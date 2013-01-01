Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 298928 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 01:38:18 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread

Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 01:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:38:18 AM
Is that a good or bad thing?

I've never watched M*A*S*H.
It's hilarious to an old fart like me. :)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 07:46:53 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:12:50 PM
Like a friggin episode of M*A*S*H, this thread
I am not sure what this means either, MASH was before my time, haven't watched any reruns either. Unlike the greatest of war movies, Kelly's Heroes that I've watched a couple of dozen times at least.

So are you saying:

Why don't you knock it off with them negative waves? Why don't you dig how beautiful it is out here? Why don't you say something righteous and hopeful for a change?

or are you saying:

Crazy... I mean like, so many positive waves... maybe we can't lose, you're on!

