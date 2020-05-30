Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 288134 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 03:11:35 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:10:05 PM
It is not about moving a line though, it is effectively just drawing the line thicker to more accurately represent the margin of error of the measurements they are making, so in the case of these borderline offsides you'd have both attacker and defender on that thicker line and thus it'd be onside as it would be too close to call.

No because making the lines thicker means they are in the same place but thicker and doesn't change a thing.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 03:12:45 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:11:35 PM
No because making the lines thicker means they are in the same place but thicker and doesn't change a thing.
It would if the ruling is no overlap.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 03:12:50 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:10:23 PM
Need to get rid of it now. It's useless. Still getting wrong decisions and it's even more infuriating because they have the opportunity to view something over and over and still arrive at the wrong decision.

The issue isn't var, it's the people using it and the pgmol who are clearly trying to sabotage it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 03:14:51 PM »
Not to stick up for VAR..

But I bet the excuse will be, due to the handball rule that has been changed to the upper arm being legal and the bottom of the shirtsleeve area being legal, this is why the line was drawn there and not the actual armpit.

And Coote is shite as VAR but he won't get disciplined over today.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 03:14:56 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:12:45 PM
It would if the ruling is no overlap.

Why make it that complicated though? Just look at the picture, ask whether the assistant has made a clear and obvious error and make your decision that way like they do with referees. If you're bollocksing round with drawing lines to decide whether someone is off by millimetres then the assistant hasn't made a mistake.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 03:15:01 PM »
When we're allowed back into grounds goals will be greeted with silence, maybe a small cheer. We'll wait until the big screen tells us before celebrating. We're paying £50 a pop to watch Football Manager.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 03:18:09 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:14:56 PM
Why make it that complicated though? Just look at the picture, ask whether the assistant has made a clear and obvious error and make your decision that way like they do with referees. If you're bollocksing round with drawing lines to decide whether someone is off by millimetres then the assistant hasn't made a mistake.
This is my issue. For penalty calls we dont see them drawing lines and analysing if there is any slight bit of contact. Its whether its clear and obvious (and even then, clear and obvious fouls are being missed - see Salah against Villa). These lines cant be drawn accurately because theyre using arbitrary landmarks. It looks like theyve drawn it from the tip of his sleeve.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 03:27:40 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:12:45 PM
It would if the ruling is no overlap.

How about a line like this?



A couple of fixed cameras on either side of the pitch at each end with the line calibrated with the pitch markings/goalposts and only movable on one axis, agree on a standard for the frame used as the ball being played as this can't be taken as 100% correct with current cameras, sync with the main camera so when the ball is deemed played you just move the line up the pitch until it's broken, it can't be cheated and is as accurate as possible without forcing players to wear motion capture suits or better still using that 10 trillion fps camera

The current system is overthought shite which has been put in the hands of incompetent c*nts
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 03:29:30 PM »
Think I'm close to spewing football until we're at least back in the grounds, but if we win another title when we do come back I'll probably jib it afterwards. It's a farce and certainly not just down to VAR.

Anyway, just be thankful you support a team who aren't happy with drawing games. We are fucking WINNERS and it will be shown again and again, even after we're all gone.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 03:29:55 PM »
Absolutely diabolical again , it's ruining football
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 03:32:40 PM »
I'd feel this low had James nicked a late winner to take it 3-2. I can accept that - it's sport and the depth of emotion is why we do it.

I can't accept feeling this low because someone in a TV booth drew a line on a screen and didn't move his mouse an extra few millimetres. That isn't sport.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 03:33:01 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:14:51 PM
Not to stick up for VAR..

But I bet the excuse will be, due to the handball rule that has been changed to the upper arm being legal and the bottom of the shirtsleeve area being legal, this is why the line was drawn there and not the actual armpit.

And Coote is shite as VAR but he won't get disciplined over today.
that will have to be the reason, I'm still struggling to accept it though
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 03:33:50 PM »
There also needs to be an adjustment in the offside rule where only a part of the body that can score needs to be offside for the call. What is the point of calling an elbow offside when you can't score with it?

If Pickford doesn't get a retroactive red for that challenge, it's going to open up a can of worms for players who decide they can now throw in a late tackle knowing the play is offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 03:35:27 PM »
The non decision on Pickford is worse than the offside for me. You can think these little offside decisions might even out over a season, who knows. Maybe there's some interpretation of the law that means the correct decision was made. I dunno, can probably live with that eventually. But There's people looking at that tackle from Pickford over and over again and ignoring it. It's crazy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 03:36:31 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:32:40 PM
I'd feel this low had James nicked a late winner to take it 3-2. I can accept that - it's sport and the depth of emotion is why we do it.

I can't accept feeling this low because someone in a TV booth drew a line on a screen and didn't move his mouse an extra few millimetres. That isn't sport.

I almost wanted them to win it late on and make it a lot easier to just fuck this all off
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 03:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 03:35:27 PM
The non decision on Pickford is worse than the offside for me. You can think these little offside decisions might even out over a season, who knows. Maybe there's some interpretation of the law that means the correct decision was made. I dunno, can probably live with that eventually. But There's people looking at that tackle from Pickford over and over again and ignoring it. It's crazy

Yeah that's the worst decision, basically a scissor tackle which would've been a red anywhere else on the pitch or if Virgil hadn't have been called offside, shite reffing at it's finest
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 03:40:06 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:54:08 PM
I still like the concept of VAR, but this crew of officials are absolutely shit and there are zero consequences for their actions. That's the real issue.

Coote should be fired. You can't have people that incompetent at any level of the game.
Agreed.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 04:07:26 PM »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:33:50 PM
There also needs to be an adjustment in the offside rule where only a part of the body that can score needs to be offside for the call. What is the point of calling an elbow offside when you can't score with it?
Wenger has proposed it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 04:07:55 PM »
You dont need VAR to send off Pickford that was clear and obvious. Oliver should have done what hes paid to do, if VAR wanted to, they could have checked if Oliver was right to send off Pickford.

Ref and VAR are to blame
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 04:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:07:26 PM
Wenger has proposed it.
That is the current rule I thought.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 04:11:04 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:54:08 PM
Coote should be fired, out of a cannon, into the sun You can't have people that incompetent at any level of the game.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 04:13:20 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 03:29:55 PM
Absolutely diabolical again , it's ruining football
What should be vastly improving the game is actually killing it. VAR, used correctly, would be an asset, but the way it's implemented is criminal.

Today, it's clear as day that Pickford's assault was a straight red card, and the winning goal was clearly onside. I mean how utterly inept do you have to be in your VAR booth to miss that?

When players and managers mess up they are hung out to dry, yet these clowns are killing the game and have to answer to no one. They make it up as they go along and they get away with it time and again. The whole thing needs to be re-evaluated, the incompetent clowns replaced and the system to be used properly. If not, bin it off altogether.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 04:14:38 PM »
Should be head or legs/feet in my opinion. The sleeve line is a painfully vague landmark. What happens if players wear long sleeve anyway? If the sleeve isnt skin tight is that now a disadvantage?

Legs and head are easy to call. Players need to gesture, its a piss take if pointing into space is going to penalise them.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 04:24:52 PM »


Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:33:50 PM
There also needs to be an adjustment in the offside rule where only a part of the body that can score needs to be offside for the call. What is the point of calling an elbow offside when you can't score with it?


I thought that was meant to be the rule anyway?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 04:28:56 PM »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:33:50 PM
If Pickford doesn't get a retroactive red for that challenge, it's going to open up a can of worms for players who decide they can now throw in a late tackle knowing the play is offside.

It won't, he won't get a retrospective ban but the next time it happens it'll be a red card because consistency is not something the referees are known for.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:24:52 PM
I thought that was meant to be the rule anyway?

It is, for some reason there's this "bottom of the sleeve" rule about handballs that seems to have affected the offside rule, even though if manage knocked the ball into the back of the net with his sleeve it would be immediately ruled out for handball.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 04:31:07 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:24:52 PM

I thought that was meant to be the rule anyway?

I thought we were supposed to no longer adhering to the PL's microscopic interpretation of offsides?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 04:31:27 PM »
Can comms hear the VAR discussions? Would love to know what was being said in Stockley Park during our game.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 04:32:37 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:31:07 PM
I thought we were supposed to no longer adhering to the PL's microscopic interpretation of offsides?
Well quite! Whole thing is an absolute shitshow.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6828 on: Today at 04:34:44 PM »
When will these useless motherfuckers be made accountable for their piss poor performances?

Any other line of work & Oliver, Cootes & Co would have been sacked by now.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6829 on: Today at 04:35:31 PM »


Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:56:17 PM
Apparently PGMOL have said Coote didn't even look at the Pickford challenge, just the offside. Incompetent doesn't even start to cover it!

Why were they even looking at the offside on Virgil if they weren't even considering the foul? They must have looked at the foul and a potential penalty/red card, or why bother checking the offside?

If it's not a foul then there's nothing to see, VAR isn't there to judge if it's a corner or not. So foul should be the first thing they look at, then offside to decide if it's a penalty or not as well as the red card.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6830 on: Today at 04:45:07 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:34:44 PM
When will these useless motherfuckers be made accountable for their piss poor performances?

Any other line of work & Oliver, Cootes & Co would have been sacked by now.

True,unless they were bankers.

Or politicians.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6831 on: Today at 04:54:19 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:31:27 PM
Can comms hear the VAR discussions? Would love to know what was being said in Stockley Park during our game.

"Eeny, meeny, miny, moe... Offside it is."
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6832 on: Today at 05:03:01 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:32:40 PM
I'd feel this low had James nicked a late winner to take it 3-2. I can accept that - it's sport and the depth of emotion is why we do it.

I can't accept feeling this low because someone in a TV booth drew a line on a screen and didn't move his mouse an extra few millimetres. That isn't sport.

Yep, completely agree with all of this. I celebrated like a madman when Henderson scored then to have it taken away because some c*nt in a room decided it was offside when it wasnt? Nah, its all fucked.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6833 on: Today at 05:08:04 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:03:01 PM
Yep, completely agree with all of this. I celebrated like a madman when Henderson scored then to have it taken away because some c*nt in a room decided it was offside when it wasnt? Nah, its all fucked.

With the build up, Pickford involved all game etc. It might have topped origis winner for me
