If VAR only works with competent officials, then it is pointless. The whole point of bringing in VAR was that the officials were shit. Now when it doesn't work, it is the official's fault



VAR has worked for over 2 decades in Rugby League, its been proven to work, so it is worth sticking to.What it being used in the PL has done is remove that long trotted out excuse that the game is so quick and the officials only get one look, that they will make mistakes. Now that VAR is showing how shite they are in all its glory, they now have no excuse. If we pull VAR, then nothing changes, they just stay fucking shite and trot out the same excuses. With VAR in place, clubs, managers, players and pundits can see they are shite, the pressure will build and build and build until they have to address the situation and follow the correct path to employ/train better referees.