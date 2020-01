Thought he waved play on, they regained the ball and gave it away immediately, the moment of the 'foul' had passed. If we'd taken another minute to score would they have rewinded the footage back and disallowed it then as well?





The whole matter is confusing as there are valid arguments for any action taken. Suppose that the VAR officials don't know if the ref waived advantage or not and the referee saw the collision as a potential foul but did play an advantage. The advantage didn't materialize as Lindeloff could not bring the ball under full control, so the referee can pull the play back to the "foul". VAR acted as if that were the case. But the referee didn't! He didn't see that as a foul, didn't signal "play on" as in a case of giving an advantage, and didn't stop the play until Bobby scored, giving a goal.Now, where did VAR see a "clear an obvious error" on the part of the ref"? Had he signaled an advantage, then I get it, but I watched his arms and he did not.