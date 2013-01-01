Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 266608 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #6560 on: Today at 02:36:09 AM
Would the Ref, other than Manc Anthony Taylor, have given the handball if it wasn't a keeper? Say Fernandinho instead of Ederson.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
