Absolutely diabolical again , it's ruining football



What should be vastly improving the game is actually killing it. VAR, used correctly, would be an asset, but the way it's implemented is criminal.Today, it's clear as day that Pickford's assault was a straight red card, and the winning goal was clearly onside. I mean how utterly inept do you have to be in your VAR booth to miss that?When players and managers mess up they are hung out to dry, yet these clowns are killing the game and have to answer to no one. They make it up as they go along and they get away with it time and again. The whole thing needs to be re-evaluated, the incompetent clowns replaced and the system to be used properly. If not, bin it off altogether.