Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 302717 times)

Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,633
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 08:58:05 PM »
Quote from: planet-terror on Today at 08:55:18 PM
Anyone got a still of the "penalty'. Only on a stream on my phone. Whatever it was was outside the box surely?
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 08:58:31 PM »
They'd rather give a non existent penalty than go against their mate's decision. Ridicolous and utterly indefensible.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,788
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 08:58:44 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 08:56:25 PM
corruption noun dishonest or illegal behavior, especially of people in authority

https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/american_english/corruption

Marriner, Moss, Taylor. 3 referees guaranteed to give us nothing while blatantly favouring the Manc teams, they are dishonest and therefore corrupt.

thats cool.

I just disagree.

I just think they are utterly shit at their jobs and incompetent.
Logged

ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
  • He asked for it!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 08:59:36 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 08:58:31 PM
They'd rather give a non existent penalty than go against their mate's decision. Ridicolous and utterly indefensible.

Yup, that's all that's going on here.  The ref made a bad call and VAR only wanted to check whether it was in the box or not, not whether their mate got it wrong in the first place.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,105
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 09:00:17 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:58:05 PM

Thought so. That's criminal
Logged
bollocks

ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 09:00:42 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:56:42 PM
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.

That doesn't make sense though, don't they check penalties for clear and obvious errors, i.e if it was a free kick or not.

Corrupt or incompetent,  there needs to be accountability. It's a disgrace.
Logged

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,664
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 09:01:58 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:56:42 PM
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.

Is that genuine? If so, they don't even realise how incompetent they are.
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,391
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 09:04:35 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:59:36 PM
Yup, that's all that's going on here.  The ref made a bad call and VAR only wanted to check whether it was in the box or not, not whether their mate got it wrong in the first place.

Nah you have that the wrong way round.

Whether it was a foul was more marginal, the bit that was less subjective and was more obvious was the location of the contact. It was clearly outside of the box, with space, when Fabinho touched his ankle with his second leg.

If anything, Dean is reffing since this like he thinks his 'mate' in the office with the hawkeye parasite got it wrong.
Logged

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,482
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 09:05:55 PM »
So theyre just ignoring the official going to have a second look at it on the sideline now?

Werent they supposed to increase the frequency of that?
Logged

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 09:07:42 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:05:55 PM
So theyre just ignoring the official going to have a second look at it on the sideline now?

Werent they supposed to increase the frequency of that?


Does it matter if it's the idiot on the pitch or the idiot back at the office making the call?
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,612
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 09:13:20 PM »
They arent idiots and they arent incompetent. They are instructed as to what their priorities are. Protect the referee on the pitch by supporting any decision he makes. This will later be collaborated, explained and covered up by the institutions. If it means having differemt rules every game - so be it. If it means having best players injured - so be it. If it means some teams get free penalties every game - so be it. Entire rulebook and integrity of football can burn to protect one mans legacy of mediocrity - Mike Riley.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,359
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 09:17:31 PM »
I have to put the question yet again why are refs not going over to the monitors? Before the season started they said they would. So, whats changed in the meantime?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 09:21:41 PM »
Again!!!!
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 09:23:31 PM »
This one seemed tight but off at first glance, admittedly.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
