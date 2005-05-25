Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 09:39:10 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:28:26 PM
He works for Mike Riley. Getting punished for poor performance isnt very high on their mission statement list.

We can lament till cows come home, but until our manager and club take a much stronger stance and start throwing their weight around a bit - this is how it is going to be.

Agreed. Now been watch Rugby Union for years but they use the TMO well to work out yellow /red cards and usually consult the linesmen aswell if they're unsure to come to a conclusion. It's even better as you can hear them and you get to hear the logic behind the decision.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,465
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:24:42 PM
This is his 2nd huge fuck up. He should be demoted again at the very least.
A promotion / relegation scheme for the referee pyramid is an essential ingredient that is missing, if we were to expect quality refereeing.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 08:54:26 AM »
They've forgotten why there was a call for VAR to begin with, to clear up clear and obvious errors like Pickford's assualt not centimetre offside calls. With that in mind they should never have implemented the offside line drawing software, technically its interesting that they can do it but it isnt need to solve the initial problem of clear and obvious errors.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 10:40:56 AM »
As dumb as this may sound, if a player rolled their sleeves up before a free kick, would the VAR have to guess where the sleeve should start?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,645
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 10:45:14 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:40:56 AM
As dumb as this may sound, if a player rolled their sleeves up before a free kick, would the VAR have to guess where the sleeve should start?

The fact this is even a reasonable question shows what a blind alley we've gone down.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Golfer888

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 10:47:01 AM »
Quote from: Komic on Today at 08:54:26 AM
They've forgotten why there was a call for VAR to begin with, to clear up clear and obvious errors like Pickford's assualt not centimetre offside calls. With that in mind they should never have implemented the offside line drawing software, technically its interesting that they can do it but it isnt need to solve the initial problem of clear and obvious errors.

I was 100% in favour of bringing in VAR, but now I hate it. I no longer celebrate goals, I just find myself looking at everything to see why it is going to be disallowed.

There are also so many calls which are so obviously wrong that it makes you question the integrity of the game! Pickford should 100% have been sent off for that challenge, at least when it was down to just the referee making the decision he can be forgiven for making errors as he only sees it once.

With regards to offside decisions, at what point does an offside become clear and obvious? 1cm? 10cm? 1 metre? With offside there has to be a line and that line has to be if they are offside or not. Clear and obvious or not 1 cm offside is still offside.....
Logged

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 10:57:23 AM »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 10:47:01 AM
I was 100% in favour of bringing in VAR, but now I hate it. I no longer celebrate goals, I just find myself looking at everything to see why it is going to be disallowed.

There are also so many calls which are so obviously wrong that it makes you question the integrity of the game! Pickford should 100% have been sent off for that challenge, at least when it was down to just the referee making the decision he can be forgiven for making errors as he only sees it once.

With regards to offside decisions, at what point does an offside become clear and obvious? 1cm? 10cm? 1 metre? With offside there has to be a line and that line has to be if they are offside or not. Clear and obvious or not 1 cm offside is still offside.....

I was in favour of it but I had real concerns about the idiots who'd be operating it.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 11:14:21 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:40:56 AM
As dumb as this may sound, if a player rolled their sleeves up before a free kick, would the VAR have to guess where the sleeve should start?
I'm sure the t-shirt line is a layman's explanation (that hasn't helped). As has been mentioned, sleeves are different lengths, as are different arms.

The actual definition they're using for handball isn't the sleeve, it's a line drawn horizontally from the arm-pit. Anything above the line is fine (and can be offside), anything below can't be used to score with the and is handball and *shouldn't* be used for offside.

Mentioning the sleeve of the t-shirt has just confused things, when someone probably thought they were being clever and making the rule explanation easier.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 11:29:35 AM »
VAR isn't the problem it's the clowns in charge of it and the rules the clowns make.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 11:33:32 AM »
Dunno how many times I have to say it, but just draw the lines by the fucking feet, it would make referee's lives a lot easier and help fans understand the decision made rather than trusting an arbitrary armpit.

If someone's head is offside and they score from it so be it, your real advantage is gained from where you are standing; that was the original point of the offside law, to avoid obvious goal-hanging, not disallow goals based on an armpit which may or may not have been offside. Absolute madness.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 11:38:24 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:14:21 AM
I'm sure the t-shirt line is a layman's explanation (that hasn't helped). As has been mentioned, sleeves are different lengths, as are different arms.

The actual definition they're using for handball isn't the sleeve, it's a line drawn horizontally from the arm-pit. Anything above the line is fine (and can be offside), anything below can't be used to score with the and is handball and *shouldn't* be used for offside.

Mentioning the sleeve of the t-shirt has just confused things, when someone probably thought they were being clever and making the rule explanation easier.
Thanks, this makes it hard then when a players arm is say above anything but straight down, especially if it's raised up straight, as it then becomes a complete guess as to where their arm pits stop in relation to their upper arm, right?
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 11:39:02 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:14:21 AM
I'm sure the t-shirt line is a layman's explanation (that hasn't helped). As has been mentioned, sleeves are different lengths, as are different arms.

The actual definition they're using for handball isn't the sleeve, it's a line drawn horizontally from the arm-pit. Anything above the line is fine (and can be offside), anything below can't be used to score with the and is handball and *shouldn't* be used for offside.

Mentioning the sleeve of the t-shirt has just confused things, when someone probably thought they were being clever and making the rule explanation easier.
The thing that annoys me with the decription is that it says horizontal from the armpit. This then means different things depending on where your arm is.

If you have your arm by your side, this then means it is the vey top of your arm so effectively your shoulder.

If you have your arm slightly out (like Van Dijk did) this horiontal line means that the whole of your sleeve can't now be given as handball. The line for Van Dijk was hitting the very corner of his sleeve.

If you have your arm perfectly horizontal from your body, the line would be below your whole arm meaning your whole arm and hand is now not handball.

For me, the offside and handball should be my first example otherwise it is ridiculous. Therefore Van Dijk shouldn't have been given offside.

I am a qualified ref but this is all nuts.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 11:40:04 AM »
I think the issue for me is that we currently seem to be getting the worst of both worlds.

Lets say that the Mane offside is the correct decision (arguable at least,) but lets just pretend that it is. In that situation you have a moment of absolute joy taken from you because we have decided to review a potential offside to a microscopic degree. If were going to employ that kind of forensic analysis, how can we then ignore the tackle from Pickford?

Its woefully inconsistent and for me is my main take home from that game. It strikes me massively of some jumped up prick wanting to exercise their power to disallow a goal because of the most fractional point, but not want to send someone off because its considerably easier to let it go.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,179
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 11:41:03 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on October 17, 2020, 08:06:30 PM
VAR isn't the issue here. The issues with VAR are separate and worth their own discussion.

The issue is officiating. They're giving them all the tools to make the right decisions and they're still making the wrong ones. It's hard to argue with people in here who think it's intentional sabotage.

Someone saw that Pickford tackle and thought it was ok. Someone saw that Mane image and thought he was offside. Those issues will persist until they're held accountable. Absolutely no reason that Coote isn't fired by the end of the day.

So let me get this straight. VAR was brought in to sort out officiating. But VAR is reliant on the officiating being improved...

So if the answer is improved officating why do we need VAR again?...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,622
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 11:45:58 AM »
How is it faring in different leagues?
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 11:46:05 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:38:24 AM
Thanks, this makes it hard then when a players arm is say above anything but straight down, especially if it's raised up straight, as it then becomes a complete guess as to where their arm pits stop in relation to their upper arm, right?

Football. Foot. Ball. Draw it by the feet.
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,159
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 11:48:08 AM »
what i still cant understand, and nobody seems to mention it, is why isnt there more detail on when the ball is kicked. that is the rule after all. VAR is looking at the smallest possible detail on the receiving player yet not seemingly bothering to the same detail on the ball leaving the passer.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 11:48:54 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:41:03 AM
So let me get this straight. VAR was brought in to sort out officiating. But VAR is reliant on the officiating being improved...

So if the answer is improved officating why do we need VAR again?...

The answer being that VAR provides technology to allow the referee to make the correct call given time and visuals that were previously not available to them.

How many times did we used to say after a game, its easy for us to sit here with the benefit of video footage and tell the ref hes got it wrong, but its much harder on the field of play in real time to get the call correct, well how they have both.

The issue with it for me is two fold;

1. The types of decision the VAR is looking to correct is at times fractional and often inconsistent in its implementation. The logic for offside is that its either offside or its not, but for a foul or has to be a clear and obvious error for it to be overturned. That immediately strikes me as an inconsistent position to take (although I can just about see where theyre coming from,) and what it inevitably leads to is goals being disallowed for fractional discrepancies whereas fouls in the buildup to goals go unpunished because theyre not clear and obvious, for example the foul on Origi when Rashford scored last season.

2. The technology isnt actually capable of assessing an offside to the kind of precision that theyre trying to implement. As others have touched on, it isnt actually good enough to clarify exactly when the ball connects with and leaves the boot of the player making the pass prior to the offside.

You then have all the usual issues with it which existed anyway, being that you have referees who seem to have the mentality of a jumped up traffic warden, wanting to penalise the most marginal error but letting the ones which actually require some thought and risk to go unpunished because its easier to.

VAR, for me, should only have ever been used to correct those errors which have quite clearly been missed by an official, be that an offside or a penalty. Unfortunately a precedent has now been set and its going to be difficult for us to deviate from that. If we just used the technology for what it is capable of, ie correcting clear offsides and fouls then it would be fine.
Logged
