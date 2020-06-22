If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.



By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees. Majority rules will soon separate the wheat from the chaff, and there will be a stimulus for referees form the Championship to get promoted to the PL, and the Atkinsons, Friends, and a few others from that incompetent lot would quickly go down to the National League where there quality merits.