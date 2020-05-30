Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 269180 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 10:04:51 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:29:20 AM
What in heavens name is a glass chin (I thought it was a boxer who couldn't take a lunch to the face).
Or an organisation that cant take any criticism.

But really, why are they so insulated when so much depends on their work? Why are managers immediately punished for speaking out? Most of all why the fuck arent they usng the tech to help themselves?
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 10:04:58 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:56:18 AM
There's literally no justification for keeping VAR now.  It's making the games worse with constant delays and we're now actively making decisions worse.  Offsides are wrong because the margin for error is so big, the handball rule has been fucked up to accomodate VAR, and we're now in the stupid no man's land where referees don't make calls because they think VAR will dig them out, but VAR won't overrule unless it's clear and obvious.

It should be binned off until it works properly.
It's weak leadership and poor execution.
Giving the ref a way of looking at a decision again is all that's needed with a back up advising him to look again if he's missed something.
That they're so hung up about the whole business of "overruling" tells you everything you need to know about the mentality of the people making the decisions. If the objective was to get more big decisions right no one should give a shit about overruling or being overruled, especially as most sensible people realise how difficult the job is to start with.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 10:11:52 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 10:04:58 AM
It's weak leadership and poor execution.
Giving the ref a way of looking at a decision again is all that's needed with a back up advising him to look again if he's missed something.
That they're so hung up about the whole business of "overruling" tells you everything you need to know about the mentality of the people making the decisions. If the objective was to get more big decisions right no one should give a shit about overruling or being overruled, especially as most sensible people realise how difficult the job is to start with.


It's not all in the execution though.  The whole issue of pretending there is an objective truth to a subjective set of laws is an inherent problem with VAR.  If the execution was perfect you would still have that problem.

This is why they make fudges like the new handball law to make it easier for VAR to come to a decision.  It's shite.  And we need to stop pretending that VAR is getting offside calls right when it isn't.
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 10:14:37 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:56:18 AM
There's literally no justification for keeping VAR now.  It's making the games worse with constant delays and we're now actively making decisions worse.  Offsides are wrong because the margin for error is so big, the handball rule has been fucked up to accomodate VAR, and we're now in the stupid no man's land where referees don't make calls because they think VAR will dig them out, but VAR won't overrule unless it's clear and obvious.

It should be binned off until it works properly.

There is nothing wrong with the concept of VAR, its the awful implementation that is the issue. In fact, since it has been in use, it has been proven that is an excellent tool for the officials, they can and should be overturning incorrect decisions, its just that the way that Riley wants it using is a joke.

Looking at the Mancs penalty, correct VAR use checks that and between the Ref in the hub and Moss, they should have been able to give a foul to Villa and book Fernandes for cheating, it was clear as day on screen what had happened.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 10:27:56 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 10:14:37 AM
There is nothing wrong with the concept of VAR, its the awful implementation that is the issue. In fact, since it has been in use, it has been proven that is an excellent tool for the officials, they can and should be overturning incorrect decisions, its just that the way that Riley wants it using is a joke.

Looking at the Mancs penalty, correct VAR use checks that and between the Ref in the hub and Moss, they should have been able to give a foul to Villa and book Fernandes for cheating, it was clear as day on screen what had happened.

If VAR only works with competent officials, then it is pointless.  The whole point of bringing in VAR was that the officials were shit.  Now when it doesn't work, it is the official's fault :butt
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,270
  • JFT96
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 10:28:40 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:04:51 AM
Most of all why the fuck arent they usng the tech to help themselves?

Mike Riley will tell you this is what they're doing because VAR is actually showing how good these referee's are because they aren't overruling their decisions. Which is the exact opposite of what is actually happen but those who saw Mike Riley referee know this anyway.

I said at the start of the season that they will only use VAR to back up the referees rather than change their mistakes just as a way to say how incredible they are.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 10:33:44 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:56:18 AM
There's literally no justification for keeping VAR now.  It's making the games worse with constant delays and we're now actively making decisions worse.  Offsides are wrong because the margin for error is so big, the handball rule has been fucked up to accomodate VAR, and we're now in the stupid no man's land where referees don't make calls because they think VAR will dig them out, but VAR won't overrule unless it's clear and obvious.

It should be binned off until it works properly.

Imagine the fume if it was binned off after the one season in which we won the league. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 10:33:46 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:27:56 AM
If VAR only works with competent officials, then it is pointless.  The whole point of bringing in VAR was that the officials were shit.  Now when it doesn't work, it is the official's fault :butt

VAR has worked for over 2 decades in Rugby League, its been proven to work, so it is worth sticking to.

What it being used in the PL has done is remove that long trotted out excuse that the game is so quick and the officials only get one look, that they will make mistakes. Now that VAR is showing how shite they are in all its glory, they now have no excuse. If we pull VAR, then nothing changes, they just stay fucking shite and trot out the same excuses. With VAR in place, clubs, managers, players and pundits can see they are shite, the pressure will build and build and build until they have to address the situation and follow the correct path to employ/train better referees.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 