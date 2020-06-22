Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 263786 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,300
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6520 on: June 22, 2020, 04:00:59 PM »
Absolute shitshow of an opening weekend for VAR. The fact Guendouzi isn't getting punished because VAR thought it was alright is scandalous. Next time a player has his hands another player's throat there's your precedent.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,807
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6521 on: June 22, 2020, 04:18:12 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 22, 2020, 04:00:59 PM
Absolute shitshow of an opening weekend for VAR. The fact Guendouzi isn't getting punished because VAR thought it was alright is scandalous. Next time a player has his hands another player's throat there's your precedent.

More than ever we are being shown we need to fuck 95% of the officials off and start again.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,008
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6522 on: June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM »
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6523 on: Yesterday at 05:55:26 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 22, 2020, 05:53:13 PM
If VAR had it's own independent team of officials it would be significantly better, the two groups would then need to try to maintain a high standard or else be shown up by the other.
By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees. Majority rules will soon separate the wheat from the chaff, and there will be a stimulus for referees form the Championship to get promoted to the PL, and the Atkinsons, Friends, and a few others from that incompetent lot would quickly go down to the National League where there quality merits.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,008
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 12:20:54 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:55:26 AM
By the same token, there is an easier solution to the referees problem that fucks up everything, being the same lot as VAR or not. Introduce a promotion/relegation scheme for referees and let clubs rank referees. Majority rules will soon separate the wheat from the chaff, and there will be a stimulus for referees form the Championship to get promoted to the PL, and the Atkinsons, Friends, and a few others from that incompetent lot would quickly go down to the National League where there quality merits.

Judging from the mess that is "Project Restart", with clubs focusing entirely on using a pandemic for their own benefit, I'm not sure they can be trusted to rate referees. I think you'd quickly see refs taking this system into account during matches as a result, giving the small clubs more slack as they represent the majority of the league.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,674
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 02:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:20:54 PM
Judging from the mess that is "Project Restart", with clubs focusing entirely on using a pandemic for their own benefit, I'm not sure they can be trusted to rate referees. I think you'd quickly see refs taking this system into account during matches as a result, giving the small clubs more slack as they represent the majority of the league.
I meant a system for normal time, not just for now. And surely, there will be bias by clubs while rating, but that's why you would average the scores, point-system or something. There is a way to make it fair. In any event, it will be better than what we have now, I think.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,947
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 PM »
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,685
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:24 PM
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.

That's what David Moyes wants to know.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,691
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 12:11:20 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:24 PM
Are the VAR refs blindfolded? Spurs goal allowed to stand despite a handball.

VAR and hawkeye technicians. Even after a rule change to accommodate them, and take almost all subjectivity out of it (there's still a decision on time/phase), they still fuck it up. Match made in heaven
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 