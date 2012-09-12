Again, weren't FIFA unhappy with the PL's microscopic application of VAR, particularly during offside cases, which was why they were going to conform it to FIFA protocol? If that is the case why are we still getting the same shit like Mané's offside against Everton and other curiosities.
Yea, it just looks like they're trying their best to avoid accountability. Still using VAR on lines and such instead of overturning terrible decisions.
Application is just a joke. They're essentially using the replay available to only rule on things that involve lines and other things while still ignoring things we actually need review for. If the below (or the VVD/Pickford debacle) is how the system works, the system is broken.
Matt Critchley
@MattCritchley1
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.
Imagine in American Football if instead of reviewing down by contact, receptions, goal-line scores, they were reviewing whether or not a defender's helmet was millimeters in the neutral zone on the snap. Or drawing lines to see if the WR has the first down while ignoring the fact that he didn't even catch the ball. It would be farcical.
In the Clasico earlier, I only saw the second half, but I thought VAR application for the penalty was fine. At first glance, it looked like Ramos just threw himself to the ground, but on replay it was clear Lenglet had a massive handful of his shirt. The ref was asked to jog over to review on the monitor, and he gave the penalty. It seems reasonable. One of the things everyone complains about that referees miss is shirt-pulling, grabbing, and clear fouls committed on set-pieces. In England, they can't even get this right (see Maguire-Azpilicueta earlier or Matip against Arsenal last year).
Refs are becoming even more inept with VAR.
The real issue is that we can’t tell if it was mm or even inches offside because the tech isn’t that precise.
Absolutely. I should've included that point also as many have pointed out in this thread previously, that it's not precise enough to even capture when the ball was actually played. Can we be sure that the freeze frame captures the right moment? And how accurate are the measurements.
It shouldn't be used like this. Blatant offside I get.