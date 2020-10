If you’re treating offside as binary, to the mm, then you must have the tech that can do so. 4K at 50fps leaves you with inches of margin for error.



The only way this works is for the var to incorporate 10-15cm of error into the review. No more armpit hair or big toe decisions until you’re reviewing 32k images at 480fps... although we’ll be in a euro super league by the time that tech is used.



This is the big issue for me. There has to be a margin of error here by we (the system) don't seem to acknowledge it. They do in crickets hawkeye with "umpires call". Occasionally it gives some bizarre results, particularly when the bounce of the ball is less predictable because of conditions but everyone has now accepted it because it allows really bad decisions to be overturned and if you feel aggrieved at least it's (usually) at a machine not a person. Some days VAR works very well but days like today are crazy because not only have they made a call on a stupidly tight decision but they've not made a call on a potentially season ending challenge.