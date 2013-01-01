Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Poll
Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?
Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)
Total Members Voted:
716
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
163
164
165
166
167
[
168
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? (Read 272141 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 45,763
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
«
Reply #6680 on:
Today
at 01:30:20 PM »
VAR is run as well as FFP...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
farawayred
Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Believer
Posts: 18,750
Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
«
Reply #6681 on:
Today
at 07:55:04 PM »
Only two changes will go a long way to improve the refereeing standard beyond belief - (1) broadcast all referees' conversations and (2) create a promotion / relegation scheme between the leagues like it's done for teams.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Print
Pages:
1
...
163
164
165
166
167
[
168
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Page created in 0.061 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2