They arent idiots and they arent incompetent. They are instructed as to what their priorities are. Protect the referee on the pitch by supporting any decision he makes. This will later be collaborated, explained and covered up by the institutions. If it means having differemt rules every game - so be it. If it means having best players injured - so be it. If it means some teams get free penalties every game - so be it. Entire rulebook and integrity of football can burn to protect one mans legacy of mediocrity - Mike Riley.