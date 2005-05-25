Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite  (Read 290927 times)

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 PM »
Quote from: andyw79 on Yesterday at 10:51:54 PM
It's not var that's the problem, it's the incompetent picks looking at the replays. It would be and can be a really useful tool if used correctly!
Should be like in rugby, refs should be mic'ed up to hear the conversation but the fa don't want to as it will show up the useless fuckers even more.

VAR is the problem though when it comes to offsides.

It's not like a Hawkeye system in tennis. So VAR doesn't work if you are allowing someone on a computer to put lines in. These lines can be bent.

VAR works for replays and unless it's a clear offside it shouldn't be used.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,653
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:56:12 PM
If youre treating offside as binary, to the mm, then you must have the tech that can do so. 4K at 50fps leaves you with inches of margin for error.

The only way this works is for the var to incorporate 10-15cm of error into the review. No more armpit hair or big toe decisions until youre reviewing 32k images at 480fps... although well be in a euro super league by the time that tech is used.

Well, exactly, a machine could have a margin for error and return that message rather than a person picking the frame and drawing a line to fit offside.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:57:11 PM
VAR is the problem though when it comes to offsides.

It's not like a Hawkeye system in tennis. So VAR doesn't work if you are allowing someone on a computer to put lines in. These lines can be bent.

VAR works for replays and unless it's a clear offside it shouldn't be used.

I don't understand why it doesn't use the feet. Easiest to line up.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,424
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:04:49 PM
I don't understand why it doesn't use the feet. Easiest to line up.

Because you can play the ball with other parts of your body than your feet.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
Because you can play the ball with other parts of your body than your feet.

Sure, but that's your anchor point and the place where you can compare two players easiest. Why does it matter if a forward leaning one way has his shoulder ahead of a defender leaning the other way?
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
Because you can play the ball with other parts of your body than your feet.

It would cut down on a lot of mistakes though. The furthest forward part of your front foot, and the further backwards part of the defenders back foot.

Would fuck off all this bottom of sleeve, armpit, etc. shite.
Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,424
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:09:20 PM
Sure, but that's your anchor point and the place where you can compare two players easiest. Why does it matter if a forward leaving one way has his shoulder ahead of a defender leaning the other way?

Because the offside law states that any part of your body that can play the ball can be offside.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM
Because the offside law states that any part of your body that can play the ball can be offside.

Sure. So fix the law and then VAR is less shit. Once again, it's not the tool it's the application.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,424
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:11:02 PM
It would cut down on a lot of mistakes though. The furthest forward part of your front foot, and the further backwards part of the defenders back foot.

Would fuck off all this bottom of sleeve, armpit, etc. shite.

Honestly I've posted it a few times before and can't believe that I'm about to say this but I agree with Fordy

Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:57:11 PM
VAR is the problem though when it comes to offsides.

It's not like a Hawkeye system in tennis. So VAR doesn't work if you are allowing someone on a computer to put lines in. These lines can be bent.

VAR works for replays and unless it's a clear offside it shouldn't be used.

Go the same way as we do for refereeing decisions. Unless it's clear the assistant has made a mistake you go with their decision.
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 11:13:04 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:11:45 PM
Because the offside law states that any part of your body that can play the ball can be offside.

The law keeps fucking changing to suit, so may as well change to something that actually works now to suit.
Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,605
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:12:49 PM
Honestly I've posted it a few times before and can't believe that I'm about to say this but I agree with Fordy

Go the same way as we do for refereeing decisions. Unless it's clear the assistant has made a mistake you go with their decision.

Agree with this and said the same earlier. Rule on the field stands.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,957
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 11:21:37 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:11:02 PM
It would cut down on a lot of mistakes though. The furthest forward part of your front foot, and the further backwards part of the defenders back foot.

Or maybe they can take into account how the player initially received the ball in the first place
Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 PM »
Maybe they are over thinking it. It was astoundingly obvious that Mane wouldn't be scoring a goal from that position with the tip of his elbow. It seems more logical to see how the ball was taken under control by him and judge that instead so, did Mane control the ball with that elbow tip and gain an advantage in doing so?
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:56:12 PM
If youre treating offside as binary, to the mm, then you must have the tech that can do so. 4K at 50fps leaves you with inches of margin for error.

The only way this works is for the var to incorporate 10-15cm of error into the review. No more armpit hair or big toe decisions until youre reviewing 32k images at 480fps... although well be in a euro super league by the time that tech is used.

This is the big issue for me. There has to be a margin of error here by we (the system) don't seem to acknowledge it. They do in crickets hawkeye with "umpires call". Occasionally it gives some bizarre results, particularly when the bounce of the ball is less predictable because of conditions but everyone has now accepted it because it allows really bad decisions to be overturned and if you feel aggrieved at least it's (usually) at a machine not a person. Some days VAR works very well but days like today are crazy because not only have they made a call on a stupidly tight decision but they've not made a call on a potentially season ending challenge.
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,606
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6894 on: Today at 01:45:17 AM »
David Coote united fan

Todays VAR official and at united last season with the Origi foul

Burnley last season at Anfield to spoil the 100% record with the mystifying blatant pen on Robbo ?

Yep. David Coote

Your on the radar dave. Cant get away with anymore now you cheat
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6895 on: Today at 07:22:09 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:58:04 PM
We should use AI for those decisions. Take the emotion, bias or irrationally out of the decisions.

Yep. This is something Ive thought about for a while
Believer

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,547
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6896 on: Today at 07:45:47 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:58:04 PM
We should use AI for those decisions. Take the emotion, bias or irrationally out of the decisions.

Are you mad? Als one of the most emotional and irrational posters on here.

Oh, AI...sorry, carry on.
Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,020
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6897 on: Today at 08:03:12 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:58:04 PM
We should use AI for those decisions. Take the emotion, bias or irrationally out of the decisions.

There's an incredible amount of machine learning required to manage a football game, we're years away from that yet.
:D

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,653
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6898 on: Today at 08:20:27 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:03:12 AM
There's an incredible amount of machine learning required to manage a football game, we're years away from that yet.

I just mean in the VAR reviews not the whole game. Haha. Machine learning could be used to draw the lines and give a yes/no decision.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,054
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6899 on: Today at 10:47:23 AM »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:28:20 PM
Yes. It's the rules mate.

No it's not. Talking bollocks.
Love Ren & Stimpy

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6900 on: Today at 11:28:59 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:45:47 AM
Are you mad? Als one of the most emotional and irrational posters on here.

Oh, AI...sorry, carry on.
LOL, that was my first thought too!

As for VAR, as has been said, it's how the technology is being used, not the technology that's at fault.

In rugby league, the video ref works pretty well. There have been some outrageous decisions - but they have also been from human error, not because of the technology.

One issue in rugby league is that the on-field ref will send up a situation as a try or no-try, and the video ref has to find compelling evidence to overturn the decision. There's no middle ground for the ref to say that he couldn't see if he ball was grounded, or if a foot was in touch, etc., so he has to guess in that situation. Then if there isn't a good camera angle, the video ref can say there's no evidence to overturn the decision so they will go with the on-field ref's decision. That needs a little tweaking in my opinion. But otherwise it works 95% of he time, and works well.

As for offside. Why not go with the centre of player's heads and also their feet as the points to consider? Nothing else comes into it. Much easier than playing around with armpits, pubic hairs and t-shirt sleeves. Yes you can score with your arse, or your erect nipple, but that doesn't matter. Those things are usually in close alignment with the head  and feet. Much more simple and gets rid of these vagaries.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6901 on: Today at 11:42:03 AM »
What I don't understand about the offside is that your supposed to gain an advantage but what advantage could you gain by your bicep being offside or your arse cheek, fair enough if it ends up going in off that part of your body but in a situation like yesterday and many other situations where we've seen these marginal decisions go against us and for us at times, though more against us...there is no common sense being used.

I really want it scrapped, all I want is goal line technology. I've never been more frustrated watching football. In fact I hate watching it. We've given it a go, it doesn't work. In theory we should be coming to the right decision nearly every time but it's evident that the rule makers and the officials even with this wealth of technology cannot do that and that won't ever change. They are incapable. Ultimately can anyone actually honestly say VAR has improved football. I don't think anyone can. Since VAR we've got this horrible offside rule, inconsistencies with foul play, a ludicrous handball rule. I mean it's made the game worse, there's no fucking argument to say it hasn't.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6902 on: Today at 11:42:18 AM »
Centre of the head would benefit someone like Maguire though.

He could head the ball 3m ahead of the last defender and the centre of his head would still be onside.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,606
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6903 on: Today at 11:43:08 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:03:12 AM
There's an incredible amount of machine learning required to manage a football game, we're years away from that yet.

Think he means just offs on VAR

Cos that fella yesterday has blatantly gone fuck off you aint stealing this last minute

And dont give me the tin foil hat shit cos I usually hate that but the evidence against David Coote with us is spectacular
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6904 on: Today at 12:00:58 PM »
Must be great being a ref. Name another job where you can perform so badly and not be held accountable. Coote will be sat at home today at peace knowing he will be reffing again next week. Worst case scenario he will he sent to ref Championship games for a little bit, but come straight back.
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6905 on: Today at 12:02:57 PM »
This isn't just VAR. This is a VAR ref who was out for revenge after being embarrassed by Klopp and Robbo last season.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6906 on: Today at 12:07:57 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:57 PM
This isn't just VAR. This is a VAR ref who was out for revenge after being embarrassed by Klopp and Robbo last season.

Yes, in a game where he also fucked us over. So there cant have been a start point, he just doesnt want us to win I guess.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6907 on: Today at 12:19:10 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:57 PM
This isn't just VAR. This is a VAR ref who was out for revenge after being embarrassed by Klopp and Robbo last season.

Yep. As a club we need to make it about him. Can you imagine if hed done this repeatedly to Ferguson. Hed be finished.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,867
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6908 on: Today at 12:19:45 PM »
Also fuck the FA. No retrospective action for Pickford, none for Aguero putting his hand on the lineswomans neck. Disgusting organisation.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6909 on: Today at 12:28:50 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:19:45 PM
Also fuck the FA. No retrospective action for Pickford

Have they confirmed that?
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6910 on: Today at 12:53:27 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:57 PM
This isn't just VAR. This is a VAR ref who was out for revenge after being embarrassed by Klopp and Robbo last season.

As I posted in the match thread the issue with VAR is it's faceless people behind the screens making the decisions and who knows their motivations when they get the wrong decisions?

If a referee on the pitch fucks up, he was at least accountable for the decisions he makes and mistakes more acceptable at times given real time, bad view of the incident, split second decision etc. When VAR gets it wrong, who can trust it was an honest mistake?
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? Yep it's fucking shite
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 12:55:19 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:53:27 PM
As I posted in the match thread the issue with VAR is it's faceless people behind the screens making the decisions and who knows their motivations when they get the wrong decisions?

If a referee on the pitch fucks up, he was at least accountable for the decisions he makes and mistakes more acceptable at times given real time, bad view of the incident, split second decision etc. When VAR gets it wrong, who can trust it was an honest mistake?

Hes no more accountable than the VAR. He doesnt talk to the media, both refs are known (VAR isnt faceless, we know who he is), and their is little reprimand from the powers that be for mistakes for either.
