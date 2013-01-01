Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 01:41:24 PM »
Makes you wonder how we ever managed without it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 01:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:10:57 PM
Great thing about VAR is it's really cut out the mistakes, in a systematic way too.

:D

I cannot understand why they don't use the pitch side monitor more. The referee should be allowed to see all VAR related incidents again, let him have a fucking look and let people in on the VAR assessments, what footage are they looking and what is there thinking.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 02:13:14 PM »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 01:57:14 PM
:D

I cannot understand why they don't use the pitch side monitor more. The referee should be allowed to see all VAR related incidents again, let him have a fucking look and let people in on the VAR assessments, what footage are they looking and what is there thinking.
Do away with the VAR official and have the referee make all the decisions with the monitor. (Apart from buzzing him to say 'you might want to look at this')
Is the offside clear like the Aguero one vs Spurs in the CL in '19? If yes it's offside. If he needs a protractor and set squares to draw lines on the screen - stay with the original decision.  If he needs a second pair of eyes, there's always the assistant referee nearby.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 02:14:07 PM »
So no action because VAR reviewed it at the time.

That itself is a fucking stupid rule that needs changing and is only there for one reason - to protect refs from being told they got something wrong.

The rule needs going sharpish.

As for the fact they reviewed it at the time - I would really like to see the explanation given as to what they saw that persuaded them that wasnt a red. Its a fucking horror tackle and would be a red in a Sunday league game, let alone a PL game.

Also, its the ref meant to be told to go to the pitch side TV for things like this? Why didnt that happen?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 02:34:40 PM »
I would like to see the way that VAR is used for offsides to be tweaked rather than abolished completely, and I think that the system below would work very well:

1. Technology used stays the same
2. The VAR identifies the part of the last defender to be used for measurement by using the crosshair on screen.  No line is drawn on the pitch, and instead the position on the player is marked.
3. The VAR identifies the part of the attacker to be used for measurement by using the crosshair on screen.  No line is drawn on the pitch, and instead the position on the player is marked.
4. The computer then draws the lines based on the markings, but still not shown on screen
5. The lines are made thicker (roughly double the width of the current lines used on TV) to build in a margin for error and both lines are shown in black on the screen
6. If there is any separation between the lines then they are colour coded by the computer and it is shown to be offside or onside
7. If there is no separation between the lines then they remain black and it is deemed to be inconclusive and the benefit of doubt is given to the attacker, so it is onside

This works well IMO as it builds in a margin of error (which we all know exists) and also stops any inherent bias that may be allowed by the VAR being able to see the lines and then asking for them to be redrawn.  It also means that on the decisions that are deemed too close to call the viewer does not know which line is which, so stops the 'but he is 2mm offside' arguments.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 02:34:57 PM »
It's not the VAR, it's the incompetence of referees accompanied with how there's no consequences for them regardless how sh*te they were at the office. Maybe if they'd actually be held accountable for the decisions they make - or refuse to make - the level of refereeing would go up.

But not with FA / PGMOL cartell. No matter how sh*te you are, you keep the job as long as you keep quiet, and while on VAR duty, acknowledge the honor system of not correcting your colleague's shit judgement.

While I reluctantly prepared for Pickford getting away with his sh*thousery, I at least hoped Oliver and this joke Coote or what's his name would get their reprimands.

Fat chance.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 02:37:25 PM »
I do think the removal of any potential bias needs to be done. Was thinking the other day its strange how they show the lines immediately and then you often see them being moved and rearranged. So that bit is a good idea.

Same with there needing to be a gap. Would make it more clear and obvious which others have said needs to happen.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 02:37:32 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:07 PM
So no action because VAR reviewed it at the time.

Pre VAR, VVD wouldn't have been injured as the linesman knew it was off and was waiting to flag well before hand (you can see this in some of the horrific stills). And pre VAR Pickford would have got a retrospective ban.

It's literally exacerbated every issue with poor refereeing and infidelity to rules, and added some new issues to offside and handball - which have led to the laws of the game being changed in a way to make VAR officiating easier, all to protect some senior manager's shitty IT project
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 02:40:30 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:37:32 PM
Pre VAR, VVD wouldn't have been injured as the linesman knew it was off and was waiting to flag well before hand (you can see this in some of the horrific stills). And pre VAR Pickford would have got a retrospective ban.

It's literally exacerbated every issue with poor refereeing and infidelity to rules, and added some new issues to offside and handball - which have led to the laws of the game being changed in a way to make VAR officiating easier, all to protect some senior manager's shitty IT project

Arguably pre-VAR hed have been off as the ref / linesman surely saw that (which also needs answering if he missed it).
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 02:41:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:07 PM
So no action because VAR reviewed it at the time.

That itself is a fucking stupid rule that needs changing and is only there for one reason - to protect refs from being told they got something wrong.

The rule needs going sharpish.

As for the fact they reviewed it at the time - I would really like to see the explanation given as to what they saw that persuaded them that wasnt a red. Its a fucking horror tackle and would be a red in a Sunday league game, let alone a PL game.

Also, its the ref meant to be told to go to the pitch side TV for things like this? Why didnt that happen?
'human error' which is believable as the same ref missed this when they were VAR

https://youtu.be/I4FGcL8oTE8

But if someone has managed to miss both of these as human error whilst VAR then you need to question whether they are either trained well enough, or good enough, to be doing that job.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 02:45:16 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:37:32 PM
Pre VAR, VVD wouldn't have been injured as the linesman knew it was off and was waiting to flag well before hand (you can see this in some of the horrific stills). And pre VAR Pickford would have got a retrospective ban.


I'm not sure about this. It was such a borderline decision and the action happened so quickly that it's most likely that the collision would have happened in exactly the same way - VAR or no VAR, flag or no flag. Unless of course you believe that Pickford deliberately waited a fraction of a second to see if the linesman was going to raise his flag, before deciding to rush out and launch himself at Van Dijk. If you do believe this, then you're bound to have some sympathy with the idea that Pickford should not have been sent off (and should not receive a retrospective ban). 

The unbelievable error was Oliver's for not immediately getting out a Red Card. No one needed VAR to determine whether this was an assault or not. That bit was very clear.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 02:47:55 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:14:07 PM
So no action because VAR reviewed it at the time.

That itself is a fucking stupid rule that needs changing and is only there for one reason - to protect refs from being told they got something wrong.

The rule needs going sharpish.
Quote

Yep. It protects officials not players. I can't think of many other sports that have such a stupid rule.

Quote
As for the fact they reviewed it at the time - I would really like to see the explanation given as to what they saw that persuaded them that wasnt a red. Its a fucking horror tackle and would be a red in a Sunday league game, let alone a PL game.

Also, its the ref meant to be told to go to the pitch side TV for things like this? Why didnt that happen?

Good questions to ask
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 02:51:38 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:54:25 PM
They say these things even up. Maybe it did last season. But you look over the last 10 years we've had way more bad decisions than good. Remember that study by bath uni. We were the unluckiest side.

I've always thought that was a bollocks theory anyway. People like to trot it out when someone else has been hard done to. There's nothing scientific about the number of mistakes being made and the number you get going your way, and the only way it could accurately be fair is for us to get 3 major decisions in the Everton game at Anfield. We get them in a different game and it has a different knock-on effect on other teams.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 02:53:12 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:37:32 PM
Pre VAR, VVD wouldn't have been injured as the linesman knew it was off and was waiting to flag well before hand (you can see this in some of the horrific stills). And pre VAR Pickford would have got a retrospective ban.


Ironically Virgil has been one of the people to point out this flaw in the flag not being raised leading to potential injuries.
