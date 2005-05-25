So let me get this straight. VAR was brought in to sort out officiating. But VAR is reliant on the officiating being improved...



So if the answer is improved officating why do we need VAR again?...



The answer being that VAR provides technology to allow the referee to make the correct call given time and visuals that were previously not available to them.How many times did we used to say after a game, its easy for us to sit here with the benefit of video footage and tell the ref hes got it wrong, but its much harder on the field of play in real time to get the call correct, well how they have both.The issue with it for me is two fold;1. The types of decision the VAR is looking to correct is at times fractional and often inconsistent in its implementation. The logic for offside is that its either offside or its not, but for a foul or has to be a clear and obvious error for it to be overturned. That immediately strikes me as an inconsistent position to take (although I can just about see where theyre coming from,) and what it inevitably leads to is goals being disallowed for fractional discrepancies whereas fouls in the buildup to goals go unpunished because theyre not clear and obvious, for example the foul on Origi when Rashford scored last season.2. The technology isnt actually capable of assessing an offside to the kind of precision that theyre trying to implement. As others have touched on, it isnt actually good enough to clarify exactly when the ball connects with and leaves the boot of the player making the pass prior to the offside.You then have all the usual issues with it which existed anyway, being that you have referees who seem to have the mentality of a jumped up traffic warden, wanting to penalise the most marginal error but letting the ones which actually require some thought and risk to go unpunished because its easier to.VAR, for me, should only have ever been used to correct those errors which have quite clearly been missed by an official, be that an offside or a penalty. Unfortunately a precedent has now been set and its going to be difficult for us to deviate from that. If we just used the technology for what it is capable of, ie correcting clear offsides and fouls then it would be fine.