Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #6680 on: Today at 01:30:40 PM
VAR is run as well as FFP... ;)
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #6681 on: Today at 07:55:04 PM
Only two changes will go a long way to improve the refereeing standard beyond belief - (1) broadcast all referees' conversations and (2) create a promotion / relegation scheme between the leagues like it's done for teams.
