara

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 10:05:08 PM »
Its diminished the sport far more than I expected, and my expectations were pretty low.
Online Chakan

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 10:05:15 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:04:10 PM
Get rid of Riley, reform and dissolve PGMOL and get people who know what the fuck they are doing. They aren't fit for purpose.

When there's no one to hold them accountable then there sure as shit isn't going to be a reform for it.
Offline Classycara

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 10:06:17 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:04:10 PM
Get rid of Riley, reform and dissolve PGMOL and get people who know what the fuck they are doing. They aren't fit for purpose.

You'd need to include dropping hawkeye, and dropping the inaccurate offside decisions too (unless they're way beyond the margin for error).

Would have to undo the rule changes made to prop up and accommodate this shitty expensive IT project the bosses invested in too, like handball rule (drop the attackers one entirely) and training linespeople to be less effective at marginal calls.
Online PIPA23

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 10:06:19 PM »
i have supported it as well, but there is no way this is making the decisions better...

it has shifted all power to refs who still keep decieding by how they slept before the game apparently...

has made scoring goals less enjoyable, as you never know if it will be dissalowed basically..

should be only considered for goal line decisions and that is it...

the amount of mistakes and questionable decisions is bigger as before without it..
Online skipper757

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 10:10:13 PM »
It's done in this league.  Can't be bothered anymore.

Technology is supposed to help us determine obvious errors, such as goalline tech.  With VAR, it's supposed to clean up blatantly wrong decisions.  Yes, a bloke 3 yards offside tapping in the winner can get that disallowed.  Yes, a defender scything down a forward can be punished via replay.

But it's clear the powers that be have implemented VAR in a completely ridiculous manner.  Disallowing goals that are millimeters offside because of some stupid sleeve rule.  Disallowing goals for a completely accidental handball that happened well before a goal.  All the while continuing to make the same mistakes over and over again.

It's frankly embarrassing that introducing VAR hasn't improved the game but made it worse.  If the trade off is an extra few minutes of review and the loss of goal celebrations but to get blatantly incorrect decisions right (e.g. Sterling offside for us at City in 2014 or Barkley getting his deserved red after the tackle on Henderson, etc), fine, maybe we make the trade off (it's debatable whether or not that's even right).  But when you're taking away goals, celebrations, and precious minutes of play on pitch, AND continuing to get decisions horribly wrong, what is the point?

What's the upside here?  Because I'm not see it at the moment.

EDIT:  the Van Dijk tackle was a perfect opportunity to use VAR properly as Oliver has fucked it up on the pitch.  But the idiots running the show decide to focus on the shirt-sleeve offside over one of the worst tackles you'll see in the league.  As Keith Hackett has said before, it's made referees worse (yes, it's possible) because they don't even want to make difficult decisions anymore, and their pals in the VAR room will either back them up (see the Maguire/Azpilicueta decision today) do something even more incompetent (like the Fabinho "foul').  No accountability.  No consistency.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:14 PM by skipper757 »
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 10:12:59 PM »
Any system that can look at the assault on VVD, Maguire's headlock on Azpi and Fabinho's tackle in their own time, on TV, with multiple angles, slow-mo, the works, and come to conclusion that the only one that is a foul is Fabinho's, simply isn't working. The people operating these things are so incompetent it has to be fishy.
Online Dr.Kano

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 10:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:02:38 PM
Fuck it off. I supported it in the beginning but I can't stand it now. It's taking the emotion out of football. Football was better and more fun without it.

This is the biggest issue for me. Without that instant emotional release when we score, what's the point in watching. I've got to the point where I'm just as happy to read a final scoreline as I am to actually watch a game.In fact, watching games is maybe worse as I can't stand having that euphoric feeling taken away from me. I'd rather read a delayed match report and not have to go through the emotional torture.
Online farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7226 on: Today at 10:16:45 PM »
Someone should make a collage video of all these farces, send it to FIFA and UEFA, and tell them that that is the refereeing standard that can be expected from the English referees. Have your international tournaments refereed like that.
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7227 on: Today at 10:19:41 PM »
VAR is a tool, it's the horrendously unskilled halfwits masquerading themselves as "professional" referees that are the problem. Even when given all the tools they need to do their job properly they still consistently fuck things up. Just how shit do you have to be before someone tells you you're fired for being an absolutely incompetent official.

They are either inept or corrupt, and only they know the answer.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7228 on: Today at 10:24:08 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:05:15 PM
When there's no one to hold them accountable then there sure as shit isn't going to be a reform for it.

True, but it's massively part of the problem. Anyone who experienced watching Riley referee games would know he had absolutely no business being the top dog. I know Keith Hackett can't fucking stand him.

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:10:13 PM
But it's clear the powers that be have implemented VAR in a completely ridiculous manner.  Disallowing goals that are millimeters offside because of some stupid sleeve rule.

Again, weren't FIFA unhappy with the PL's microscopic application of VAR, particularly during offside cases, which was why they were going to conform it to FIFA protocol? If that is the case why are we still getting the same shit like Mané's offside against Everton and other curiosities.
Online andyw79

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7229 on: Today at 10:26:13 PM »
Time for another vote for the debacle that is var.
I actually believe that it would be really useful if in the right hands, but I just want it binned now, incompetent or bent officials, I couldn't give a fuck, just get rid of it cos if you're not man United it's not going in your favour.
Online Chakan

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7230 on: Today at 10:29:06 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:24:08 PM
True, but it's massively part of the problem. Anyone who experienced watching Riley referee games would know he had absolutely no business being the top dog. I know Keith Hackett can't fucking stand him.

No one disagrees with this, but they're a law unto their own. How do you oust someone who has no business being top there? Where do you start? Unless all the clubs get together and decided not to play football until something happens there's almost nothing one can do.
Online farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7231 on: Today at 10:43:23 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:29:06 PM
No one disagrees with this, but they're a law unto their own. How do you oust someone who has no business being top there? Where do you start? Unless all the clubs get together and decided not to play football until something happens there's almost nothing one can do.
Petition UEFA/FIFA to ban English referees from international tournaments on the ground of incompetence.
Online thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7232 on: Today at 10:47:59 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:10:13 PM

But it's clear the powers that be have implemented VAR in a completely ridiculous manner.  Disallowing goals that are millimeters offside because of some stupid sleeve rule.  Disallowing goals for a completely accidental handball that happened well before a goal.  All the while continuing to make the same mistakes over and over again.


The real issue is that we cant tell if it was mm or even inches offside because the tech isnt that precise.
Online Skeeve

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7233 on: Today at 10:53:04 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:47:59 PM
The real issue is that we cant tell if it was mm or even inches offside because the tech isnt that precise.

Indeed, they will know the margin of error and accuracy in the tech, so any decisions that are within that range should be immediately ref's call as they won't have sufficient evidence to overrule them.
Online skipper757

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7234 on: Today at 10:53:46 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:24:08 PM
Again, weren't FIFA unhappy with the PL's microscopic application of VAR, particularly during offside cases, which was why they were going to conform it to FIFA protocol? If that is the case why are we still getting the same shit like Mané's offside against Everton and other curiosities.

Yea, it just looks like they're trying their best to avoid accountability.  Still using VAR on lines and such instead of overturning terrible decisions.

Application is just a joke.  They're essentially using the replay available to only rule on things that involve lines and other things while still ignoring things we actually need review for.  If the below (or the VVD/Pickford debacle) is how the system works, the system is broken.

Matt Critchley
@MattCritchley1
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.

Imagine in American Football if instead of reviewing down by contact, receptions, goal-line scores, they were reviewing whether or not a defender's helmet was millimeters in the neutral zone on the snap.  Or drawing lines to see if the WR has the first down while ignoring the fact that he didn't even catch the ball.  It would be farcical.

In the Clasico earlier, I only saw the second half, but I thought VAR application for the penalty was fine.  At first glance, it looked like Ramos just threw himself to the ground, but on replay it was clear Lenglet had a massive handful of his shirt.  The ref was asked to jog over to review on the monitor, and he gave the penalty.  It seems reasonable.  One of the things everyone complains about that referees miss is shirt-pulling, grabbing, and clear fouls committed on set-pieces.  In England, they can't even get this right (see Maguire-Azpilicueta earlier or Matip against Arsenal last year).

Refs are becoming even more inept with VAR.

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:47:59 PM
The real issue is that we can’t tell if it was mm or even inches offside because the tech isn’t that precise.

Absolutely.  I should've included that point also as many have pointed out in this thread previously, that it's not precise enough to even capture when the ball was actually played.  Can we be sure that the freeze frame captures the right moment?  And how accurate are the measurements.

It shouldn't be used like this.  Blatant offside I get.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7235 on: Today at 10:57:39 PM »
VAR is a tool.
The problem is, so is the person operating it at the moment.
