Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 266307 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6520 on: June 22, 2020, 04:00:59 PM »
Absolute shitshow of an opening weekend for VAR. The fact Guendouzi isn't getting punished because VAR thought it was alright is scandalous. Next time a player has his hands another player's throat there's your precedent.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6521 on: June 22, 2020, 04:18:12 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 22, 2020, 04:00:59 PM
Absolute shitshow of an opening weekend for VAR. The fact Guendouzi isn't getting punished because VAR thought it was alright is scandalous. Next time a player has his hands another player's throat there's your precedent.

More than ever we are being shown we need to fuck 95% of the officials off and start again.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6522 on: June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM »
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6523 on: June 23, 2020, 05:55:26 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.
By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees. Majority rules will soon separate the wheat from the chaff, and there will be a stimulus for referees form the Championship to get promoted to the PL, and the Atkinsons, Friends, and a few others from that incompetent lot would quickly go down to the National League where there quality merits.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6524 on: June 23, 2020, 12:20:54 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on June 23, 2020, 05:55:26 AM
By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees. Majority rules will soon separate the wheat from the chaff, and there will be a stimulus for referees form the Championship to get promoted to the PL, and the Atkinsons, Friends, and a few others from that incompetent lot would quickly go down to the National League where there quality merits.

Judging from the mess that is "Project Restart", with clubs focusing entirely on using a pandemic for their own benefit, I'm not sure they can be trusted to rate referees. I think you'd quickly see refs taking this system into account during matches as a result, giving the small clubs more slack as they represent the majority of the league.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6525 on: June 23, 2020, 02:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 23, 2020, 12:20:54 PM
Judging from the mess that is "Project Restart", with clubs focusing entirely on using a pandemic for their own benefit, I'm not sure they can be trusted to rate referees. I think you'd quickly see refs taking this system into account during matches as a result, giving the small clubs more slack as they represent the majority of the league.
I meant a system for normal time, not just for now. And surely, there will be bias by clubs while rating, but that's why you would average the scores, point-system or something. There is a way to make it fair. In any event, it will be better than what we have now, I think.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6526 on: June 23, 2020, 10:23:24 PM »
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6527 on: June 23, 2020, 11:56:13 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2020, 10:23:24 PM
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.

That's what David Moyes wants to know.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6528 on: June 24, 2020, 12:11:20 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 23, 2020, 10:23:24 PM
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.

VAR and hawkeye technicians. Even after a rule change to accommodate them, and take almost all subjectivity out of it (there's still a decision on time/phase), they still fuck it up. Match made in heaven
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6529 on: June 24, 2020, 04:35:09 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on June 24, 2020, 12:11:20 AM
VAR and hawkeyeblind mice technicians. Even after a rule change to accommodate them, and take almost all subjectivity out of it (there's still a decision on time/phase), they still fuck it up. Match made in heaven
Fixed...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6530 on: June 24, 2020, 10:47:31 AM »
Are we sure that VAR should actually have overturned the Spurs goal last night?  I've watched the videos a few times and am still not 100% certain that it actually touched his arm, and at some point if you are not 100% sure then surely you have to give the benefit of the doubt to the attacker?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6531 on: June 24, 2020, 12:14:25 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on June 24, 2020, 12:11:20 AM
VAR and hawkeye technicians. Even after a rule change to accommodate them, and take almost all subjectivity out of it (there's still a decision on time/phase), they still fuck it up. Match made in heaven

Stop making shit up, you continuosly do this, Hawkeye have ABSOLUTELY NO SAY on what gets reviewed, they are not officials. They show the VAR (ie the premier league referee doing VAR that day) what he or she asks for.

Who appoints the Video Assistant Referees?
VARs are qualified match officials. Their appointment as part of the refereeing team will be announced by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for every Premier League match round at the beginning of each week.

The VAR will sit at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park, in west London, and will have an Assistant VAR (AVAR) (Premier League referee) and a Replay Operator (RO) (Hawkeye employee).

How does it work?
For subjective decisions, either the referee informs the VAR that a decision should be reviewed or the VAR identifies a clear and obvious error in one of the four match-changing situations and communicates this to the referee.

At the next stoppage of the match, the referee will hold up the restart of play until a decision has been reached.

The referee explains their decision to the VAR, and what they have seen from the pitch.

The VAR reviews the broadcast footage, using as many angles as possible. Real-time replays will be used initially to check for intensity. Slow-motion replays will be used to identify the point of contact.

If the VARs view does not agree with what the referee believes they have seen then they can recommend an overturn.

At NO point does it say Replay Operators pick what to see. They cannot, they are not match officials.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1293321#:~:text=Who%20asks%20for%20VAR%20to,a%20decision%20should%20be%20reviewed.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6532 on: June 24, 2020, 12:54:21 PM »
I've not seen that stat before;

The combined Key Match Incident (KMI) accuracy of referees and their assistants last season was 82 per cent. VAR will not achieve 100 per cent accuracy, but the expectation is it will improve it to 87 per cent.

I've had it in my head that refs get 95% of decisions correct, or so Mike Riley tells us.

That figure of 82% included assistants who have a harder job in offside decisions when trying to watch when the ball is kicked and where the last outfield defender is at that moment whilst running at speed. It must bring that referee figure down when combined.

Very interesting to see what value is reached after one year of var.

As this is its first season we may yet see var in matches 37 or 38 decide who reaches a money spinning European place or money losing relegation to the Championpit !

Assuming GLT is now viewed with just a little shade of doubt when no goal occurs near the goal line what other technical failures are lurking in these crucial last games to create one almighty argument?

Referees must view the var job as the least attractive option, although at least Jon Moss gets to sit down.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6533 on: June 24, 2020, 12:56:51 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 24, 2020, 12:14:25 PM
Stop making shit up, you continuosly do this, Hawkeye have ABSOLUTELY NO SAY on what gets reviewed, they are not officials. They show the VAR (ie the premier league referee doing VAR that day) what he or she asks for.

It was a goal scored. The VAR doesn't ask the tech to start a review, they review every goal scored.

Quote
The VAR reviews the broadcast footage, using as many angles as possible. Real-time replays will be used initially to check for intensity. Slow-motion replays will be used to identify the point of contact.
Who do you think provides this service? I can't imagine Mike Dean is an experienced video editor/technician.

In the clip I sent you the other day, straight from the hawkeye horses mouth, the guy says its his responsibility to get all of the footage and the best angles to the video ref.

So on occasions like this, it's clear that the Hakeye employee hasn't got this angle to the VAR in time before the goal was confirmed.  https://youtu.be/SpbMQBBBddA?t=299

A failure evidently on the part of Hawkeye. Plenty of others over the season, and not just these clear and avoidable hand ball failures. The angle they failed to get in time for the Super Cup Tammy Abraham dive was an other kind of technical failure that falls under Hawkeyes remit.

Just because refs do a bad job, it doesn't mean we can't also see that Hawkeye are too.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6534 on: June 24, 2020, 02:09:58 PM »
Quote from: redtel on June 24, 2020, 12:54:21 PM
I've not seen that stat before;

The combined Key Match Incident (KMI) accuracy of referees and their assistants last season was 82 per cent. VAR will not achieve 100 per cent accuracy, but the expectation is it will improve it to 87 per cent.

I've had it in my head that refs get 95% of decisions correct, or so Mike Riley tells us.

Riley's stat was 98%, if I remember correctly. But this is only for key match incidents, Riley probably included "decisions" such as the ref waving play on when nothing happened.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6535 on: June 24, 2020, 02:28:30 PM »
VAR...

The VAR official looks at various camera angles of an incident.

The camera angles chosen by the VAR official come from two sources.

One: Hawkeye fixed cameras.

Two: TV companies feed from their cameras.

Hawkeye have their own cameras in set positions in both halves of the ground. The hawkeye official chooses the camera angles which best show the play. The VAR official will ask to see those along with what he has access to from the tv broadcaster. So that is multiple angles.

When you are wanting a quick review, one does not have 30 seconds per angle to watch, replay it multiple times, and then move on to watch another 5-8 angles. The pressure is to get the best decision from what is available in a short period of time.


This is why , at times, another camera angle emerges with a "better" angle to show an incident after a review decision has been made.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6536 on: June 24, 2020, 03:00:20 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 24, 2020, 12:14:25 PM
Stop making shit up, you continuosly do this, Hawkeye have ABSOLUTELY NO SAY on what gets reviewed, they are not officials. They show the VAR (ie the premier league referee doing VAR that day) what he or she asks for.

Who appoints the Video Assistant Referees?
VARs are qualified match officials. Their appointment as part of the refereeing team will be announced by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for every Premier League match round at the beginning of each week.

The VAR will sit at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park, in west London, and will have an Assistant VAR (AVAR) (Premier League referee) and a Replay Operator (RO) (Hawkeye employee).

How does it work?
For subjective decisions, either the referee informs the VAR that a decision should be reviewed or the VAR identifies a clear and obvious error in one of the four match-changing situations and communicates this to the referee.

At the next stoppage of the match, the referee will hold up the restart of play until a decision has been reached.

The referee explains their decision to the VAR, and what they have seen from the pitch.

The VAR reviews the broadcast footage, using as many angles as possible. Real-time replays will be used initially to check for intensity. Slow-motion replays will be used to identify the point of contact.

If the VARs view does not agree with what the referee believes they have seen then they can recommend an overturn.

At NO point does it say Replay Operators pick what to see. They cannot, they are not match officials.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1293321#:~:text=Who%20asks%20for%20VAR%20to,a%20decision%20should%20be%20reviewed.
And that is why it was very weird for VAR to say that about the Sheffield goals against Villa. That because the referee hasnt referred it therefore they didnt review. It was very strange at the time this statement came out and it smelled of passing the buck and not owning the responsibility.

For all we know they could be wanking each other inside the studio and not going their one job they were supposed to do.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6537 on: June 24, 2020, 03:11:36 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.

Been saying this for ages. VAR officials should be separate from match officials

Quote from: farawayred on June 23, 2020, 05:55:26 AM
By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees.

It's actually notable that such a system doesn't exist. The league would argue there isn't enough qualified refs, but they've allowed a malaise to set in. Officials are rarely demoted nowadays
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6538 on: June 24, 2020, 04:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 24, 2020, 03:11:36 PM
Been saying this for ages. VAR officials should be separate from match officials


And just whom do you suggest become VAR officials?


Bear in mind the Premier League is a multi-billion £ business and as such the PL, FA, and PGMOL will protect their interests. Having an additional outside group--separate VAR officials-- oversee any portion of the game adds another layer of an organizational special interest group to the game.


So in a nutshell--imho- not a snowballs chance in hell VAR officials become their own separate entity.  :wave
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6539 on: June 24, 2020, 06:10:12 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 24, 2020, 04:49:29 PM

And just whom do you suggest become VAR officials?


Bear in mind the Premier League is a multi-billion £ business and as such the PL, FA, and PGMOL will protect their interests. Having an additional outside group--separate VAR officials-- oversee any portion of the game adds another layer of an organizational special interest group to the game.


So in a nutshell--imho- not a snowballs chance in hell VAR officials become their own separate entity.  :wave
In other words, what you are saying is:

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6540 on: June 24, 2020, 09:07:59 PM »
Shame VAR isnt being used for our game.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6541 on: June 24, 2020, 09:12:15 PM »
Managers need to all get together and insist something is done about the officials they are putting on VAR. It's worse than bad. They aren't up to the job.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6542 on: June 24, 2020, 09:17:55 PM »
It's disgraceful, genuinely disgraceful.

Foul on Virgil
Handball by Cahill

Both penalties
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6543 on: June 24, 2020, 09:19:48 PM »
Handball was marginal due to the short distance, but the gbh on vvd was ludicrously obvious.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6544 on: June 24, 2020, 10:10:25 PM »
Is it turned off again?
Not sure what is this weeks FA policy on using it.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6545 on: June 25, 2020, 03:37:32 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on June 24, 2020, 09:17:55 PM
It's disgraceful, genuinely disgraceful.

Foul on Virgil
Handball by Cahill

Both penalties
Those were never penalties, mate. Have you forgotten we don't have "United" in the club's name?!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6546 on: June 25, 2020, 04:21:52 AM »
I dont recall the van Dijk shout, but the handball by Cahill is blatant.

Intentional or not, he clearly lifts his arm to make himself bigger and prevents Firmino from dinking the ball over his head.

The English refs are a complete fucking shambles. I've no doubt that they have an agreement between themselves to overturn as little as possible as it will only serve to highlight their incompetence otherwise.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6547 on: June 25, 2020, 04:47:24 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 25, 2020, 04:21:52 AM
I dont recall the van Dijk shout, but the handball by Cahill is blatant.

Intentional or not, he clearly lifts his arm to make himself bigger and prevents Firmino from dinking the ball over his head.

The English refs are a complete fucking shambles. I've no doubt that they have an agreement between themselves to overturn as little as possible as it will only serve to highlight their incompetence otherwise.
The Van Dijk incident was akin to this (Cahill again), just a bit more subtle:

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6548 on: June 25, 2020, 09:01:12 AM »
The use of this since the restart has done absolutely nothing to change my conspiracy theory that they want it to be so bad that people go nah fuck it, go back to just refs

Not checking the Sheff United goal, the handball for Spurs goal and those two last night were scandalous
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6549 on: June 25, 2020, 10:35:11 AM »
To be fair I though i read at the start of the season that they were not going to use VAR for holding at corners, still a stupid decision as they should use it, punish offenders and stop it from happening.

On the handball, its Cahill, he was know for this at Chelsea, throws his arms out to make himself big, even worse with the new rules, the only argument is the distance but its not a shot struck at force he can see what firminio is doing and block it with his arm.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6550 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 08:20:46 AM »
obviously not used last night.  sterling has hold of Joe Gomez' shirt before the arm across the body, not spotted.  Sterling offside then comes back on to collect ball for second.  ball hits edersons elbow way outside the area, nothing given.  the speed in which the penalty was apparently looked at was suspect as well.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6552 on: Today at 08:24:44 AM »
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6553 on: Today at 10:25:58 AM »
Did I imagine Ederson handling the ball outside the box last night?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 10:59:48 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:25:58 AM
Did I imagine Ederson handling the ball outside the box last night?

It came off his foot onto his elbow and wasn't a deliberate action of his arm moving towards the ball. It wasn't handball.

Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:20:46 AM
obviously not used last night.  sterling has hold of Joe Gomez' shirt before the arm across the body, not spotted.  Sterling offside then comes back on to collect ball for second.  ball hits edersons elbow way outside the area, nothing given.  the speed in which the penalty was apparently looked at was suspect as well.

Not sure whether you mean City's second or Sterling's second but you clearly don't understand that offside law if you think that Sterling was offside for either of them.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6555 on: Today at 11:42:26 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM
Nabil Fekir's thoughts on VAR?...

https://twitter.com/Alvarorbb28dh/status/1278684946639605760

I'd have kicked it, but he's a credit to us all
