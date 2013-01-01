I would like to see the way that VAR is used for offsides to be tweaked rather than abolished completely, and I think that the system below would work very well:



1. Technology used stays the same

2. The VAR identifies the part of the last defender to be used for measurement by using the crosshair on screen. No line is drawn on the pitch, and instead the position on the player is marked.

3. The VAR identifies the part of the attacker to be used for measurement by using the crosshair on screen. No line is drawn on the pitch, and instead the position on the player is marked.

4. The computer then draws the lines based on the markings, but still not shown on screen

5. The lines are made thicker (roughly double the width of the current lines used on TV) to build in a margin for error and both lines are shown in black on the screen

6. If there is any separation between the lines then they are colour coded by the computer and it is shown to be offside or onside

7. If there is no separation between the lines then they remain black and it is deemed to be inconclusive and the benefit of doubt is given to the attacker, so it is onside



This works well IMO as it builds in a margin of error (which we all know exists) and also stops any inherent bias that may be allowed by the VAR being able to see the lines and then asking for them to be redrawn. It also means that on the decisions that are deemed too close to call the viewer does not know which line is which, so stops the 'but he is 2mm offside' arguments.